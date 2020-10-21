Currys Black Friday deals 2020 – cash in with incredible savings on kitchen appliances, TVs, speakers and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all know how crazy the discounts can get on Black Friday, so we’re keeping track of all The Currys Black Friday deals for 2020 in one convenient place. We’ll regularly update this page with all the very best deals from Britain’s electrical retail Mecca, so you get only the best bargains on washing machines, smart speakers and more.

Currys is known for being a reliable, affordable and convenient one-stop-shop for all your electronic needs. Whether it’s a brand new TV or speaker, a killer kettle or a marvellous microwave, you can bet that you’ll find a deal that’s right for you. Plus, on some of its items, Currys slaps a price-match guarantee on it so you know you won’t be beaten on price anywhere else. So watch out for those deals.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, Currys has invested hugely into its online infrastructure, helping get your deals to you quicker and safer. Meaning that you can snap-up a speaker or quickly buy a new vacuum from anywhere and get it conveniently delivered to you.

And now, you get all the above, but at a huge Black Friday discount! Let’s see what it’s in store for you super-savers this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Currys TV deals

Sony Bravia 55-inch Smart 4K HDR TV [KD55XH8096BU]: was £849, now £649 (save 23%), Currys



Looking for cinema-style visuals while you get cosy in your living room? Well, your search has finally ended.

This 55-inch Smart 4K telly from Sony takes your TV time to another level. Its X-Reailty Pro picture processing packs a punch into every single pixel, meaning you get an already incredible display, but now it’s running on rocket-fuel.

When you’re watching fast-paced entertainment or playing computer games, you need a TV that won’t stutter or stop. Sony’s KD 55XH80‘s Motionflow XR tech cuts out lags and jutters for smooth viewing.

And with Google Assistant built-in to the XH80, you can control your TV with simple voice commands.

View deal: Sony Bravia 55-inch Smart 4K HDR TV [KD55XH8096BU]: was £849, now £649 (save 23%), Currys

Samsung UE43TU7100KXXU 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: currently £349, Currys



Samsung is synonymous for supplying supreme TV’s.

This 43-inch 4K telly is no exception. Not settling for anything less than crystal clear colour, this TV has an HDR display that provides pure colours, sharp contrast, and brilliant brightness.

It’s pre-loaded with all your favourite apps, like Netflix, Apple TV and (my current favourite) Disney +, meaning you’ll never be channel hopping for long.

And if you’re sick of having a million remotes, you can throw them out as Samsung’s Premium One Remote comes with this TV. Connecting to all your compatible devices, crank up the volume on your soundbar, play the latest movies on your Blu-ray player, or even browse the internet on your TV, all from this one remote.

View deal: Samsung UE43TU7100KXXU 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: currently £349, Currys

Hisense 65U7QFTUK 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: was £999, now £799 (save 20%)



You want a BIG telly to match these big savings this Black Friday?

Well, you can beat the bargain hunters and snap up this sizeable 65-inch colossus from Hisense.

Currys has already shaved £200 of its price tag, but that’s just one of many positives here. Firstly, its QLED display provides over a billion colours to this TV, which will capture every shade of red, white and green during your Christmas movie marathon.

The sound quality matches the TV’s picture perfection, as the U7QF features Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound. Meaning you can get totally immersed as you watch yet another wildlife documentary. Look out the window because you think it is raining? No. It’s the intricate sound of the rainfall coming from your telly’s speaker that’s playing tricks with your mind. That’s how good the sound is here.

Plus, this TV comes built-in with Amazon Alexa. So you can control both your TV and your Alexa-enabled home devices with just the sound of your voice. Meaning you can watch ‘Pitch Perfect’, while perfecting your house with your pitch.

View deal: Hisense 65U7QFTUK 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: was £999, now £799 (save 20%)

Best Black Friday Currys microwave deals

This online-only deal doesn’t just save you 13% off the price, it saves you a trip down the shops as you buy this beauty with the click of a button.

Coming in either black or silver/grey, this microwave will blend in seamlessly into any kitchen. It’s compact, allowing you to fit it into small nooks or between cupboards. But with 20 litres of cooking capacity, you won’t have a problem heating up your family-favourite meals.

Need different power settings? Well this microwave comes with five selectable power levels to tailor your microwave use, helping you prepare, cook or reheat whatever you need. Customers already love it. One happy shopper told Currys: ‘The microwave looks incredibly stylish. It cooks food incredibly quickly – very powerful.’

View deal: Russell Hobbs RHM2076B Solo Microwave: was £67.99, now £54.99 (save 19%), Currys

Cook, reheat, defrost. It does it all. Introducing you to the Kenwood K25MB20, which at over 50% off, is an absolute bargain.

The K25MB20 boasts a 25-litre capacity, giving you plenty of space to perfect your meal. At 900W this microwave also packs a punch, shaving valuable seconds off getting your popcorn ready for movie night.

Speeding the process up is Kenwood’s six automatic cooking programmes. Choose from Popcorn, Potato, Frozen Vegetables, Beverage, Dinner Plate or Pizza for customised, pre-set heating. It also comes with two auto-defrost programs, ensuring you get perfectly thawed food that tastes great.

