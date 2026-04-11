B&M is selling an egg chair that looks just like a Dunelm bestseller – this 1 clever, space-saving feature sets it apart

Small garden dwellers, I’m here to tell you that just because you have a small space, it doesn’t mean you have to skimp on stylish outdoor furniture. B&M’s New Hampshire Folding Egg Chair is proof of that.

A garden egg chair is a stylish choice for any garden. One of the best garden furniture pieces you can buy, it’s a wonderful combination of style and comfort. I’ve previously been wowed by Habitat’s stunning Seline Egg Chair (£250) , and Dunelm’s brightly coloured Santorini Egg chair (was £245, now £175) , and now it is the turn of B&M’s stylish yet practical Hampshire chair.

Perfect for small gardens and balconies, this space-saving chair neatly folds away when not in use. And retailing for just £100, it’s a bargain price, too.

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B&M Hampshire Folding Hanging Egg Chair £100 at B&M This stylish chair has a clever storage feature, whereby you can fold the hanging basket, making it ideal for small gardens and balconies. Dunelm Singapore Hanging Egg Chair Was £199, now £149 at Dunelm Snap this stunning bestseller up while it's on sale! This stylish chair has hundreds of positive reviews praising its comfort and quality.

I’m a firm believer that egg chairs make up some of the best garden chairs on sale this year. Sculptural and striking to look at, they also create a cocooning effect when sat on, which is incredibly comfortable. If you’re looking for something to relax with a good book and a glass of wine, an egg chair is perfect.

While these chairs don’t lend themselves to socialisation like the best garden sofa sets , they are perfect for creating your own personal sanctuary in your garden. However, they can be a bit bulky. So, if you don’t have a large garden or are confined to a courtyard or balcony, it may not feel like you have the space for a garden egg chair.

This is where the B&M Hampshire Folding Chair comes into its own. As you may have guessed from its name, the Hampshire Folding Chair features a folding basket for easy storage. The seat simply pushes together, effectively removing the ‘egg’, making it easy to tuck away on a balcony or store in your shed.

(Image credit: B&M)

It’s also easy to assemble, so you don’t have to worry about it being fiddly when it comes to putting it away or reopening the egg. It also comes with padded cushions for added comfort, and I’m a big fan of its woven style.

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For £100, this chair looks surprisingly chic and looks fairly similar to Dunelm’s Singapore Egg Chair (was £199, now £149) . If you’re working to a budget or have a small space (Dunelm’s chair doesn’t have the foldable feature), B&M’S chair is a fab alternative.

The Hampshire Folding Egg Chair is currently on sale in B&M stores, and due to its great price, I can imagine it won’t be on the shelves. So, if you like what you see, run, don't walk - or check out these alternatives.

Online Home Shop OHS Hanging Egg Chair Was £149.99, now £101.99 at B&Q This stylish egg chair is a great price and has good reviews to back it up. Shoppers say it is sturdy, comfy and fits well in small gardens. Habitat Habitat Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair - Natural £250 at Habitat I strongly argue this is the best looking high stree egg chair available. It's simply stunning, giving any garden a stylish boost. Dunelm Santorini Egg Chair Was £249, now £175 at Dunelm If you're a fan of bold colour, look no further than the striking Santorini egg chair.

Small gardens and balconies shouldn’t miss out on the bliss that is an egg chair. Head to B&M now to avoid disappointment.