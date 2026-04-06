George Home’s sell-out £199 Lisbon garden set is back by popular demand for 2026 – it could easily be mistaken for a more expensive set
Fulfil your garden hosting needs on a budget
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George Home has brought back its sell-out Black Lisbon 4 Piece Garden Set for summer 2026. If you’re looking to upgrade your garden furniture, this sleek style is perfect for hosting and lounging.
I’ve said before, and I’ll say it again, George Home is one of the best places to buy garden furniture, and more specifically, one of the best places to buy garden lounge sets. Offering both style and affordability, the supermarket brand is great for creating a stylish outdoor set-up on a budget.
Following the success of the Lisbon set last year, it’s finally back in stock by popular demand. However, if you like what you see, be quick, as if history is anything to go by, this set won’t be in stock for long.Article continues below
Insiders at George Home told me that the Lisbon garden set sold out in seven weeks after its launch last year. It’s not the only sell-out of the brand’s garden furniture, following the success of the Rivera parasol and green metal slat bench.
This year we’ve already been wowed by George Home’s latest garden furniture pieces, including the Stunning Riviera Green and White Stripe bench (£149), and the fabulous yellow Tuscany Bistro Set that rivals the sell-out John Lewis Marcy chairs.
I’m equally excited to spot fan-favourites such as the Lisbon Garden Set return for summer 2026. The Lisbon set is the perfect combination of elegant and comfortable. It consists of a two-seater sofa, two chairs and a coffee table, making it an excellent choice for hosting any upcoming summer barbecues.
I think the Lisbon set looks great. It has hand-woven rope detailing that makes it look more expensive than its £199 price tag, plush grey cushions and a wood finish on the armrests that make it look incredibly stylish. It looks modern and with subtle detailing, won’t take away from the beauty of your garden, but rather enhance it.
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It’s not just a fair-weather garden seating idea either. The Lisbon set has a corrosion-resistant galvanised steel frame and weather-resistant cushions with removable covers.
If you’re looking for new garden furniture, George Home is a great place to shop. The Lisbon set is sleek, comfortable and likely to sell out again. You know the drill - run, don’t walk.
Alternatives
If you are looking for a budget alternative that has a similar look consider one of these two garden sets.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!