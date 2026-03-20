Traditional kitchen storage ideas are having a renaissance in 2026 – these 3 styles are timeless for a reason
They're classic for a reason
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One can simply never have enough kitchen storage - when done right, it can make daily life simple, but when done wrong, it will turn every cupboard into chaos. While there are an abundance of gadgets and gizmos out there to save you space and keep cupboards organised, sometimes it's the traditional kitchen storage solutions that work the best, and I'm seeing a few old-school ones making a return as big kitchen storage ideas for 2026.
This year, kitchen trends are all about timeless decor choices that make a cooking space feel authentic and down to earth. Turns out, this extends to kitchen storage too, with classic choices having a renaissance and turning into wishlist features.
These are the 3 traditional kitchen storage ideas you should have your eye on - they'll add to a beautiful, classic kitchen scheme and provide tonnes of useful storage space.Article continues below
1. Plate racks
If you have a straight run of cabinetry that feels imposing, a plate rack is the perfect way to break it up and lighten the look. They have an old-school look but can easily be brought up to date with more contemporary carpentry or an on-trend colour.
“Plate racks are quietly finding their way back into kitchens again, and it is easy to see why, because they answer a very real, everyday need,' explains Charlotte Butler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven.
'It stores plates upright, allows them to air dry naturally, and keeps them within easy reach, all while introducing a softness to cabinetry that can otherwise feel overly uniform. Plate racks are now being incorporated into islands, dressers, and larder-style cupboards, becoming part of a more layered approach to storage,' Charlotte adds.
2. Freestanding storage
I've been recently waxing lyrical about how freestanding kitchens are coming back into the mainstream, challenging our unconscious belief that kitchens have to be fitted.
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Freestanding kitchens were popularised in the 19th century with large butcher's blocks, butler's sinks and work tables all sitting separately in a kitchen. Freestanding storage provides so much flexibility in a layout, allowing you to add or remove units as your home evolves.
Pantries are a popular storage feature to have freestanding, but islands are the biggest way I'm seeing this style come back into fashion.
'A freestanding island brings with it a sense of ease, breaking up long runs of cabinetry and introducing something that feels more like furniture, which in turn softens the overall space. It allows the kitchen to feel less rigid, less prescribed, and more reflective of how people actually move, cook, and gather,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.
'The storage beneath these islands is where the connection to tradition becomes particularly clear. Open shelves, often with slatted bases, offer a place for heavier, everyday items that are in constant use, from cast iron pans to mixing bowls, all kept within arm’s reach without the need to open a door or drawer,' he adds.
3. Pantries
Kitchen pantry ideas are nothing new, but a storage feature that seems to go from strength to strength. At their simplest, pantries are built-in to cabinetry with a double-front, but they're now being advanced to glass-fronted walk-in designs and 'bantries' that act as an instant talking-point.
'We’ve seen a significant rise in the return for pantries and pantry-style cupboards as homeowners prioritise organisation and clutter-free living. Now seen as an essential rather than an extra, a pantry not only enhances functionality by keeping everyday essentials neatly stored, but it also supports a more seamless kitchen aesthetic,' explains Al Bruce, kitchen expert and founder of Olive & Barr.
'Kitchens continue to evolve into multifunctional living spaces that serve as home offices, social spaces and shared areas for often multiple generations; for that reason, considered storage such as the pantry, has become an essential part of thoughtful kitchen design,' he says.
While internal storage solutions are a welcome modern advancement, keeping the exterior of kitchen storage classic is the simplest way to create a design that stands the test of time.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).