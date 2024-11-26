Live
I test Ninja appliances for a living and I've found the best Ninja deals out there for Black Friday
I've price-checked across all of the top retailers to find the best prices
The best Black Friday Ninja deals
Editor-approved Black Friday Ninja deals:
1. Where to shop Ninja deals
2. Today's best Black Friday Ninja deals
3. LIVE: Latest Updates
If you're set on bagging a Black Friday Ninja deal this week, or if you're coming round to the idea after seeing just how good the brand's discounts are, then you're in the right place.
I'm Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor which means I'm not only familiar with Ninja appliances, I test them for a living. To help you sort through the worthwhile Ninja deals this Black Friday from the naff ones, I've price-checked where the best deals are across all of the top retailers and added in what I think of each buy.
My favourite Ninjas will be peppered throughout this blog (I am a Creami Deluxe obsessive) but I've tested pretty much every Ninja appliance out there from the best air fryers to the best blenders, so I'm well placed to tell you which deal will best suit your home.
While discounts will be running all week until the day of Black Friday itself (on the 29th of November) and into Cyber Monday, we think now is a good a time as any to invest in one of these top-rated products. Here are all of the best Ninja deals out there, and where's best to snap them up.
Where to shop Ninja Black Friday deals
- Ninja: usually has the best prices on products across the board
- Amazon: find special edition colourways with huge price reductions
- Argos: the only retailer that still has the AF300UK air fryer for £119.99
- AO: find member pricing on air fryers, blenders and more
- Currys: the go-to to shop the exclusive white air fryer colourways
- John Lewis: find deals on cookware, air fryers and more
Black Friday Ninja deals
Between me and the rest of the Ideal Home team, we've tested hundreds of air fryers. This is the very best of them all (as detailed in our Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer review) and for under £200 it's a total steal. If you want to upgrade to a bigger air fryer, or just have the most versatile design out there, this is the one for you.
This is the OG sell-out air fryer and it's selling out again in 2024 thanks to the incredibly low price you can currently shop it at. It's just £119.00 across the board, but Argos is the only retailer with any stock at all left. That's how in-demand it is right now, so act fast if you can still get it in your postcode!
Take an extra £20 off the Double Stack, Ninja's most recent air fryer release, right now with the code EXCLUSIVE20. Not only is this a steal price, but you get tongs and an apron thrown in, as well as a snazzy colourway. This is an ideal option for cramped countertops, and we tried it in our Ninja DoubleStack review.
If it's the Creami Deluxe you're looking for, then Ninja have delivered a huge price drop on it. For your money, you'll get added drinks functions and higher capacity with the included tubs. I gave it top marks in my Ninja Creami Deluxe review.
Update your cookware with these exceptionally highly rated-pans. The non-stick is second to none (according to our Editor Heather who loves hers) and for a full set, this is a very good price.
LIVE: Latest Updates
To kick off coverage of the price-checked best Ninja deals around, what better place to start than with my favourite deal of the season on our top-rated air fryer ever?
To keep it brief, I'll summarise what is so great about this air fryer from our 5-star Ninja FlexDrawer review.
1. It's actually big enough to replace your oven. Our reviewer cooked a 2kg leg of lamb in the MEGAZONE without issue. 2. It's got the versatility for family cooking. If you need to use 2 drawers to cater to different dinner preferences, you can just pop the divider in. 3. It's supremely powerful, and can cook oven chips in silly-quick time.
Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer |
£269.99, now £199.99 at Amazon
Hello! I'm Molly and I'll be running you through Ideal Home's coverage of the best Black Friday Ninja deals. I'm Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor and Certified Expert for cooking gadgets and cookware.
I've worked on every product release from Ninja in the past three years and I've tested all of the classics: the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer, the Ninja Creami Deluxe, the Ninja Speedi and even the brand's toaster and kettle.
My favourite Ninja has to be the Creami Deluxe, which I love using to create all sorts of sweet treats at home but I spend a lot of my time in the world of the best Ninja air fryers too.