If you’re cleaning caddy is due a refresh you might have been tempted to check out the Black Friday sales. We thought we’d save you that headache comparing prices. So we’ve cut through the noise to reveal the five Black Friday cleaning deals that are really worth investing in.
From the affordable steam cleaner that made one of the Ideal Home team feel like a ‘Housework Superhero’ to the best limescale remover we have ever used. These are the deals worth spending your hard earned cash on.
The best Black Friday cleaning deals – Quick links
- BLACK + DECKER FSMH1351SM 9-in-1 Steam Mop with Steam Mitt: Was £99, Now £89, Amazon
- Viakal Original Limescale Remover: Was £2, Now £1.50, Wilko
- Dettol wipes antibacterial multi-pack of 6: Was £36, Now £15.99, Amazon
- Spray floor mop: Was £21.99, Now £16.93, Amazon
- Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Single Battery) [WV200UK]: was £129.99, now £99.99
Best Black Friday Cleaning Deals
BLACK + DECKER FSMH1351SM 9-in-1 Steam Mop with Steam Mitt: Was £99, Now £89, Amazon
Pick up this Ideal Home approved steam mop 10% off, saving £10 on Amazon. Our reviewer said she felt like a ‘Housework superhero’ when using the steam mitt, it was so easy to use. The mop itself is equally good, heating up quickly in 30 seconds.
Viakal Original Limescale Remover: Was £2, Now £1.50, Wilko
This is the ultimate product for tackling limescale. At £1.50 a bottle, you won’t find a better deal for Viakal that this one. Trusted by professional cleaners and a favourite product in our cleaning caddy. Your sink has never looked so clean.
Dettol wipes antibacterial multi-pack of 6: Was £36, Now £15.99, Amazon
Just saying, this Christmas these could come in handy. Keep your family safe with this incredible multi-pack deal. At £15.99 for 756 wipes, that works out at about 2p a wipe.
Spray floor mop: Was £21.99, Now £16.93, Amazon
Ditch the bucket with a spray floor mop. Simply fill the cannister with your washing up liquid mix or diluted Zoflora. Pull the trigger to spray over the floor and wipe away. Simple.
Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Single Battery) [WV200UK]: was £129.99, now £99.99
A kitchen essential, this handheld vac easily deals with crumbs and dry food spills on worktops and tables. It’s also perfect for picking up pet hair throughout your home.
If you buy anything this Black Friday make sure it is one of these.