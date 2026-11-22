The country kitchen style has been huge this year, and Mariella Frostrup’s cosy kitchen is a brilliant example of the rustic, lived-in look, and her pot rack in particular has caught our eye.

Mariella, a journalist and presenter, may have swapped her home comforts for the jungle in 'I'm a Celeb', but after snooping through her social media, I’ve fallen in love with her charming country kitchen ideas .

Above her Aga stove sits a stacked pot rack, meaning all her pans are within reach while cooking, and experts say that not only is this a hallmark of the country kitchen trend, but it will make cooking a faster and easier process. Here’s why we think it’s a great kitchen storgae idea to embrace ahead of the busy Christmas period.

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The first thing that comes to mind when looking at Mariella's kitchen is how homely and cosy it looks. With green painted cabinets, plenty of wood and, of course, her stunning cream AGA, it looks and feels like a comforting space for the family to enjoy. It is the curation of this feeling that’s been behind the surge in popularity of the country kitchen trend .

‘The country kitchen has always been about so much more than cooking. It’s where everyday life unfolds, and memories are made, from children doing their homework at the kitchen table to long, lingering suppers and the place you sit when friends drop in. There’s something particularly appealing about a kitchen that feels lived in and loved, where everything is useful and meaningful, and nothing feels too precious to use,’ says Laura James, Head of Brand Expression at AGA .

‘After years of fast interior trends and kitchens designed to look impressive rather than feel lived-in, there's a real pull back towards a slower, more rooted way of living, and the country kitchen is a physical expression of that. It's a reaction against the more sterile kitchens we've had for years. People don't want a space that just looks good; they want one that feels really good to be in.’

Mariella's star feature

Cosiness aside, it is the practicality of Marielle’s pot rack that makes this kitchen a particularly good example for those who cook a lot. Sitting across the top of your stove, a pot rack is essentially a fitted rail where you can hang pots, pans and cooking utensils. You can even pick up a basic pot rack for as little as £15 at B&Q .

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Growing up, my mum had a pot rack above her oven, and it genuinely made the cooking process more efficient as you could reach and grab exactly what you wanted, rather than rooting around in cupboards. So, if you are hosting a dinner party or have the honours of cooking Christmas dinner this year, a pot rack can really help streamline the process.

‘An overhead pot rack is a lovely feature in a country kitchen because it combines practical storage with a real sense of character. It's particularly useful in kitchens where drawer or cupboard space is limited, as it makes use of otherwise unused space above the cooking area and frees up valuable storage elsewhere,’ comments Laura Ashley Fitted Kitchens' design manager, Josie Medved.

‘It's also a great way to display beautiful cookware, particularly copper or stainless steel pans, which can become part of the kitchen's overall design. Mariella's rack is a real focal point and gives the room that relaxed, traditional country kitchen feel. The key is to avoid overcrowding and make sure the pans are positioned at a comfortable, safe height for everyday use.’

Josie also points out that with a pot rack, you have to remember to clean your kitchen more frequently, as dust can build up on your cookware - the same criticism as with the open shelving debate . Despite the extra upkeep, I’d argue the benefits outweigh the cons.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Paul Massey)

‘It's a simple idea, but good kitchen design is often about these small practical details that make everyday tasks easier. Keeping frequently used cookware close to the cooking area helps create a more efficient working space, especially when preparing several dishes at once,’ says Josie.

‘Christmas is probably one of the busiest times of year for the kitchen, so anything that makes cooking and preparation easier is worth considering. With several dishes on the go, oven trays, serving dishes and ingredients competing for space, having saucepans and cookware stored overhead can make a real difference.

‘An overhead rack keeps everyday pans accessible while freeing up cupboards and drawers for other essentials, which is particularly useful when cooking for a crowd. It's also a lovely feature for the festive season, adding to that warm, traditional country kitchen atmosphere.’

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As much as we want our kitchens to look good, it is essential they are also functional space. Mariella's has the brilliance of being both.