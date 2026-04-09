Monty Don says now is the moment to plant sweet peas outside – and shares how to set them up for a summer of tumbling, fragrant blooms

There’s something about sweet peas that feels like the true start of the gardening year. And according to gardening expert Monty Don, April is the best time to get them in the ground.

If you’ve been nurturing sweet pea seedlings indoors or picking up young plants from the garden centre, April is when things start to shift. The soil is warming, the light is returning, and suddenly it feels possible to imagine a garden filled with colour and fragrance once again. And sweet peas, with their climbing habit and irresistible cottage garden charm, are one of the easiest ways to bring that vision to life.

Still, timing is everything. Plant them out too early, and a late frost can undo all your hard work; leave it too late, and you risk weaker growth and fewer blooms. That’s why Monty Don’s advice is so invaluable; if there's one person we trust to get this right, it's him.

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Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or trying sweet peas for the first time, getting the basics right now will reward you with months of flowers. From soil preparation to planting techniques, here’s how to give your sweet peas the very best start.

Monty Don's advice for planting sweet peas

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or trying sweet peas for the first time, getting the basics right now will reward you with months of flowers. And you'd best believe that if Monty Don says it's time to plant sweet peas outside in April, we'll be running to do exactly that.

Thankfully, this advice is a little more expansive than just the month. From soil preparation to planting techniques, here’s how Monty recommends you give your sweet peas the very best start.

1. Time it right

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'The time to plant out sweet peas into the garden is mid-April in the south and towards the end of the month further north,' writes Monty Don via his blog.

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This staggered timing reflects the UK’s habit of muddling its climate. In milder southern regions, the soil warms earlier, making mid-April ideal. Further north, it’s worth waiting a little longer to avoid those awkward cold snaps that could check growth or damage young plants.

If in doubt, keep an eye on overnight temperatures; sweet peas are hardy, but they don’t enjoy sitting in cold, waterlogged soil. A short delay is always, always, always far better than planting into unfavourable conditions.

2. Prepare the soil for stronger plants

It’s time to plant sweet peas outside in April, says Monty Don, but only if you've prepped your soil properly.

'Sweet peas grow best in rich soil with plenty of moisture and in cool – but not cold – conditions, so the more you can enrich the soil with lots of compost (I'm a big fan of Miracle-Gro's premium compost, £11.99 at Amazon) or manure before planting, the better they will grow,' he says.

This step is crucial. Sweet peas are hungry plants, and giving them nutrient-rich soil from the outset sets them up for strong growth and abundant flowering. Before planting, then, dig in plenty of well-rotted compost or manure, working it into the top layer of soil. This not only feeds the plants but also improves soil structure, helping it retain moisture without becoming waterlogged.

If your soil is on the lighter side, adding organic matter will help it hold onto water—something sweet peas rely on as they grow quickly through the spring. I also recommend adding an organic fertiliser like envii SeaFeed extra, £13.95 for 1L at Amazon.

3. Give them the right support

Sweet peas are natural climbers, so providing support early on is key.

'I like to grow mine up bean sticks arranged as a wigwam, but any support will do from bamboo canes to chicken wire,' says Monty Don.

A wigwam of canes is both practical and visually appealing, creating a focal point in the garden while giving plants plenty of space to climb. However, you don’t need anything elaborate; trellises like this decorative trellis panel (£19.80 from Amazon), netting, a simple row of canes or even a neat obelisk, like this £12.99 budget-buy from Amazon will work just as well.