I test Ninja appliances for a living and I've found the best Ninja deals out there for Black Friday

If you're set on bagging a Black Friday Ninja deal this week, or if you're coming round to the idea after seeing just how good the brand's discounts are, then you're in the right place.

I'm Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor which means I'm not only familiar with Ninja appliances, I test them for a living. To help you sort through the worthwhile Ninja deals this Black Friday from the naff ones, I've price-checked where the best deals are across all of the top retailers and added in what I think of each buy.

My favourite Ninjas will be peppered throughout this blog (I am a Creami Deluxe obsessive) but I've tested pretty much every Ninja appliance out there from the best air fryers to the best blenders, so I'm well placed to tell you which deal will best suit your home.

While discounts will be running all week until the day of Black Friday itself (on the 29th of November) and into Cyber Monday, we think now is a good a time as any to invest in one of these top-rated products. Here are all of the best Ninja deals out there, and where's best to snap them up.

Where to shop Ninja Black Friday deals

Black Friday Ninja deals

My top Ninja deal Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer: was £269.99 now £199.99 at Amazon Between me and the rest of the Ideal Home team, we've tested hundreds of air fryers. This is the very best of them all (as detailed in our Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer review) and for under £200 it's a total steal. If you want to upgrade to a bigger air fryer, or just have the most versatile design out there, this is the one for you.