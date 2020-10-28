Amazon Black Friday deals – save on Echo speakers, mattresses, vacuums and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to Black Friday, no one does it better than Amazon. the US retail giant brought the concept of Black Friday (And indeed Cyber Monday) sales online over to the UK in 2010. Year after year, Amazon Black Friday deals are often the biggest and the best, and 2020 should prove no exception.

Because Amazon’s other big sale day – Amazon Prime Day – came late this year, we already have a good indication of what deals to expect.

You can be sure that Amazon’s own-brand devices, such as its Echo Dot speakers and Kindle Fire tablets.

We also anticipate that Amazon will slash prices on tech – including vacuums and lawn mowers, kitchen appliances (Anyone need a new KitchenAid?), coffee machines, and TVs.

Amazon Black Friday deals – quick links

Amazon Black Friday mattress deals

We’ll be updating this page with the latest mattress deals including favourite brands like Silentnight (shown), Nectar, Emma and more. Prime Day saw prices slashed by up to 60 per cent on some models, and we expect similar discounts in the coming weeks.

Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 Pocket Sprung Mattress , was £329, Now £198.99



If you’re looking for a decent double mattress for a guest room, you can’t go wrong with the spring mattress from Silnetnight. Handmade in the UK, it has a pleasant soft-knit cover, and 1000 springs to provide support where you need it most. It is medium in firmness, so good for side sleepers and is hypoallergenic so allergy suffers can sleep soundly.

View deal: Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 Pocket Sprung Mattress, was £329, Now £198.99, Amazon

If you prefer memory foam, this deal on a Dormeo mattress may suit you better. Made in Italy, this mattress is on the softer side, and has been specially sanitised to ward off the growth of bacteria, fungus and dust mites – so great if you are concerned about bedtime hygiene.

View deal: Dormeo Memory Deluxe, Memory Foam Mattress, Firmness Medium/Soft, was £299.99, now £242.99, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday vacuum deals

We’re expecting to see lots of amazing discounts on Amazon – particularly on vacuums by Shark and Miele, and also on robot vacuums.

Vax Dual Power Carpet Cleaner , was £179.99, Now from £98.99



There’s something so satisfying about deep cleaning your carpets. Perhaps you’ve moved and want to rid the carpets of any nasties left by the previous tenants? Or perhaps yours just need a treat after years of loyal service. No matter, this Vax will deliver some impressive results. Dual rotating brushbars lift tough, deep down dirt, and its narrow floor head will get into these awkward areas between furniture. Twin Tank technology keeps clean and dirty water separate, too.

View deal: Vax Dual Power Carpet Cleaner, was £179.99, Now from £98.99, Amazon

If you’re after a more conventional floor cleaner, this corded upright vacuum can be yours for under £90. it can reach over 17 m, so will get you to the top of the stairs with ease, and you won’t suffer the loss of suction you might with a cordless model. The Tax vac comes with an extension hose and 3-in-1 tool for easy above the floor cleaning.

View deal: Vax U85-AS-Be Air Stretch Upright Vacuum, was £99.99, now £89.99, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday Echo Dot deals

There are currently no seasonal sales running across the Amazon Echo range, but we can expect that to change soon. Currently priced at £39.99, the 3rd generation Echo Dot was just £18.99 over the Prime Day period – the cheapest it’s ever been.

Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

This stunning blue KitchenAid – as spotted in the Bake Off tent – was recently reduced by 40 per cent to £349.99 and we can expect to see lots more great deals like this in the run up to Black Friday.

Whip up delicious smoothies then grab and go with this nifty NutriBullet, which comes with two cups of different sizes and ‘stay fresh’ lids to stop your mix from turn to unappealing brown sludge. The 900-watt motor and cyclonic blades will blitz seeds, stem and skin, so you get every last bit of nutrition from your fruit and vegetables.

View deal: NutriBullet 900W Blender – Champagne Multi-Function Cold Beverage Smoothie Maker, was £79.99, now £67, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday garden deals

Just because it’s getting colder and the nights are drawing in, doesn’t mean your garden should be forgotten. In fact, it may be worth investing in outdoor lighting and heaters so you can use the space to entertain during lockdown.

You’ll also make huge savings on storage, mowers and tools that will cost a lot more in the spring. These might even make great Christmas gifts for the green fingered people in your life.

Spear and Jackson Razorsharp Professional Heavy Duty Bypass Secateur, was £34.99, now £19.99

Spear & Jackson are the go-to tool brand for serious gardeners, and many of its quality tools are currently on offer at Amazon. They include these super-sharp secateurs for pruning and cutting. Guaranteed for 10 years, the carbon-steel blade will make mincemeat of the thickest shrubbery.

View deal: Spear and Jackson Razorsharp Professional Heavy Duty Bypass Secateur, was £34.99, now £19.99, Amazon

Black Friday 2020 falls on Friday 27th November. Pop a reminder in calendar, so you don’t miss out.