B&M is selling an egg chair that looks just like a Dunelm bestseller – this 1 clever, space-saving feature sets it apart
It's a bargain price, too!
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Small garden dwellers, I’m here to tell you that just because you have a small space, it doesn’t mean you have to skimp on stylish outdoor furniture. B&M’s New Hampshire Folding Egg Chair is proof of that.
A garden egg chair is a stylish choice for any garden. One of the best garden furniture pieces you can buy, it’s a wonderful combination of style and comfort. I’ve previously been wowed by Habitat’s stunning Seline Egg Chair (£250), and Dunelm’s brightly coloured Santorini Egg chair (was £245, now £175), and now it is the turn of B&M’s stylish yet practical Hampshire chair.
Perfect for small gardens and balconies, this space-saving chair neatly folds away when not in use. And retailing for just £100, it’s a bargain price, too.Article continues below
I’m a firm believer that egg chairs make up some of the best garden chairs on sale this year. Sculptural and striking to look at, they also create a cocooning effect when sat on, which is incredibly comfortable. If you’re looking for something to relax with a good book and a glass of wine, an egg chair is perfect.
While these chairs don’t lend themselves to socialisation like the best garden sofa sets, they are perfect for creating your own personal sanctuary in your garden. However, they can be a bit bulky. So, if you don’t have a large garden or are confined to a courtyard or balcony, it may not feel like you have the space for a garden egg chair.
This is where the B&M Hampshire Folding Chair comes into its own. As you may have guessed from its name, the Hampshire Folding Chair features a folding basket for easy storage. The seat simply pushes together, effectively removing the ‘egg’, making it easy to tuck away on a balcony or store in your shed.
It’s also easy to assemble, so you don’t have to worry about it being fiddly when it comes to putting it away or reopening the egg. It also comes with padded cushions for added comfort, and I’m a big fan of its woven style.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
For £100, this chair looks surprisingly chic and looks fairly similar to Dunelm’s Singapore Egg Chair (was £199, now £149). If you’re working to a budget or have a small space (Dunelm’s chair doesn’t have the foldable feature), B&M’S chair is a fab alternative.
The Hampshire Folding Egg Chair is currently on sale in B&M stores, and due to its great price, I can imagine it won’t be on the shelves. So, if you like what you see, run, don't walk - or check out these alternatives.
Small gardens and balconies shouldn’t miss out on the bliss that is an egg chair. Head to B&M now to avoid disappointment.