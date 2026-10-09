Rob Beckett’s teal kitchen proves this bold colour can work in both modern and period homes – and experts explain why

If one thing this year’s Celebrity Traitors has done besides bringing pure joy into my evenings, is that it has piqued my curiosity about the cast’s interior design choices. After having had a little snoop around this year’s celebrities' homes, I’ve been impressed by Rob Beckett’s contemporary teal kitchen - and interior design pros say this colour choice suits both modern and period homes. Rich colour palettes have been a standout of this year’s kitchen trends , and Rob’s teal kitchen is a brilliant example of how you can take a darker shade and make it look fresh and modern.

Paired with exposed stone and wood cabinetry, Rob’s combination of texture and colour is a masterclass example for anyone struggling to come up with contemporary kitchen ideas . Experts say this design is ahead of the curve for 2027’s kitchen trends . Here’s why.

Not only has blue been a huge colour trend this year, but it also makes for a beautiful kitchen colour scheme . This is because teal is a versatile shade that largely suits any space, and combined with natural wood and stone, it becomes a grounding blue kitchen idea .

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

‘Teal is doing the heavy lifting in a kitchen like this, and the stone and wood either side of it are what stop it becoming a novelty,’ comments Cassie Jones, brand manager at Masterclass Kitchens

‘Stone gives you a cool, hard surface that holds the colour in check, and wood puts back the warmth the stone takes out. That triangle is why the room reads as considered rather than bold for the sake of it. Take the wood away, and it turns cold. Take the stone away, and the teal has nothing to push against.’

Cassie also points out that Rob’s kitchen is a good example of what a ‘contemporary kitchen’ looks like in 2026.

‘It is a good example of where contemporary kitchens have got to, which is not quite the same as being a contemporary kitchen in the old sense,’ she says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Contemporary used to mean flat, handleless and grey. Now it means a mid-tone colour on the cabinetry, natural materials used honestly, and texture doing the job gloss used to do. Five years ago this would have been called a statement kitchen. Today it sits closer to the middle of the market than the edge of it.’

What’s more, Rob’s kitchen has serious trend potential in 2027. If you’re looking to renovate your current kitchen , it’s a good example to look to if you want a space that remains on trend over the next few years.

‘I really like the combination of teal, natural wood and stone. The teal brings depth and personality, while the wood adds warmth and the stone gives the space a more refined, premium feel. The combination of textures with darker, warmer colours is the predicted trend for 2027 interior design, so Rob is ahead of the curve,’ says Lucy Darke, senior designer at Nolte Kitchens .

Teal is also a great choice for a blue kitchen, if you’re struggling to choose between airy blue shades or going bold with a dark navy kitchen . It offers the drama of a deeper shade, but retains a balanced feel that is often found with lighter tones.

‘Teal is one of the better colour choices you can make, because it sits between blue and green and borrows the calm of one and the warmth of the other. That is why it ages better than a flat navy or a strong green, and why it works in both period and modern homes, which very few strong colours manage,’ concludes Cassie.

‘The thing I would advise against is scale. Teal belongs low and central, on an island, a run of base units or a set of tall cabinets, with a neutral above it. Run it across the wall units as well, and you lose the light at eye level, and a kitchen that felt rich in the brochure feels heavy by the second winter. The colour is almost never the problem. How much of it there usually is.’

Get the look

Teal is a bold choice, but in Rob's kitchen, it really pays off. Would you try it?