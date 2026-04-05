5 messy things that guests always notice in your hallway – and the low price (but high impact) clutter busters that’ll hide them from nosy visitors

Your hallway is the first thing your friends, family, and visitors see when they enter your home. How it looks sets the tone for the rest of your house and invites nosy guests to make their first impression, and that comes with a lot of pressure for it to look perfect.

And while it’s always a good idea to be inspired by the things people with a tidy hallway always have, I know from first-hand experience that you can’t always trust your own judgment. After all, when you live in a space for so long, and your cleaning schedule becomes almost robotic, it’s incredibly easy to become houseblind to your own clutter.

This means your visitors can spot things in your hallway that just don’t register with you anymore, which is why I thought I’d remind you of the messy things guests always notice in your hallway so you can tackle them head-on before they arrive.

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1. Cluttered shoes

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

There are so many benefits to being a shoes-off household, but ditching shoes at the door can result in a lot of clutter - especially if you have a small, compact hallway with limited space for proper shoe organisation. And when guests arrive and add even more shoes into the mix, your hallway can become an instant mess.

This is why temporary or permanent shoe storage is key when hosting. Personally, I swear by this shoe storage hack I used while hosting over Christmas, where I invited all of my guests to pop their shoes into this Storivo Shoe Organiser (£14.99 at Amazon) when they arrived. I stashed it under a table and out of the way when in use, and then folded it down for easy storage when they’d gone.

There are so many other options you could choose from, though - and sometimes simply asking them if they’re happy for you to move their shoes into another room can work wonders. But if you want to add proper shoe storage into the mix, just make sure to avoid anything big or bulky, and opt for something that’ll hide the actual shoes from view.

Helga Metal Shoe Drop £129 at Dunelm This colourful, slimline storage cabinet has drop-down compartments to help you neatly tuck away shoes when guests arrive. Karee Shoe Storage Shelf £15 at Argos If floor space is limited, you could pop a few of these wall-mounted shoe racks either in your hallway, in your under-the-stairs cupboard, or even in your downstairs loo. 6 Tier Narrow Shoe Storage Rack £15.99 at Amazon This narrow shoe rack can also double-up as a shelf, minimising clutter while also offering space for your decor.

2. Messy coats and bags

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

A hallway is one of the most practical areas of the house, and it’s often where many families store the ‘outside essentials’ - like their coats, bags and school backpacks. And while this makes sense for everyday life, nosy (and judgmental) guests can often think that this collection of essentials looks messy.

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And while you could simply let guests think what they want, those who want to make a positive impact on their visitors could consider organising these things in advance of their arrival. Personally, I always find that a coat rack is so much tidier than hooks on a wall, as all the coats and bags can be kept in one small area rather than cluttering an entire wall. This coat rack, £34 at Habitat, is the perfect size for a small hallway.

In fact, I prefer to keep hooks among the things people with a tidy under-the-stairs cupboard always have. But I do think that slimline units that can house both shoes and a small selection of coats can also work in a larger hallway - as long as they’re not encroaching on essential entryway space.