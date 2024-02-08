IKEA has dropped the price of the cult RASKOG trolley – it's a space-saving kitchen storage must-have

Kitchen trolleys are slowly but surely weaving their way into our cooking spaces as a must-have, and the bestselling IKEA RASKOG trolley has long been the trolley go-to. Not only does it allow for extra storage in a kitchen (something we're never opposed to), but it's also extremely versatile and can be used in a myriad of ways. Well, we've got good news, as it's now become even more affordable.

No matter how hard we try to avoid it, there's no denying that we sometimes have to get a little creative with our kitchen storage ideas – especially if you're trying to finesse a small kitchen layout. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a kitchen trolley has come to the rescue more times than once.

IKEA RASKOG trolley ideas have always been filled with creative ideas to maximise kitchen storage, being a cornerstone for small kitchens. Now, IKEA has lowered the cult buy's price from £45 to £35 (as well as dropping the price of the KALLAX shelves), making it even more accessible than ever.

Reasons why you need a kitchen trolley

Of course, there are plenty of other viable kitchen trolley options available on the market, too. In fact, Aldi is even selling an alternative to the IKEA RASKOG trolley which will be available very soon. Irrespective of whichever you go for, all we can be certain of is that it's a must-have for your kitchen – and we've got good reasons why.

1. They maximise the space you have

As mentioned above, we know all too well what it feels like to be hard-pressed on space. This is why for small kitchen ideas, there's all the more reason to be clever about your storage solutions.

'A trolley is a brilliant addition to any kitchen as it will help maximise the space you have, prioritising what is out on show,' begins Simon Glanville, managing director at home storage specialists, A Place for Everything. 'A slimline kitchen trolley is perfect to get the most out of every nook and cranny.'

All your day-to-day items you reach for can be easily accessible, playing into the convenience factor, too. While you're at it, Vlatka Lake, storage expert at Space Station suggests considering investing in some baskets or bins to place on each shelf to further enhance your storage, ensuring everything has a designated place.

2. Reduces clutter

As well as being a huge space-saving addition, a kitchen trolley is also just what you need to help you actually keep an organised kitchen worktop.

'A kitchen trolley providing multiple tiers of storage allows you to neatly organise kitchen essentials and smaller appliances without cluttering your countertops and sacrificing valuable workspace,' assures Vlatka.

Kitchen trolleys even help reduce clutter even more as they can easily be tucked away when not in use, helping to tackle any 'visual noise' that comes with things constantly being on show.

3. Versatile additions to a kitchen

As well as providing extra storage and assisting in the mission to keep a clutter-free home, kitchen trolleys are also more versatile beyond just these reasons.

'In kitchens with limited counter space, they can serve as a temporary workspace for food preparation,' suggests Darren Watts, showroom development and design director at Wren Kitchens. Better yet, since they're on wheels, Darren highlights how you can easily move the trolley to different areas of the kitchen, offering flexibility in your cooking space. Talk about a portable kitchen idea, right?

Or, if you're keen on the recent kitchen coffee station trend and want a non-permanent and compact solution, Vlatka suggests using the trolley as a basis for a whole dedicated coffee bar idea.

Alternatively, if you're going hard on hosting season, you can even turn your kitchen trolley into a portable bar cart to really wow your guests.

Well, have we convinced you yet? To conclude, Darren summarises that 'storage trolleys provide additional storage space, helping you keep your home organised and clutter-free'. Of course, while our focus was their use in a kitchen, there's no reason why you can't bring one elsewhere into your home.

If that doesn't say anything about the versatility of a kitchen trolley, we don't know what will.