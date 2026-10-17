Wildlife experts say this clever gadget will stop your bird bath from freezing over this winter – it’s a fuss-free way to support birds in cold weather

One of the most important things you can do for birds in winter is to ensure they have access to clean, fresh water for bathing, drinking and playing. And if your bird bath keeps freezing over? Well, wildlife experts say you could invest in a heated bird bath.

While it may sound a little excessive, if you’re practising good bird bath winter care , then you will be looking for ways to prevent it from freezing. While there are hacks such as placing a ping-pong ball in the water , a heated bird bath will do all the hard work for you.

If you attract birds to your garden, you might be wondering if this is a worthy investment or not. I spoke to wildlife experts to find out.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

What is a heated bird bath?

It’s easy to assume that birds only seek fresh water when it’s really hot. But when the mercury plummets and our gardens become icy, causing any water source to freeze over, birds suddenly don’t have access. This is why it is a huge bird bath mistake to allow your bath to freeze over in winter.

‘A heated birdbath has a low-wattage heating element built into the base, usually controlled by a thermostat where the heating only comes on when the temperature drops close to freezing to save energy,’ explains James Ewens, bird specialist at Green Feathers .

‘They’re super, really - designed to simply keep the water ice-free rather than warm. You can also buy a separate birdbath de-icer, a small heater that sits in or under an existing bath with the same idea, but I prefer the ease of a built-in one.

‘Solar is also an option, but as we know the light supply in UK autumn/winter is hardly something to shout about, so I prefer a mains supply with a weatherproof outdoor, protected socket.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You should also bear in mind that many heated bird baths available to shop online, particularly on Amazon, are designed for American wall outlets, rather than British. So it’s important to check that it is compatible with the UK’s 240V standard.

Should you invest in a heated bird bath?

If you want to support birds during winter , particularly if you live in an area that gets a lot of ice and frost, a heated bird bath is a worthy investment. In really icy conditions, it is harder for birds to find fresh water than it is to find food, making keeping your bird bath ice-free all the more important.

‘They're also low-effort, as once set up, a thermostatically controlled model does the work for you, and you just need to keep it clean and topped up. Many reviewers report their heated baths lasting a decade or more, so it's a one-off purchase that delivers years of value,’ says Victoria Parkinson, Garden Expert at Arctic Cabins .

‘And they bring birds to your garden - a reliable winter water source is a powerful draw. You'll often find birds queuing up for access during cold snaps, and watching them come and go is one of the simple pleasures of a winter garden.

‘The main downsides are the need for an outdoor power source and the upfront cost, typically around £40-£70. And safety is paramount, so always use an outdoor-rated extension cord, keep plugs dry, and ensure your outlet is RCD-protected.’

How else can you stop a bird bath from freezing over?

If you already have a bird bath (and feel it doesn’t need replacing), or don’t have the facilities for outdoor electricals, there are a few tricks you can try to stop your bird bath from freezing over. This requires a little more effort than a heated bird bath, but are reliable and affordable methods.

‘The floating ball method, let’s call it. Simple, free if you already have a ping-pong or tennis ball, and easy to set up. Frosts tend to be short-lived in some UK counties, so it’s not always essential. Some cheaper alternatives are just as effective, like the ping-pong ball method where there’s a gentle surface agitation that slows or prevents complete freezing,’ says James.

‘You can also crack any ice and top it up with warm water from the kettle (not boiling water) to melt the ice and warm the temperature above freezing level. This is a little arduous, though, and time-consuming.

‘Also consider the placement of the bird bath. Some of us are lucky enough to have a little sunny nook in our garden as we head into autumn/winter, so keep your bird bath in sunny, sheltered spots if you have that luxury.’

Zerodis Zerodis Thermostatic Bird Bath Heater £23.73 at Amazon UK You can add this heater to your existing bird bath to prevent it from freezing over. Primrose Primrose Ambienté Fountain Frost Free Additive for Birdbaths £17.98 at Amazon UK Special anti-freeze is also availble to help stop bird baths freezing over. This is safe to use around wildlife. Karrma Ltd. Ping Pong Balls White £5.49 at Amazon UK Lastly, a ping pong ball is one of the cheapest ways to prevent freezing. All you need to do is add one to the water, and it's movement will help stop freezing.

However you choose to do it, preventing your bird bath from freezing over is really important for the welfare of the birds that visit your garden this winter.