Do windows need cleaning in winter? How this simple task can help to reduce your energy bills and improve your mood

During the summer months, you probably spend more time than you’d like cleaning your windows and aiming for a streak-free finish. But do windows need cleaning in winter?

Although winter brings with it colder days and darker nights, it also brings reduced levels of dust and pollen in the air that would typically layer your window panes and sills. And while you may assume that you can stop cleaning your windows during this time, that isn’t the case.

As Liam Spencer, owner of Northallerton Glass, explains, ‘It is often more important to clean your windows during winter, especially due to the weather conditions.’ These are the four reasons why windows need cleaning in winter - and the top tips you can follow to keep them in pristine condition. In fact, it’s best to stock up on the best window cleaning tools so you’re prepared for whatever the winter months throw your way.

1. It’ll keep your home warm

While you might not typically attribute clean windows to keeping your home warm in winter and saving energy , these things are more connected than you’d think.

Joyce French, cleaning expert at HomeHow.co.uk , explains, ‘Dirty windows can block a significant amount of sunlight. Since clean windows can allow sunlight to pass through more effectively, this can also help with naturally warming up your home. This, in turn, can reduce your reliance on heating systems, leading to some potential energy savings.’

Of course, it’s unlikely that clean windows will save a fortune, and you’ll still need to run your heating system in the dead of winter. But with the natural warmth from the sun, you may feel comfortable enough to turn your thermostat down a few degrees and save yourself around £140 a year . Every little helps, right?

2. It’ll reduce mould and condensation

During the winter months, you may feel like you’re on a constant mission to get rid of damp and condensation in your home. And while one of the best dehumidifiers can certainly work wonders, so can cleaning your windows in winter - especially when you focus on the inside of your windows.

As Atit Chopra, Product Development Director at Beldray , explains, ‘Another issue to consider during winter months is indoor condensation. When indoor warm air meets the cold window surface, moisture can build up, leading to condensation.’

Unfortunately, this can be made much worse when you have dirty windows. ‘Dirt and grime on your windows can also trap moisture, creating the perfect environment for mould and mildew to grow,’ warns Joyce.

So, if you don’t want to spend your mornings wiping condensation off your windows , cleaning them properly is key.

3. It’ll boost your mood

There are so many ways to boost your mood at home , from choosing the happiest paint colours to giving the ‘dopamine menu’ trend a try. But if you’re feeling a little down in the dumps now that winter is here, cleaning your windows could help.

Liam explains, ‘Keeping your windows clean in winter will help let more natural light into your home, as dirty windows can block out sunlight and make your home feel even darker on shorter days. Being exposed to an increased amount of natural light is known to be a mood booster, and can help reduce the effects of seasonal affective disorder.’

Plus, everything in your home just looks better when bathed in sunlight - even if it is normally limited during winter.

4. It’ll protect your panes

You probably don’t need us to tell you that replacing your windows is an expensive home maintenance task, which is why you should always do everything you can to improve their longevity. And clean windows are long-lasting windows.

This is especially important during the winter months when windows are regularly battered by wind, rain, hail, snow, and sleet. After all, Liam says these things can ‘cause a build-up of dirt and may damage the panes of your windows if left.’

He adds, ‘By regularly cleaning your windows regardless of the season, you will be able to identify signs of damage right away, especially as ice and freezing temperatures can deteriorate the seals or frames of windows.’

Top tips for cleaning windows in winter

Although we now know that cleaning windows is an essential winter task, there are a few things you need to do differently during the colder months of the year - especially if you want to avoid any damage.

1. Use warm water

Although you can use cold water to clean windows in the summer, this is one of the worst things you can do when cleaning windows in winter.

Joyce warns, ‘Use warm water instead of cold water to avoid shocking the glass and potentially causing cracks.’

Plus, warm water will help to dissolve the dirt and grime quicker and more effectively than its cold counterpart. This means you’ll have to spend less time in the cold yourself!

There are so many tools you can use when cleaning windows, including one of the best vacuum cleaners if you want to follow this window cleaning vacuum hack.

But if you want to clean windows efficiently in winter without the hassle, most experts would suggest using a vacuum specifically designed for cleaning windows instead.

Atit explains, ‘Using a window vacuum for winter cleaning not only makes the cleaning process quicker and streak-free but can also help to tackle this build-up before it settles in. This way, you can keep your windows clear while protecting them long-term from wear and tear.’

3. Choose the right day

The winter months are cold and often wet, which is why it’s best to keep an eye on the weather forecast when planning to clean your windows. After all, choosing the right day is incredibly important.

Liam says, ‘To make window cleaning easier and more effective during winter, choose a day when the weather is fairly mild and there is no snow or ice forecast.’

With this in mind, it’s probably best to wait until midday to start your window-cleaning adventures to avoid the harsh cold in the mornings and evenings.

4. Focus on the frames and sills, too

One of the biggest window-washing mistakes people make is only cleaning the panes of their windows. But the rest of your windows need some love too - especially in the winter.

‘As well as cleaning the window glass, you should ensure that you are cleaning the frames and sills, as well as the frame tracks,’ explains Liam. ‘If the tracks are left dirty, this can make windows even harder to keep clean as it can spread the dirt when the windows are opened, and may potentially begin to affect how easy it is to open the windows if left to build up.’

So, give yourself enough time to clean everything at once.

FAQs

What temperature is too cold for window cleaning?

Although you can technically clean windows as long as the temperature is above freezing, many commercial window cleaning companies prefer to clean windows when the temperature is 10°C or above. So, aim for higher temperatures in winter if you can.

This will prevent your windows from experiencing temperature shock, which could potentially cause damage to your windows. Plus, it’s just more comfortable for you.

How often should I get my windows cleaned in the UK?

You should aim to clean your windows at least once every 1-2 months in the UK, but it’s important to note that this depends on a number of factors, including where you live (i.e. if you have any nearby trees that result in fallen debris and pollen), the time of year, and your requirements when it comes to the aesthetics of your windows.

For example, if your home also serves as a home office that welcomes clients, you may want to tackle this task more often.