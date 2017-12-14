Last chance to save £££ on these great Dyson and Kenwood offers

These hot ebay deals are live right now – check them out before they expire today



eBay have some great homes tech deals live right now – but only for the next few hours. And even better, all these deals are from trusted retailers that you already know, with official eBay stores – you aren’t going to be waiting until February for them to be shipped from some pop up shop in China.

So if you missed Black Friday (or even if you didn’t), here’s your last chance to bag a pre-Christmas bargain on an essential item of tech.

Buy now: Pure Cool Link Tower £299.99 – saving £150!

A lovely cooling breeze is probably at the bottom of your Christmas list at the moment, but don’t let that stop you saving yourself £150 off the usual list price of £450… because the weather won’t stay like this forever. It’s brand new, comes with a 2 year guarantee and includes great looks and an air purifier too.

Latest offers on selected Dyson technology

Direct from Dyson’s official eBay store, grab yourself a bargain.

Buy now: Dyson Small Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner, £159.99

Dyson’s Small Ball Animal Upright (refurbished) is available for the knock down price of £159.99 – and it includes a excellent two year guarantee. With a five star rating from users, it’ll deal with all your cat and dog hair problems, and if you order it today, not only do you benefit from the great price, but it’ll be delivered before Christmas as well.

Buy now: Big Ball Animal £139.99

This spin on Dyson’s classic bagless is especially designed for taking care of your pet’s hair. This one is getting a lot of viewings on the Dyson store at the moment, so don’t hang around if you’re in market for one. Another refurbished model, it also comes with a two year guarantee. This is a huge saving on the £270 list price quoted on the Dyson website.

Buy now: Kenwood KMM715 £169.99 – save £8!

Grab yourselves this Kenwood Chef Premier XL food mixer today and not only will you save yourself a ton on the list price of £300, you’ll bag yourself a further saving of nearly a tenner compared to anyone else. Best of all, it’ll be delivered before December 25th – a handy potential present just in time to help create the perfect Christmas dinner. This classic gets a ton of 5 star reviews, and is noted for its size, reliability, multiple speed settings and quality design.