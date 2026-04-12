The most peaceful gardens are adopting this garden furniture trend for 2026 – it makes comfort and style look effortless

A large proportion of my time at work is spent looking through the latest homewares and garden furniture collection. And it is during this time of scrolling that I have noticed one design in particular more and more frequently. I’m talking about garden rocking chairs, and this is how you can make this comforting style work for your garden.

A rocking chair is the ultimate symbol of comfort and relaxation. It’s not at all hard to drum up an image of a rocking chair on a grandparent’s porch, hence why it’s not at all surprising to see garden rocking chairs emerge as some of the best garden furniture this year.

As more and more of us prioritise relaxing garden ideas , furniture designs that prioritise comfort will be favoured. If garden rocking chairs have also caught your attention, I’ve asked interior design experts for the best ways to style these classic chairs.

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Why are garden rocking chairs trending?

Last year, it was George Home’s Mykonos Beige Rattan Rocking Chair (£119 ) that grabbed my attention. Its curved shape was one of the best examples of the curved garden furniture trend, and its inviting shape looked perfect for lounging on a sunny day.

Charles Bentley Porto Green Stripe Rocking Chair Was £109.99, now £98.99 at Debenhams I can't get enough of the stylish green stripes of this rocking chair. It's perfect for the style-concious who also seek comfort. George Home Mykonos Beige Rattan Rocking Chair £118 at George Home Reviews say this stunning rocking chair is super comfortable and looks beautiful in person. It's rustic, Mediterranean look will instantly elevate your garden. Artemis Home Solace Outdoor Rocking Chair - Beige £99.99 at B&Q Not only is this chair a fab price, but it looks incredibly comfortable, too. It has a sturdy frame and thick, padded cushion to keep you comfy all summer.

Since I’ve spotted a range of rocking styles from the simplistic yet classic Argos Home Steel Garden Rocking Chair (£65) to the luxe-looking Charles Bentley Rocking Chair (£109.99 at Amazon) , which looks deliciously plush.

My point is that rocking chairs have received a stylish outdoor update for 2026, and if you're someone looking to prioritise comfort and make the most of your outdoor space, it is an excellent garden seating idea for you.

‘Rocking chairs have long been associated with a more traditional, nostalgic outdoor setting, but they are gaining popularity this summer as a stylish and functional choice when incorporated thoughtfully into modern spaces,’ comments Bo Hellberg, CMO at Swedish outdoor furniture specialists, Grythyttan Stålmöbler .

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‘Their gentle motion and comfort remain timeless, but the key to keeping them from feeling outdated is selecting designs that align with contemporary sensibilities. Look for pieces with clean lines and minimalist aesthetics that can easily blend into more modern environments.’

I'm also a huge fan of the look of the Porto Terracotta Stripe Rocking Chair. (Image credit: Charles Bentley)

If, as Bo recommends, you’re looking for a garden rocking chair that is contemporary and clean, a chair like the Charles Bentley Porto Rocking Chair Teracotta Cushion (£109.99 at Robert Dyas) . It has a pop of colour in the form of a timeless stripe, yet its curved shape gives it a modern look.

If you fancy going old school, B&Q’s Acacia Wood and Rope Rocking Chair Exotic Boho Outdoor (£169.90) is a lovely mix of style and nostalgia.