The unexpected colourful chair theory is the easiest way to revamp a kitchen this spring – this is how to get the look

There's been somewhat of a colour renaissance occurring in interiors over the last few years. Gone are the days of all-white everything - we're embracing bold use of colour in our homes more and more, and a kitchen is the perfect place to put this into practice.

The unexpected red theory has been a gamechanger for how we view adding colour in our homes - it doesn't need to be a fully committed scheme but rather small pops of colour that bring life into a design.

Chairs are the perfect way to achieve this, particularly in a kitchen or dining area where practicality comes first. An unexpected colourful chair or bar stool will make a space look expertly designed in 2026 - here's why.

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The unexpected colourful chair theory

(Image credit: Future PLC/Ben Anders)

The unexpected red theory was our first source of inspiration for adding in spurts of bold colour into our homes. The trend works particularly well with primary colours such as red, blue and green, as they're not as commonly used in such a bold hue in the rest of the home.

'It can feel a bit much for some to paint a whole room red but red touches help to really add interest and ground a scheme,' explains interior designer, Laura Stephens.

Focusing this design ethos on kitchen and dining room chairs makes it easier to incorporate in your space, and feels much more accessible than choosing other accessories in these bold primary colours.

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Chairs are primarily functional. You need them to be comfortable for daily use and they have to suit the whole family, which can often result in a Goldilocks level of comfort testing. However, the appearance of them has a big impact on your overall scheme,

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'An unexpected colourful chair in a kitchen or dining space has become a quietly effective way to introduce colour without reworking the entire scheme. As kitchens shift further into lived-in, multi-purpose rooms, there is a growing preference for details that feel relaxed rather than overly designed, and this is where seating comes into its own,' says Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

'Instead of relying on cabinetry or surfaces to carry colour, a chair offers a lighter touch. It brings contrast and warmth, particularly in spaces where deeper tones or more structured materials set the tone, but it does so without dominating the room. The effect is subtle, yet it changes how the space is experienced, adding a sense of ease and individuality,' Richard adds.

If a statement kitchen colour scheme is a daunting prospect, adding colour into a design through a less permanent piece of furniture, like a chair, will make the process feel more accessible.

'For those hesitant to commit to colour more permanently, it is an easy way to experiment. A single piece can shift the mood of a room, test how a tone sits with natural light, and evolve over time if needed,' he concludes.

Shop colourful chairs

Wayfair Borough Wharf Bar Stool £36.99 at Wayfair UK If you're opting to add red to your kitchen, a shiny metal or lacquered finish makes it pop. Nina Campbell Nina Campbell Navy Alder Bar Stool £179 at Next UK A bar stool is the perfect place to make a statement - these navy stools are subtle but still add colour. daals Minley 2-in-1 Dining Chair, Palm Green High Gloss £169.99 at daals.co.uk The comfy pad on these green daals chairs means you'll be happy to sit around the dinner table all evening.

Whether it's a bold red, a bright yellow, something dark and moody or a pastel hue, opting for a colourful chair is the easiest way to breathe new life into your kitchen.