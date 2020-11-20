We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all know the importance of a good night’s sleep, so a bed that is comfortable and inviting is essential. Good bedding can make or break a blissful night of rest – it should be soft and breathable and it’s always nice when it looks pretty, too. The good news is that lots of retailers are offering all kinds of bedding deals for Black Friday, so if your duvet covers and sheets are in need of an upgrade, now is the perfect time to invest.

We’ve rounded up some of the best bedding deals on the high street with savings of up to 60 per cent, so you don’t have to spend hours searching online.

Black Friday bedding deals – quick links

Black Friday Joules bedding deals

Joules Cambridge Floral Bedding (Single- Super King), was £100, now £56, Bedeck

Save 30 per cent on this beautiful floral bedding, which includes a duvet cover and pair of pillowcases. Plus get an extra 20 per cent off at the checkout with the code BEDECK20. View Deal

Black Friday Dunelm bedding deals

Non Iron Plain Dye Duck Egg Blue Duvet Cover, was £19, now £13, Dunelm

This easy-on-the-eye duck egg duvet cover is part of the brand’s non-iron collection, which means there are minimal creases. View Deal

Non Iron Plain Dye Natural Housewife Pillowcase Pair, was £4, now £3, Dunelm

Also in the non-iron collection, this pillowcase pair come in for £1.50 each with the discount – a real bargain. View Deal

What do I look for in bed sheets?

When it comes to choosing your bed linen there are a few important things to look out for. First up is the thread count (the number of strands woven into one square inch of fabric) – the higher the thread count, generally, the softer the fabric.

There’s also the type of material to consider – for example, do you want cotton or a linen blend? As well as the type of weave – there’s percale (where the shorter, rougher fibres are combed out), sateen (which is woven to create a silky smooth surface with a luminous sheen) or flannel (which is brushed after weaving to give a soft, fluffy surface texture), amongst others. So it’s best to do some research before you go to buy.

Of course, there’s your own personal style to consider as well. Do you want more neutral-coloured bedding or a jazzier print so your bed acts as the statement of the room?

What’s the difference between thread counts?

Simply put, the higher the thread count, the more threads there are within the fabric. Bedding with a higher thread count, like 750, tends to feel softer and less dense which can give off a more luxurious feel to it – it’s also more likely to soften over time. However, a higher the thread count can often mean more expensive bedding.

Thread counts range from 180 through to 1000, but softness is mostly dependent on the quality of the fibre so make sure you keep that in mind.

What is the best quality bedding?

The most popular option for bedding is 100% cotton sheets because they feel natural and soft. Premium cotton, like pima or Egyptian, is considered luxury bedding because it’s softer and more durable – but this comes with a more expensive price tag.