Hands up – I currently have twenty tulip bulbs still in the box they got delivered last month. I've just not 'got round' to planting them – either it's raining, or I feel I don't have the time – because planting takes so long (I know). Last year I left them until January – yes, that late, and the result was super short tulips, so this year I really want to get it right.

Is November too late to plant tulips? Have I missed the boat? Also, when is the best time to plant tulips for the best results in spring?

My first port of call was Chris Bennett, founder of GardeningExpress, 'Not at all,' he said. 'November is actually one of the best times to be planting tulip bulbs. Most spring-flowering bulbs should be planted in early autumn, but tulips benefit from being planted a little later when the soil starts to cool.'

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The relief! Below, I've rounded up everything else you need to know about why it's a great month to get planting and what to look out for, with the help of our gardening experts.

1. Cooler temperatures

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'If you plant your tulip bulbs when the soil temperature is still above 10 degrees celsius this prompts them to start producing early top growth which can be damaged by frosts,' explains Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert, from Harvst Automatic Watering.

Likewise, if you plant them when frosts are here with a vengeance, it's going to be hard to get them in the ground.

Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres agrees, 'They need a good chill in the ground over winter to flower properly, so getting them in now means they’ll come up strong in spring. The main thing is to get them in before the ground freezes solid, so if you’re somewhere cold, do it sooner rather than later.'

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2. Tulip fire

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I have heard that tulip fire can literally wipe out your bulbs, so this is definitely something to be aware of, and to try and avoid.

Lucie gives us the lowdown, 'For tulips botrytis tulipae (commonly called Tulip Fire) is extremely destructive, infesting the bulbs so that when they sprout the leaves will be stunted and distorted, and the flower buds often rot before they have a chance to open. By waiting until the soil is consistently below 10 degrees Celsius (ideally between 5 to 10 degrees), this type of fungal disease is less likely to take hold. The cooler temperature slows down its activity so reducing the opportunity for it to infect your bulbs as they start to establish a strong root system.'

Signs of tulip fire include them looking like they've been scorched – brown spots on the leaves and distorted growth. Once the petals try to bloom, they can shrivel and rot.

3. Promotes their natural dormancy

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According to Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture, tulips need a cold dormancy to trigger flowering.

'Winter can provide this dormancy period in the UK, but the bulbs need to be in the ground early enough to experience it,' he explains. 'Planting in November means that bulbs get 12 to 16 weeks of chilling in the ground, and any roots that form in mild spells will rest during frost, ready to emerge in spring. This mimics the natural habitat of tulips, where they experience a cold winter before blooming in spring.'

'The important thing is not to leave them sitting around for too long once you've bought them as the longer they're stored, the more their condition can deteriorate,' advises Pim Dickson, senior horticulturalist at Fothergill's. So, if you've got a packet waiting to be planted, there's no reason to put it off any longer!'

4. The soil is more malleable

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Soil at this time of the year is still 'workable' according to Julian. 'Another bonus is bulbs are often cheaper by now, and you won’t get that problem of them sprouting too early. The downside is the ground can be wet and heavy, which tulips hate, so if you’ve got clay soil, add some grit in the planting hole. You also don’t want to leave it too much longer, as once the ground hardens it’s a nightmare to dig.'

5. Less pests about

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'In November, common garden pests like slugs and snails are less active, so they are less likely to damage bulbs,' shares Richard. 'The cooler soil also means that there is less risk of bulbs rotting or mould growth.'

Other pests that love a bulb or two are squirrels and mice. Lucie says that if you plant your tulips in September or early October, they're more likely to put on premature growth. 'This makes them more attractive to slugs and snails who will quickly chew up the fresh green growth. Waiting until the cooler temperatures of November makes early sprouting less likely meaning these pests won’t find the soft, green growth they are searching for.'

Six great tulip varieties to buy now

Tulip planting essentials

Kent & Stowe Hand Bulb Planter £6.13 on Amazon Make your life easier with this sharp bulb planter that will cut through hard soil effortlessly. It has an ash handle that's comfortable to use even after numerous plantings and the polished carbon steel won't rust. Verve Horticultural Landscaping Grit, 20kg £6 at B&Q If your soil is poor then do add some grit as it will improve drainage and aeration. This will help the tulip roots grow deeper and therefore be stronger as they shoot up. Stowberry Greenhouse Soil Thermometer £4.95 on Amazon If you want to double check your soil's temperature in pots or your borders then do invest in this thermometer. You don't need batteries, simply insert and read instantly for the perfect bulb planting temperature.

Now I confidently know I've not left it too late to plant my tulip bulbs I'm going to double check the weather, get planting and give them the best aftercare.