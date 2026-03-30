5 messy things that guests always notice in your bathroom – and the clever storage essentials you can use to hide them from nosy visitors

If you love hosting, you’ll know that there’s nothing better than opening up your home to friends and family. But it’s hard to deny that there’s also a lot of pressure to make your home look perfect - especially in shared areas that you know they’ll be using (and probably judging).

And while one of the best ways to ensure your house is always guest-ready is to make use of the rooms they won’t be using, this gets a little complicated in communal areas like the bathroom. All it takes is one trip to the loo, and nosy guests will be quick to judge everything they see in front of them… even if you think you’ve done a good cleaning job.

After all, so many of us are houseblind to our own clutter, which is why it’s important to step back and see things from your guests’ point of view. Is there something on show that needs to be hidden? Do you need to move something elsewhere? These are the messy things guests always notice in your bathroom, and what to do about it.

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1. Toothbrushes and toothpaste

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Bathroom essentials are exactly that: essential. That’s why it’s not a bad thing to find toothbrushes and toothpaste in a bathroom, as they’re the everyday items you and your family use regularly. But while they probably don’t look messy to you, guests often find them a little off-putting.

This is because toothbrushes and toothpaste (and other tooth-y items) are usually kept by the same sink that guests wash their hands in, meaning they’ll stare directly at them for at least 20 seconds - probably while humming "Happy Birthday" twice from start to finish. This can be especially horrifying for guests if they’re dirty and scummy.

The trick here isn’t to get rid of them, though. Sometimes, relocating them to a different area of the bathroom, or using one of the things people with tidy bathrooms have to hide them from view, is the solution. There are also so many aesthetically pleasing toothbrush holders out there, too.

Joseph Joseph Easy-Store - Large Toothbrush Holder Caddy £20 at Amazon Coming in four different colourways, this caddy has 6 slots for all of your tooth-cleaning products - and it's ventilated for quick drying. iMaMa 2Pcs Electric Toothbrush Holder £8.99 at Amazon These holders can be attached to the wall of your bathroom or even on the inside of your under-the-sink cabinet for safe storage. Natural Rib Toothbrush Holder £14 at Next This ribbed toothbrush holder will make a statement in your bathroom whilst also tidying up the sink area and keeping everything organised.

2. Shower and bath toiletries

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

The logical place to keep shower and bath toiletries in your bathroom is right beside (or even inside) the shower and bath. And while caddies and in-shower shelves can be a game-changer when you need clever bathroom storage, they can look incredibly chaotic.

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These bottles and potions are some of the messy things guests always notice in your bathroom, as they’re typically big, bulky, and always look out of place alongside your bathroom fittings and decor. Of course, it’s not the end of the world if your guests know that you clean yourself (shocker!), but you can make it look tidier if you want.

Focus on decluttering what you no longer need, pop the uglier items in a cupboard while guests come by, or you could decant your products into sleeker, more stylish bottles that can be attached to the bathroom walls for that luxe, hotel-like feel.