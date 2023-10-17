This iconic Made.com sofa is back – but it has competition from two gorgeous alternatives

One of Made.com's most adorned furniture pieces, the Scott sofa, is back and better than ever in a selection of new sumptuous shades – and luckily, it's just in time for the cosy season.

The hunt for the best sofa is one that may feel like a never-ending, winding road. However, if there's any time to consider new upgrades or investments, the run-up to the festive season is likely the time to do it. I mean, when else are you spending the most nights nuzzled into your sofa than in the chillier months?

While Made.com has solidified itself as a foolproof retailer when considering where to buy a sofa, if you're after something more affordable (or are perhaps prioritising a sofa that will arrive before Christmas), we've got some equally gorgeous alternatives you ought to know about.

(Image credit: Made.com)

Made.com Scott sofa

Made.com's iconic Scott sofa is back, boasting a square-like silhouette featuring dark wood legs and bolster cushions for that classic mid-century feel. Even better yet, all the Scott sofas are crafted in a smooth velvet that's simply to die for.

The Scott sofa range comes in three different size variations in an array of different shades to suit whatever your living room colour scheme may be, from a warm burnt orange or a classic navy blue.

(Image credit: Made.com)

The Scott sofa starts at £775 for a loveseat, £950 for the 2-seater, and £1,050 for the biggest 3-seater option. Therefore, irrespective of whatever living room sofa idea you've got cooking up, the Scott likely has a size to accompany it.

Scott 3 Seater Sofa £1,050 at Made.com Made in the UK, the Scott sofa range features dark wood legs and bolster cushions for a classic mid-century feel – all crafted in smooth velvet.

But of course, who would we be if we didn't offer you equally gorgeous alternatives to shop?

If you're pinching pennies a little extra at the moment given the recent cold spell we've been experiencing, then we think we've got a sofa deal that you're going to love.

More affordable alternative

Argos is having a massive furniture sale for autumn at the moment, which means that a handful of Argos' best-selling sofas are currently on sale, including this Habitat sofa which works as a pretty formidable dupe for Made.com's Scott sofa, from its boxy silhouette to the bolster cushions on either side.

Habitat Jacob Fabric 2 Seater Sofa – Emerald Green Was £715 now £476 at Argos Upholstered in a jewel green velvet this mid-century modern 2-seater sofa is comfy and luxurious. Sink into the low, wide pocket sprung foam seat. Snuggle into the plump and squishy bolsters. And lean against the fibre-filled cushioned back rests.

This velvet fabric sofa is crafted from robust, long-lasting polyester, acting as a great choice for families and pet owners. And if you like the price tag on this 2-seater, you can even save a further 20% from its already reduced price by using the code LIVING20 at checkout.

However, do be mindful that the further discount is only valid until the 19th of October.

Fast delivery alternative

As we mentioned, the run-up to Christmas is easily one of the key times that we start to consider our sofa options a little more thoroughly. From snuggling up on the sofa in front of the living room fireplace to hosting impromptu get-togethers, a good sofa is easily the cornerstone of a home.

That's why we love this Swyft sofa, which will be delivered in time for Christmas.

Swyft Model 02 Large 3 Seater Sofa – Velvet Kingfisher £1,595 at John Lewis Sat on a solid plinth, the Model 02 from Swyft has a Mid-century design that demands attention. The pulled seam and piped detailing is bold yet beautiful, and the foam filling makes it an ideal snoozing spot.

Okay, this option is actually spennier than the original Scott sofa itself, we know. However, if speedy delivery is at the top of your non-negotiables in your sofa hunt then we don't think it gets better than Swyft's quick delivery guarantee.

All in all, what ties all three of these sofas together is their timeless mid-century vibe that we think definitely has 'autumn' and 'cosy' written all over it.

So, regardless of which of these sofa options you choose to opt for, you can rest assured that you're in good hands for those chilly winter nights ahead of us.