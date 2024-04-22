Aldi is selling a complete outdoor dining set that is perfect for springtime soirees – for only £100

If there's something we look forward to with the return of sunnier weather, it's spending days sitting in the garden, whether it's curling up with a book in hand or indulging in al fresco dining. So, it's all the more timely that Aldi is selling an outdoor dining set that is nothing less than perfect for the job.

The best garden furniture has always come through for us, providing us with many opportunities to curate the outdoor kitchen of our dreams. However, it's no surprise that it can sometimes cost you quite a bit to start fleshing out your many ideas.

Therefore, if you're keen to get your hands on a budget-friendly garden idea that will ensure your outdoor space is decked up for spring and summer hosting, Aldi's 6-piece dining set priced at just £99.99 could be the ideal fit.

Aldi Palermo 6 Piece Dining Set

Aldi's 6-piece dining set seats up to four people, featuring a round glass top table and a parasol umbrella for comfortable and cool dining in the shade (if we're lucky enough to get a lot of sun in the first place, that is).

The stylish dining set is made from powder-coated solid steel, in a dark grey shade that will complement whatever your garden colour palette is and be a nice switch-up if you typically opt for rattan garden furniture or wooden garden furniture for your outdoor space.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi's 6-piece dining set is as easy enough to assemble as it is to fold away, making the task of storing garden furniture when it's off-season even simpler. Better yet, its easy-to-store design makes it a viable seating option for a small garden, too.

In the evening, decorate the dining set with some pretty garden lighting options such as outdoor wireless lamps or pendant lights, and you've got our idea of the perfect night in the garden, accompanied by your beverage of choice and good company.

(Image credit: Aldi)

We love a great garden furniture deal as much as the next person, but the fact that this dining set's £99 price point is its retail price makes it all the more sweeter. Aldi's 6-piece dining set will be available to buy in stores on the 28th of April, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled if you're keen on nabbing this bargain.

Alternatively, if you can't get to your local Aldi or want to broaden your search for the best garden furniture set for you, here are a couple of alternatives for outdoor dining sets that we think might tickle your fancy.

We'll be running to Aldi to grab this deal to ensure we're ready for those much-anticipated spring and summer soirees.