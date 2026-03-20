Traditional kitchen storage ideas are having a renaissance in 2026 – these 3 styles are timeless for a reason

One can simply never have enough kitchen storage - when done right, it can make daily life simple, but when done wrong, it will turn every cupboard into chaos. While there are an abundance of gadgets and gizmos out there to save you space and keep cupboards organised, sometimes it's the traditional kitchen storage solutions that work the best, and I'm seeing a few old-school ones making a return as big kitchen storage ideas for 2026.

This year, kitchen trends are all about timeless decor choices that make a cooking space feel authentic and down to earth. Turns out, this extends to kitchen storage too, with classic choices having a renaissance and turning into wishlist features.

These are the 3 traditional kitchen storage ideas you should have your eye on - they'll add to a beautiful, classic kitchen scheme and provide tonnes of useful storage space.

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1. Plate racks

(Image credit: Future/Darren Cheung)

If you have a straight run of cabinetry that feels imposing, a plate rack is the perfect way to break it up and lighten the look. They have an old-school look but can easily be brought up to date with more contemporary carpentry or an on-trend colour.

“Plate racks are quietly finding their way back into kitchens again, and it is easy to see why, because they answer a very real, everyday need,' explains Charlotte Butler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven.

'It stores plates upright, allows them to air dry naturally, and keeps them within easy reach, all while introducing a softness to cabinetry that can otherwise feel overly uniform. Plate racks are now being incorporated into islands, dressers, and larder-style cupboards, becoming part of a more layered approach to storage,' Charlotte adds.

Dunelm Churchgate Kitchen Wall Storage Unit £150 at Dunelm For a true cottage aesthetic, go for this cream wall-mounted storage unit from Dunelm. Emma Bridgewater Black Toast Wooden Plate Rack £140 at Emma Bridgewater This wooden rack sits somewhere between a drying rack and a storage unit - it's super simple but will still complement a kitchen scheme. Amazon Dxcaicc Wall-Mounted Dish Drying Rack £35.64 at Amazon UK I love that this dish rack even has storage for cutlery.

2. Freestanding storage

(Image credit: Neptune)

I've been recently waxing lyrical about how freestanding kitchens are coming back into the mainstream, challenging our unconscious belief that kitchens have to be fitted.

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Freestanding kitchens were popularised in the 19th century with large butcher's blocks, butler's sinks and work tables all sitting separately in a kitchen. Freestanding storage provides so much flexibility in a layout, allowing you to add or remove units as your home evolves.

Pantries are a popular storage feature to have freestanding, but islands are the biggest way I'm seeing this style come back into fashion.

(Image credit: Herringbone House)

'A freestanding island brings with it a sense of ease, breaking up long runs of cabinetry and introducing something that feels more like furniture, which in turn softens the overall space. It allows the kitchen to feel less rigid, less prescribed, and more reflective of how people actually move, cook, and gather,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

'The storage beneath these islands is where the connection to tradition becomes particularly clear. Open shelves, often with slatted bases, offer a place for heavier, everyday items that are in constant use, from cast iron pans to mixing bowls, all kept within arm’s reach without the need to open a door or drawer,' he adds.

Dunelm Olney Compact Kitchen Island, Grey £189 at Dunelm Small kitchens can benefit from an island too - this style from Dunelm is more slimline, making it easier to slot in. Amazon Holtico Kitchen Island on Wheels £279.99 at Amazon UK This kitchen island is conveniently on wheels, making it easy to push to the side depending on how you plan to use it. La Redoute Baudry Kitchen Island £779.99 at Laredoute Why not choose a contrasting colour for your island? This green freestanding unit will go with so many looks.

3. Pantries

(Image credit: Future)

Kitchen pantry ideas are nothing new, but a storage feature that seems to go from strength to strength. At their simplest, pantries are built-in to cabinetry with a double-front, but they're now being advanced to glass-fronted walk-in designs and 'bantries' that act as an instant talking-point.

'We’ve seen a significant rise in the return for pantries and pantry-style cupboards as homeowners prioritise organisation and clutter-free living. Now seen as an essential rather than an extra, a pantry not only enhances functionality by keeping everyday essentials neatly stored, but it also supports a more seamless kitchen aesthetic,' explains Al Bruce, kitchen expert and founder of Olive & Barr.

'Kitchens continue to evolve into multifunctional living spaces that serve as home offices, social spaces and shared areas for often multiple generations; for that reason, considered storage such as the pantry, has become an essential part of thoughtful kitchen design,' he says.

Mustard Made The Collector in Mustard £749 at Mustard Made For a more contemporary take on the trend, choose a pantry in a statement colour palette and metal exterior. Dunelm Olney Compact Kitchen Larder Unit £379 at Dunelm Dunelm's 'Olney' range has a timeless look that will never date - this slimline pantry is perfect for smaller spaces. Argos Habitat Bournemouth 4 Door Kitchen Larder £480 at Argos This Habitat larder unit will provide tonnes of storage space and can easily be moved around a kitchen.

While internal storage solutions are a welcome modern advancement, keeping the exterior of kitchen storage classic is the simplest way to create a design that stands the test of time.