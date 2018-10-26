Padding in place of breadcrumb

Hallway ideas

From clever storage solutions to stylish lighting options, we have all the information and ideas you need to give your hallway the wow factor. Much more than just a corridor that leads to other places, a hall is an important part of your home and it's definitely worthy of your decorating attention.

Jennifer Louise Ebert, Senior Content Editor

26th October 2018

White hallway with contemporary console table and large round mirror

ALL hallway pictures
Spacious and light-filled hallway with large window panes

MODERN hallway pictures
Traditional country hallway with wooden beams

COUNTRY hallway pictures
Traditional hallway with green door and parquet flooring

TRADITIONAL hallway pictures

Hallway decorating ideas

Grey hallway ideas

Grey hallway ideas – from moody dark greys to light pastel greys

Use grey in your hall for a harmonious look that will make a great first impression
Hallway lighting ideas

Hallway lighting ideas – that integrate ambient, decorative and task lighting

Getting the lighting right in your hall will ensure it's an integral part of your home
Hallway flooring ideas

Hallway flooring ideas – to create a welcoming entrance

Flooring sets the scene, so it is a very important starting point for your hallway design
Hallway wallpaper ideas gallery Hallway storage with geometric paper as a backdrop

Hallway wallpaper ideas that will add interest to your space

Add a splash of colour and pattern to your hallway with wallpaper
Hallway storage ideas

Hallway storage ideas – to create a practical entrance that is neat and tidy

Transform your hall into a welcoming and fit-for-purpose entrance, with our clever hallway storage ideas
See all hallway decorating ideas

Ideal Home loves...

Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Dotty runner | Hallway runner ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Why every home should have a hallway runner
Be creative with lighting for a gorgeous glow | striking ideas for stairs and hallways | Hallways and stairs ? 10 striking ideas | hallway decorating ideas | housetohome

10 striking looks for hallways and stairs

Space and storage

Hallway with feature wall | Easy hallway transformations | Hallway | Decorating | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Easy hallway transformations to inspire you

If you’re looking for ideas to transform a workaday hallway into a space with personality, take a few minutes to…
Coastal-style hallway with blue front door and storage shelves

Hallway storage for practical entrances

Transform your hall into a welcoming and fit-for-purpose entrance, with our clever hallway storage ideas. The hallway is the first…
How to organise a hallway | Hallway storage ideas | Storage solutions | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

How to organise your hallway

Constantly clambering over clutter? Sort it out for good with these handy tips for a smart and practical hallway. Even…
See all space and storage

Colour your hallway

Hallway wallpaper ideas gallery Statement hallway with tropical wallpaper

Hallway wallpaper ideas that will add interest to your space
Painted stairs

Painted stairs – 10 fabulous ideas
Orange hallway with animal accents | Weird and wonderful hallways | Hallway decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY

Weird and wonderful hallways you don’t want to miss
Wall photo display
Video

Craft corner: How to create simple picture displays

Hallway project advice

How to light your hallway

How to light your hallway

Your entrance deserves to be a beautiful space in its own right
Under the stairs | Articles | PHOTO GALLERY | Ideal Home | Housetohome.co.uk

5 great ideas for under your stairs

From awkward nooks to secret niches, make the most of your under-stairs space with these five ideas
Hallway with Edwardian geometric floor tiles, red runner and red accessories

Flooring ideas for hallways

Hallways are the most well trodden path in any home, so regardless of whether you have a small hallway or a large…
Welcoming country hallway

How to decorate a hallway

From storage and lighting to furniture and wallpaper, follow our essential guide to decorating your hallway
See all hallway project advice

Hallway buying advice

How to choose and buy a staircase
Wooden hallway - image - housetohome.co.uk

How to choose the right door
Old School Hall Rack

Hallway storage – our pick of the best
Marie Console Table

Console tables – 10 of the best
See all buying advice

Planning and decorating your hallway

The hallway may be a functional place for removing coats and shoes and greeting visitors, but that doesn't mean it can't look exceptional. You can achieve a lot with striking wallpaper, a stylish mirror or standout lighting.