View deal: Kenwood K25MB20 Solo Microwave: was £170, now £79.99 (save 53%)

Best Black Friday Currys vacuum deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap HZ500UK Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: was £249, now £179 (save 28%), Currys



A premium hoover usually comes with a premium price, so think of this offering from Shark as an investment in your home’s tidiness, rather than a rash Black Friday purchase.

It will already start paying back the money it owes you, through all the time you save untangling pesky hairs. Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap technology separates and removes all long, short and pet hair with ease.

Despite it being corded, you can still get around the house with it at ease; you can even bend the hoover to clean those hard to reach places, like underneath sofas or tables.

With a two brush roll design, you can now glide from carpet to hard floor without stopping to switch head attachments – an incredible timesaver if you need to clean quickly.

View deal: Shark Anti Hair Wrap HZ500UK Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: was £249, now £179 (save 28%), Currys

Best Black Friday Currys kitchen deals

Breville One-Touch VCF107 Coffee Machine: was £299, now £149 (save 50%), Currys



Magician’s assistants and Breville coffee makers; what do they have in common? They both like being cut in half! At 50% off, this sleek and stylish coffee machine has everything you need to make your perfect cup first thing in the morning.

With one-touch technology, barely have to be awake to safely make yourself a hot cup of coffee. Using both ground coffee and pods, this machine makes it so simple to make a cuppa at the touch of a button. And you don’t have to have the same old style of coffee, either. Choose from Espresso, Cappuccino and Latte settings, while there’s even an automatic milk frother for creating that delicious foamy top for you and your friends.

With a removable drip try and a built-in one-touch cleaning cycle, this machine practically looks after itself, while looking after your wallet. What are you waiting for?

View deal: Breville One-Touch VCF107 Coffee Machine: was £299, now £149 (save 50%), Currys

Morphy Richards Evoke Premium Traditional Kettle: was £79.99, now £49.99 (save 37%), Currys



Channel your inner Zoolander and make a ‘Blue Steel’ put next to your new steel blue kettle from Morphy Richards. You’ll be strutting down the catwalk of your kitchen for weeks, happy that you’ve saved a small fortune on this stylish kettle that compliments your kitchen appliances flawlessly. With a 1.5-litre capacity you can boil enough water for six hot drinks. While its built-in limescale filter keeps your kettle cleaner for longer.

View deal: Morphy Richards Evoke Premium Traditional Kettle: was £79.99, now £49.99 (save 37%), Currys

Best Black Friday Currys appliance deals

Hoover H-Wash 500 HWB410AMBCR WiFi-enabled Washing Machine: was £389.99, now £349.99 (save 10%), Currys

All-in-One. It’s one of my favourite phrases. You’ll be using it a lot yourself if you buy this tech-loaded washer from Hoover.

Hate sorting your laundry? This machine takes an All-in-One load. Not only does it remove the hard work out of doing the washing, but it also helps to save time and energy as you won’t need to do separate loads.

And if you’re out and about, you can still control your washing. This machine is Wi-Fi enabled, so using the Hoover hOn app you can check on the wash cycle, run smart diagnosis or download new programmes.

Plus, with the H-Wash having a steam function, the need to iron your clothes is reduced; great for if you’re in a rush and need your clean clothes quickly.

View deal: Hoover H-Wash 500 HWB410AMBCR WiFi-enabled Washing Machine: was £389.99, now £349.99 (save 10%), Currys

Who manually defrosts their fridge anymore? If one of those people putting their hands up is you, then a solution to your laborious chore is one click away. This 225-litre fridge freezer combo from Kenwood contains Total Frost free technology, so say goodbye to defrosting it yourself.

And at such a big size, this Kenwood model is a fantastic option if you have lots of mouths to feed. There’s plenty of space for all of your shopping, so you don’t have to cram everything in.

If you need to get your frozen goods in quickly, the KNF60X19 has a Super Freeze function. This rapidly reduces the temperature and quickly chills your frozen food. Meaning vitamins and nutrients stay in your food, so you don’t lose any of the goodness from your fruit and veg.

View deal: Kenwood KNF60X19 60/40 Fridge Freezer: was £449, now £349 (save 22%), Currys

Rangemaster Kitchener KCH90DFFBL/C Dual Fuel Range Cooker: was £1399, now £999 (save 25%), Currys



We bake, fry, roast and grill tens of thousands of meals from our kitchens. Do so with confidence and convenience with this great dual fuel range cooker from Rangemaster. This huge cooker, with the main oven capacity at 79 litres, guarantees the cooking of meals that will feed the whole family, even at Christmas!

It has two fan ovens, a gas hob with multi-ring burner and a glide-out grill, meeting all your culinary needs. One happy customer says: ‘The ovens get to temperature quickly, great that you can operate each oven and grill separately. Easy controls.’ So if you need to cook two separate dishes at the same time, this may be the oven for you, especially as you’re saving £400 right now.

Something to note though; this product requires installation by a qualified gas and electric safe engineer, such as one of Currys’ Knowhow experts (available in the UK only).

View deal: Rangemaster Kitchener KCH90DFFBL/C Dual Fuel Range Cooker, was £1399, now £999 (save 25%), Currys

