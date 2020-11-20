Trending:

Best Black Friday bedding deals – discounts at Dunelm, Debenhams, Argos and more

Treat yourself to a better night's sleep!
Lizzie Thomson
    • We all know the importance of a good night’s sleep, so a bed that is comfortable and inviting is essential. Good bedding can make or break a blissful night of rest – it should be soft and breathable and it’s always nice when it looks pretty, too. The good news is that lots of retailers are offering all kinds of bedding deals for Black Friday, so if your duvet covers and sheets are in need of an upgrade, now is the perfect time to invest.

    We’ve rounded up some of the best bedding deals on the high street with savings of up to 60 per cent, so you don’t have to spend hours searching online.

    Black Friday bedding deals – quick links

    Black Friday Joules bedding deals

    joules bedding

    Credit: Beckdeckhome/Joules

    Joules Cambridge Floral Bedding (Single- Super King), was £100, now £56, Bedeck
    Save 30 per cent on this beautiful floral bedding, which includes a duvet cover and pair of pillowcases. Plus get an extra 20 per cent off at the checkout with the code BEDECK20.

    Joules Harbour Dogs Bedding (Single- Super King), was £100, now £56, Bedeck
    This adorable canine print is perfect for dog lovers. What’s more, 30 per cent off makes it even more appealing.

    Swanton Floral Duvet Set (single), was £55, now £35.95
    This floral print duvet brings the outdoors indoors. It also has multi-coloured stripes on the reverse for an interesting contrast.

    Black Friday Debenhams bedding deals

    debenhams bedding

    Credit: Debenhams

    Morris & Co Michaelmas Duvet Cover Set: (Single- Super King), was £125, now £50, Debenhams
    Save 60 per cent on this heritage print bedding, which includes a duvet cover and pair of Oxford pillowcases.

    Christy Skye Stripe Duvet Cover Set: (Single- Super King), was £100, now £50, Debenhams
    Save 50 per cent on this super-soft brushed cotton duvet cover set which oozes an on-trend blush shade.

    Evie Multicoloured Duvet Cover Set: (Single- Super King), was £60, now £30, Debenhams
    Save 50 per cent on this modern floral design, perfect for bringing pattern to a neutral backdrop.

    Black Friday Argos bedding deals

    argos bedding 2

    Credit: Argos

    Argos Home Fleece Trees Bedding Set: (Single-King Size), was £30, NOW £22.50, Argos
    Save 25 per cent on this set, which rings in the cosiness of winter with its Christmas tree design.

    Argos Home Grey Trees Bedding Set, was £14, now £10.50, Argos
    Give your bed a subtle festive makeover with this tree-inspired grey bedding. It’s also reversible with a darker grey colour on one side and a lighter cream on the other – so you can mix it up.

    Black Friday The White Company bedding deals

    the white company black friday bedding

    Credit: The White Company

    Sienna Quilt (from Single to Super King): was £210, now £147, The White Company
    Save 30 per cent on this lightweight quilt. The delicate embroidery and tassels add bohemian glam to a bedroom

    Portobello Single Duvet Cover Set: was £60, now £36, The White Company
    Save 40 per cent on this gingham duvet cover (pillowcases also available) – a classic print that will never go out of style.

    Provence Bedspread: was £180, now £126, The White Company
    Inspired by Indian block prints, this bedspread has a border design which contrasts to the inner floral one. We love how sophisticated it looks.

    Black Friday Anthropologie bedding deals

    anthropologie bedding 2

    Credit: Anthropologie

    Willow Reversible-Printed Duvet Set, was £78, now £38, Anthropologie
    This eye-catching floral set comes with a duvet cover and two standard pillowcases – and with £40 off it’s hard to refuse!

    Waverly Reversible-Printed Duvet Set, was £78, now £38
    This vibrant bedding will no doubt jazz up a neutral toned bedroom. Save over 50 per cent on this lovely set.

    Layne Velvet Square Pillowcase, was £48, now £38.40
    These bold plush velvet pillowcases make a statement in all the right ways. They’re perfect for injecting a little colour into a room.

    Black Friday Dunelm bedding deals

    dunelm bedding

    Credit: Dunelm

    Non Iron Plain Dye Duck Egg Blue Duvet Cover, was £19, now £13, Dunelm
    This easy-on-the-eye duck egg duvet cover is part of the brand’s non-iron collection, which means there are minimal creases.

    Non Iron Plain Dye Natural Housewife Pillowcase Pair, was £4, now £3, Dunelm
    Also in the non-iron collection, this pillowcase pair come in for £1.50 each with the discount – a real bargain.

    What do I look for in bed sheets?

    When it comes to choosing your bed linen there are a few important things to look out for. First up is the thread count (the number of strands woven into one square inch of fabric) – the higher the thread count, generally, the softer the fabric.

    There’s also the type of material to consider – for example, do you want cotton or a linen blend? As well as the type of weave – there’s percale (where the shorter, rougher fibres are combed out), sateen (which is woven to create a silky smooth surface with a luminous sheen) or flannel (which is brushed after weaving to give a soft, fluffy surface texture), amongst others. So it’s best to do some research before you go to buy.

    Of course, there’s your own personal style to consider as well. Do you want more neutral-coloured bedding or a jazzier print so your bed acts as the statement of the room?

    What’s the difference between thread counts?

    Simply put, the higher the thread count, the more threads there are within the fabric. Bedding with a higher thread count, like 750, tends to feel softer and less dense which can give off a more luxurious feel to it – it’s also more likely to soften over time. However, a higher the thread count can often mean more expensive bedding.

    Thread counts range from 180 through to 1000, but softness is mostly dependent on the quality of the fibre so make sure you keep that in mind.

    What is the best quality bedding?

    The most popular option for bedding is 100% cotton sheets because they feel natural and soft. Premium cotton, like pima or Egyptian, is considered luxury bedding because it’s softer and more durable – but this comes with a more expensive price tag.

