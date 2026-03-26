I'm a kitchen editor who scours the high street daily – these are the best places to shop for island bar stools for any budget
Find the perfect place to perch
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A kitchen island remains one of the most lustworthy features you can add to a cooking space - a spot to cook at, dine, socialise and altogether form the hub of your home. But no island is complete without a set of barstools.
Regardless of whether you pair your kitchen island ideas with two stools just for casual perching or a row of seating to house the whole family, it's important to get the purchase right. Choose wrongly, and you'll suffer through every morning coffee with a bad back, and you'll instantly discourage guests from lingering in the area where the chef must remain.
Choosing the right kitchen bar stool is largely down to comfort, and only you will know what you deem plush enough for daily use. Stools with a high back will be perfect for those in need of more support, whereas simple backless wooden stools are useful for tucking under an island in a small space.
Then of course, there's style to consider. The finishing touches of your kitchen design aren't to be taken lightly – these smaller decorative touches work together to tie the whole look together. Whether rustic, industrial or eclectic, there's bound to be a kitchen stool in this shortlist to suit your space.
Finding the perfect bar stool has the ability to transform how sociable your kitchen feels, making your island the real heart of your cooking space.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).