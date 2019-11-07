The kitchen might be called the heart of the home. But let’s be honest if we all had things our way we’d spend most of our time in the bedroom, or bed to be more exact. But if you were to create your dream bedroom what would it look like?

A recent survey by Arlo & Jacob surveyed over 1,000 people in the UK to find out what features they’d most like to see in their dream bedroom. The results may surprise you.

Even when describing a dream home, it seems us Brits are quite modest with the survey revealing that the majority of people were happy with a 3-bedroom semi-detached house.

However, while our taste dream houses might be modest, it seems we don’t expect those three bedrooms to be anything short of spectacular.

Unsurprisingly, over half of respondents said they would love an en-suite attached to their master bedrooms. The last thing you want in your dream home is someone hammering on the bathroom door when you’re trying to take a relaxing soak.

It also seems half of us would love nothing more than to have a walk-in wardrobe fit for Carrie Bradshaw. 50.6 per cent of the people surveyed said they wished they had a dressing room and walk-in wardrobe.

For over a quarter of people, a balcony leading out of the bedroom wouldn’t come a miss. If 33.4 per cent of people saying they would like a balcony in their bedrooms sounds a bit batty in chilly Britain. All we can say is watch ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ and you’ll be humming Moonriver and wishing for a balcony/fire escape in no time.

Finally, when it comes to the actual aesthetics of our bedroom it seems we like to keep things minimal and classy. White and grey came out as the top colours of choice. Results showed that people were also fans of hints of blue and purple, but it was a simple and clean colour scheme that reigned supreme.

If you could design your dream bedroom, what would it look like?