I banished funky fridge smells using this handy £22 gadget – and it’ll keep eliminating odours for the next 10 years without needing refills

I’m a firm believer that the smellier the food, the yummier it tastes. Stinky cheese? Delicious. Garlic? I’m obsessed with the stuff. Leftovers? The stinkier the better. But while I love the taste of these foods, my fridge reeks because of them - as well as everything else in there. That’s why I was intrigued when the Vitesy Deo (£22.49 at Amazon) landed on my desk.

Of course, knowing how to clean a fridge and storing food correctly is key to an odour-free food storage space, but even those with the best of (clean) intentions can’t always tackle the funky smells that come from your fridge. That’s where odour eliminators can step in, and these come in many different forms, from a simple pot of bicarb to small appliances like this one.

But I’m not someone who will vouch for a product if I haven’t tried it myself - especially new products to the market. So, I popped the Vitesy Deo in my smelly fridge for a week and a half to see if it could actually make a difference. My verdict? This purifying odour eliminator may be small, but it’s certainly mighty.

Article continues below

While I’m a huge fan of the best air purifiers and use mine every single day to maintain healthy air quality and banish smells in my house, the downside of these appliances is that they’re big and generally mains-powered - which means they can’t go in fridges or smaller nooks and crannies around the home. But that’s where the Vitesy Deo thrives.

At just 8.5cm tall, this compact appliance uses catalytic decomposition technology to capture and decompose pollutants, eliminating over 99% of odours and even reducing bacteria to keep food fresh. And unlike air purifiers, it doesn’t use a filter, so there’s no need for expensive refills - and according to Vitesy, this particular model will be effective for 10 years before it needs to be replaced.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

As it’s non-electric, it doesn’t need to be charged either. But what I love most about this teeny-tiny appliance is that you can use its odour-neutralising technology anywhere - from your chest of drawers to your smelly shoe cupboard, your musty utility room or your car. As I’ve always struggled with a smelly fridge, though, I thought I’d test it out in there first.

Small enough to fit in my under-the-counter fridge without taking up too much space, the Vitesy Deo has been working its magic for the past week and a half, but it made a noticeable difference within just a few days. In fact, on day three, I was able to open my fridge without getting the usual waft of food smells in my face.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since then, I’ve added leftover curry, chopped red onion, and an open pack of vegan chicken pieces (which is notoriously smelly) to my fridge. And while it would normally smell funky as a result, I’m happy to confirm that I can now smell nothing!

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

But I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. Vitesy has already proven that they know what they’re talking about when it comes to air purifiers and odour-eaters. Not only are they the brand behind the budget-friendly Eteria Portable Air Purifier, but they’re also the makers of the Shelfy Fridge Purifier that our Digital Editor, Rebecca, has been using for almost two years.

The Shelfy is bigger in size and price compared to the Deo, but it is designed specifically for the fridge, so it may be a better option if you’re on the hunt for a fridge-specific solution - as long as you remember to charge it, which is something Rebecca sometimes forgets to do.

Rebecca's Shelfy in her fridge (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

She says, ‘It’s lasted well, but I don't feel like it holds its charge as well as it did. However, it definitely keeps my fridge smelling fresher. I actually don't even register having a smelly fridge anymore, because my Shelfy has done such a great job keeping smells from building up. The only pain is the space it takes up in my small under-counter fridge.’

This is where the Deo can step in. It’s a budget-friendly alternative that’ll continue banishing odours for the next 10 years without needing a charge. It’s also a lot smaller, so it can be used all over the house.

I’m even considering buying another to keep with my shoes in my under-the-stairs cupboard and perhaps even a third for my hallway. After all, I’m definitely noseblind to my own home, and the Deo is a small and simple way to keep things fresh.

Alternatives to consider