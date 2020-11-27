If you’re cleaning caddy is due a refresh you might have been tempted to check out the Black Friday sales. We thought we’d save you that headache comparing prices. So we’ve cut through the noise to reveal the five Black Friday cleaning deals that are really worth investing in.

From the affordable steam cleaner that made one of the Ideal Home team feel like a ‘Housework Superhero’ to the best limescale remover we have ever used. These are the deals worth spending your hard earned cash on.

The best Black Friday cleaning deals – Quick links

Best Black Friday Cleaning Deals

BLACK + DECKER FSMH1351SM 9-in-1 Steam Mop with Steam Mitt: Was £99, Now £89, Amazon

Pick up this Ideal Home approved steam mop 10% off, saving £10 on Amazon. Our reviewer said she felt like a ‘Housework superhero’ when using the steam mitt, it was so easy to use. The mop itself is equally good, heating up quickly in 30 seconds. View Deal