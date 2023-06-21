Argos is selling a hot tub for only £85 – it's the cheapest deal we've ever seen
This is *the* summer deal you don't want to miss
What better way to spend the generous sunny weather than lounging around in a hot tub? And lucky for you, Argos has just made nabbing an outdoor spa pool for yourself even more achievable with the cheapest hot tub deal we've ever seen on the market for only £85 – it's a bargain buy not to be missed.
There's no better time than the present to dust off your best garden furniture pieces, but who's to say that our garden furniture ideas have to be purely for practicality? Let's face it, we all need a good excuse to sit back and relax, and having a hot tub in your garden is the ultimate luxury.
- CleverSpa Grenada 4 Person Hot Tub – Green,
was £170.00now £85.00 at Argos
The CleverSpa Grenada is a contemporary hot tub with a stylish green, geographic print effect, and seeing as green is the new neutral to know about, we're pretty confident that this colour is one that will make your outdoor living room ideas sing.
Argos claim that this hot tub is easy to inflate and ready to fill in less than five minutes, comfortably seating up to four people and boasting 110 powerful air jets for the perfect spa experience.
Not only that but it can also be used all-year-round thanks to the 365 FreezeGuard technology that prevents your heater and pump from freezing in sub-zero temperatures.
Cleverspa Grenada 4 Person Hot Tub – Green |
was £170.00 now £85.00 at Argos
This hot tub is the cheapest deal we've ever seen on the market, boasting a contemporary, trendy look that's compact and ideal for any outdoor space.
Our Decor Editor, Amy Lockwood, was the first to spot the too-good-to-miss deal saying, 'The cheapest inflatable hot tubs tend to start at around £350 full price, although I have seen them go as low as £199 during Black Friday or while Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. However, this is the cheapest hot tub deal I've ever seen. If you're lucky enough to find it in stock at a store near you then at that price it's well worth snapping up as fast as you can.'
We have to admit, Argos has been championing the outdoor living world recently, especially with their major garden furniture summer sale currently ongoing as we speak.
- Shop the Argos garden furniture summer sale right now, with up to 50% off patio sets, outdoor sofas, garden chairs, and more
Alternatively, if you're after a different model, Argos has a pretty neat selection of hot tubs, spas, and saunas to browse through so you can find the perfect fit for your garden and start working on your hot tub decking ideas to best display your personal spa.
The Cancun AirJet features a unique grey rattan design that's perfect for tucking into a cosy corner of a modern garden idea, fitting up to four people.
If you want a little more space, the Lay-Z-Spa Honolulu can fit up to six people and comes with integrated LED lights for entertaining all summer long.
Of course, it may be worth checking how the cost to run a hot tub ahead of time to avoid any energy bill scares and be in the know on how to best utilise your new purchase and save money while staying relaxed.
We'll be on Argos' tail all summer long to see what else they've got up their sleeve that our gardens will hopefully thank us for.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