Make the most of a narrow space

In most properties, hallways aren't very wide and, as a result, they can often feel quite dark. If you live in a house, your front door has a role to play here, as glass panels in the door or at the side will allow light to pass through from outside. On a more basic level, try to keep the doors that lead off from the entrance hall open, as this helps to create the feeling of a larger space and enables more light to flood in.

Mirrors are well known for their light-reflecting properties and are used in almost any well-planned hallway scheme. There are so many shapes and styles to choose from, whether you prefer a traditional French design or a more modern sunburst version.

Plan your colour scheme

In dark rooms, you can’t go wrong with neutral colour schemes, as they are great for brightening a space. Walls offer plenty of scope to add interest, whether it's with colourful artworks, clusters of photographs or an ornate piece of furniture. Use the hallway to reflect aspects of your personality – in many ways, it’s a great place to experiment, as you don’t spend an enormous amount of time here.

Bold wallpapers or paint colours can look stunning in a hallway, but choose carefully and bear in mind that dark colours will often make a space feel smaller than it really is. A busy pattern can also dominate the room if you don’t have enough perspective to appreciate it from a distance – for this reason, a wallpaper will often look great on a wall with a staircase, rather than down a long, straight corridor.

Choose your hallway flooring
Flooring is a great way to make an impression and tiling is ideal for creating an individual look. Black and white chequerboard styles are super eye-catching, as are colourful, patterned patchworks or sleek marbles (or marble-effect). Tiles can be quite cold, though, so if you prefer a more cosy floor, carpets will suit you. Cream carpets are hugely popular and will brighten a space, but in a high-traffic area like the hall, they will quickly become stained, so it’s a good idea to include runners or rugs in colours or patterns that will hide mucky footprints.

Wooden floorboards or wood-effect laminates are also very popular in hallways, and it’s easy to see why, as they look great and are simple to clean. A good coat of varnish will prevent damage to floors, but if you want to add extra protection, use rugs or runners, which are also great for reducing the noise that hard surfaces can create. If you have wooden floorboards that are left uncovered, it’s a good idea to remove high heels before walking on them, as they can mark and dent the wood.

Painting floorboards white is wonderful for keeping your hallway light. Scuff marks are inevitable, so embrace the worn-in, shabby-chic finish if you choose this as your flooring. White painted stairs and landings look great. You can mix and match your flooring, but if you have wood everywhere, the stairs may benefit from being left bare too. If you prefer to cover them, use a runner, rather than carpeting from end to end, so that the contrast between wood and carpet doesn’t look so pronounced.

Think about hallway storage ideas

Clutter is a no-no in a hallway, so storage is really important. The key is having a place for everything so you don't end up with piles of shoes or gym kit thrown about everywhere. Hang hooks to keep coats conveniently out of the way or place a traditional coat stand in the corner. Think about where to keep shoes – a bench that has shelves or storage compartments below it is ideal. A console table provides a handy surface for post and many have drawers for storing bits and bobs, too. If there's space to include other furniture, a sumptuous seat of some kind will create a decadent look and make people want to linger in the hallway.

Use the space under the stairs

A whole pile of storage is available under the stairs. This is often where the vacuum cleaner, ironing board and all kinds of household products are dumped, but if you can possibly avoid this, you could turn it into a place for keeping coats and shoes, with shelving to accommodate each member of the household's kit.

Knocking down the cupboard walls to create an open-plan storage and seating area makes a feature out of this space, but it does require discipline to keep it tidy – piles of clutter won’t look good. Another option is converting this area into a loo. If you don't have one on your ground floor, then this is especially convenient when you have guests.

Hallway lighting ideas

If you have a high ceiling in your hallway, a big glass chandelier will look amazing, especially if the light is reflected in a mirror. A staircase is a good place to hang a chandelier for maximum impact. Otherwise opt for a stylish ceiling pendant and include some lower-level lighting, such as a floor-standing lamp or table lamp.