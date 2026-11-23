Despite being a journalist working in the interior design world, if there’s one hill I’ll die on, it’s that your bookshelf does not need to be perfectly organised to be a beautiful part of your home. Let’s call it ‘curated clutter ’, and Cat Deely’s bookshelf is a brilliant example of how a shelf can look a little chaotic but remain an important part of your home.

While not exactly a home decor trend , ‘curated clutter’ is all about embracing the aspects of ourselves that don’t fit into a showroom home. Take Cat’s bookshelf, for example. While haphazardly stacked with her favourite novels, it still looks like an important part of her home, and one she shouldn’t change.

You may have heard of the ‘ bookshelf wealth’ trend , which is a counter-trend to the perfect Insta homes we see all over social media. So, take this as a sign to be proud of your overspilling shelves…

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I have to admit, when I first spotted Cat’s shelves, I breathed a sigh of relief - it looks a lot like mine. Okay, it’s a bit neater than mine, but after some unsuccessful attempts to declutter my bookshelf , my collection has continued to grow, while my flat has sadly remained the same size.

But this is my point: books are meaningful to many of us and are designed to be used, not pieces of decor. So, I find it refreshing to see ‘messy’ shelves on social media, because curated clutter is a reflection of real life.

‘What I really like about Cat Deeley's bookshelf is that it doesn't feel overly styled or staged. As somebody who works with interiors every day, I often find that the most interesting spaces are the ones that reflect the people who live in them, and that's exactly what this bookshelf does. It's full of books and decorative pieces that feel collected and loved rather than carefully arranged just for display,’ says Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys .

‘For me, that's what curated clutter is all about. It's not simply filling a shelf with lots of things; it's surrounding yourself with items that have meaning and personality. When it's done well, it creates a home that feels warm, relaxed and authentic, rather than perfectly polished.’

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What can we take away from Cat's bookshelf?

If you’re a minimalist who prefers a neat and organised bookshelf, curated clutter probably isn’t the style for you, and you should try something like the Grecian bookshelf trend for a luxury look. But if you love books, I do think an overflowing display can look quite joyful.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

‘There are no rules when it comes to bookshelf styling, and that’s the best part! The best book collections are always growing, meaning we can be fluid with our bookshelf styling as authors release new books or our favourite reading genres change. Just as there is no right or wrong in your personal book genre, there is no perfect way to display them either. The beauty of bookshelf styling is that it allows you to express your individuality and unique tastes in reading material and decor style,’ says Jonathan Clark , creative director of the British furniture brand Shelved .

‘Cat’s bookshelf is the epitome of ‘booksmaxxing’. Instead of trying to find somewhere to store her treasured books and hide them away, Cat is making them a feature of her home, which clearly brings a lot of joy.

‘Paired with artwork and keepsakes, Cat’s books add colour and character to the room while adding a personal touch to the space. The main takeaway from Cat’s bookshelf is that regardless of whether it's a dedicated home office, a wall of shelving in the living room or a single shelf in a reading nook, books can naturally become part of the décor, bringing a unique sense of self to the room. As unique as our decor tastes are, our choices in literature are just as eclectic, offering a one-of-a-kind display in every home.’

Dunelm Ria Rotating Bookcase £149 at Dunelm If you're short on space, this stylish unit is both a bookcase and side table. The White Company UK Marble Bookends £40 at The White Company Bookends can help keep your home library upright and ordered. These make a lovely gift for yourself or any book lovers you know. Dunelm Tranter Squoval Wooden Photo Frame £6 at Dunelm I also like to include A5 photos on my shelves to make them look that little bit more personal to me.

What do you say? Are you team curated clutter or should bookshelves be neat and orderly.