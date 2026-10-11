David Beckham’s huge traditional greenhouse has me green with envy – how to get a similar look on a budget

Sir David Beckham’s greenhouse is giving us serious garden envy, and if you haven’t already invested in one for your garden, let this be your inspiration.

There is no shortage of good greenhouse ideas , and the former footballer’s Cotswolds garden is one of the very best. With Victoria and David using their greenhouse not only to grow a variety of delicious fruit and vegetables, but also to entertain, it goes to show just how versatile these spaces can be.

Plus, with growing your own a huge garden trend this year, there’s all the more reason to set up your own greenhouse to get growing. You don’t need a garden as grand as the Beckhams’ either, as I’ve asked experts how to make them work for any space.

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David frequently takes to his Instagram page to show his fans what he’s been growing in his stunning Alitex greenhouse . From roses to chillis and tomatoes, David provides a steady stream of plant inspo to his fans, with many commenters even referring to him as ‘Farmer David’.

Of course, what David has is a huge multi-purpose greenhouse, which isn’t always suitable for small gardens . However, what he is great at, is displaying how many different plants and vegetables you grow if you choose to invest in a greenhouse. The whole purpose of a greenhouse is to extend your garden’s growing season, and the frequent posts celebrating David’s produce is simply proof of this.

‘A greenhouse gives people a dedicated space to slow down, unwind and spend time outdoors while enjoying the satisfaction of nurturing something from seed to harvest,’ comments Andrew White, Sales and Marketing Director at Rhino Greenhouses .

'The accomplishment of producing your own fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the year is high; there’s something really special about assembling a salad with produce that you’ve grown yourself or adding homegrown ingredients straight from your greenhouse to your dishes. Plus, there are the added benefits to wellbeing – it’s easy to see why more people are embracing the grow-your-own lifestyle.'

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I've already mentioned that David’s greenhouse is an Alitex greenhouse. Alitex produces a bespoke greenhouse that can cost thousands of pounds. If you understandably don’t have this much cash to drop on a greenhouse, don’t worry. Tiny gardens and smaller budgets should consider a growhouse (£30, Argos) , while you can get a traditional-style greenhouse for under £250 at B&Q .

‘You certainly don’t need Sir David’s budget. A smaller greenhouse with a simple timber frame can create the same traditional feel,’ states Jenny Davis, head of marketing at Forest Garden .

‘Choosing a standard-size greenhouse rather than a bespoke design will keep costs down, while a lean-to or compact model can be a good option if space is very limited. You can also save money by keeping the interior simple and adding shelves, pots and tools gradually rather than trying to complete everything at once.

‘Ultimately, it’s not the size or price that matters. Even a modest greenhouse can give you the pleasure of growing your own plants and having a little garden retreat of your own.’

Through scrolling David's Instagram it's easy to see what a joy his garden brings him. And if that's not a burst of positive garden inspiration, I'm not sure what is.