IKEA's stylish yet subtle solar lights gave my driveway a glow up – they've made my front garden feel welcoming again

If there's one thing I've realised since finishing our back extension, it's that the front of the house had been completely forgotten about as we slowly decorated the new part of the house. Come evening, all the light, warmth and life actually happens at the back, leaving the front looking, well, frankly, a tad neglected. It was giving haunted house vibes.

I set out to give it a glow-up ahead of summer, and that meant adding some nice front garden ideas, including solar lights in the garden borders to make it less derelict-looking. I needed lights that would create a soft, welcoming feel for when we (or visitors) arrive home after dark. Now I regularly check IKEA’s new-in section, and that's when I found the IKEA Solvinden LED solar-powered ground sticks, £12.

IKEA Solvinden Led Solar-Powered Ground Stick - Outdoor Dark Green £12 at IKEA

These little lights have made a subtle yet stylish difference to my borders for such an affordable buy. Measuring 41cm in height when installed, they stake easily into the ground and look seamless against the backdrop of the plants and foliage, thanks to the dark green poles that blend beautifully into the planting.

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(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

Assembly was also refreshingly simple. You just screw the pole together, switch the light on before placing the globe on top, and Bob's your uncle, you're good to go.

Because they're solar-powered, there's no faffing about with wiring or outdoor sockets and the light it projects is not harsh or overly bright. The solar panels are niftily hidden behind the domes, and they turn on automatically as the light fades. That's what I call a low-effort upgrade.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

What really sold them for me is the light itself. It gives off a soft, warm glow that gently lights the area and planting without overpowering it. And crucially, it doesn't look like obvious 'garden lighting'.

The effect is far more relaxed and elevated than I expected. The small globe tops, paired with the tilted poles, have a lovely, understated look that feels organic, as if they belong in the border rather than being plonked there.

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(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

And the result is that our front garden and driveway no longer fade into the darkness. It now has a soft, inviting glow that makes it feel cared for again.

I reckon they've also added some much-needed kerb appeal to our driveway, and I've already had a few compliments from my neighbours.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Get the look with these stylish alternatives

If you can't get a hold of these IKEA SOLVINDEN lights in your area, these stylish alternatives will look just as good.