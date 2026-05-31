This Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker is heatwave approved with no need for pre-freezing anything – I've used nothing else for making sweet treats for two years now

Summer is on the way and I’m already scrolling through ice cream recipes for fresh inspiration. I reviewed the Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Professional two years ago and despite not really having room for it (read more on that below), there’s no way I’m letting it go. Because I still think it’s one of the best ice cream makers you can buy.

While I use it year round, it definitely comes into its own in summer. From tasty healthier frozen yogurts, to indulgent ice creams that impress my guests, it’s the appliance I didn’t realise I needed. But as a fan of ice cream, there are so many fun flavours to try, I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of it.

In the last two years, I haven’t discovered anything new about the machine itself. It has continued to perform as it did from the get-go. But here are the four main reasons why it’s still in my life and won’t be going anywhere.

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Cuisinart Freeze Ease Pro Ice Cream Maker £299.99 at Cuisinart Helen's original model, the Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Professional has been replaced in the range by a new and updated version: the Freeze Ease Pro Ice Cream Maker. It retains the standout features from the first version, but has been improved to have 'more power, precision, and versatility.'

1. I can make ice cream on a whim

So many other ice cream appliances require forethought and planning. Often you need to freeze a bowl 24 hours before you plan to make the ice cream. So there’s little room for ice cream spontaneity - unless you leave the bowl in your freezer permanently, and who has freezer space for that?

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This Cuisinart version freezes as it churns, there’s no pre-freezing required. So if I wake up in the morning and it feels like an ice cream day, I can create homemade ice cream that’s ready to eat by lunchtime. For this reason I get far more use out of it than I would if I had to freeze a bowl in advance.

2. It helps me avoid nasty ultra-processed ice creams

In an ideal world, I try to avoid ultra-processed foods that contain lots of chemical additives. And when you read the list of unpronounceable additives on the label of many (not all) shop bought ice creams, they fall firmly into the category of foods I’d prefer to avoid.

Having my own ice cream maker means I am in control of the quality of the ingredients I use. I can make stunning flavours with wholesome ingredients that have some nourishing qualities and nutritional value.

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Furthermore, the flavour of ice cream made with real ingredients like real strawberries simply can’t be beaten by a synthetic flavour or additive. And I get to have fun trying new or unique flavours that you can’t buy in the shops. I stir pureed raspberries through peach frozen yogurt and not only does it look incredible, but it’s an amazing healthy treat.

3. I can make multiple batches back to back

This was something I noted in the original review, and it’s still true now. If I’ve got the ice cream maker out and it’s on my worktop, I usually enjoy making up a couple of different flavours, or sometimes an ice cream and a sorbet. Being able to make more than one batch in a day is absolutely one of the reasons I continue to love this machine.

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After the first batch, I just have to wash the bowl and paddle, then I can immediately set it going again to create another flavour. Whereas the ice cream makers that utilise a pre-frozen bowl can usually only be used for one batch, then the bowl has to spend a few hours back in the freezer before you can make more.