Ikea summer sale – these are the best of the bargains

Whether you view a trip to Ikea as heaven or hell, you can’t deny it’s worth it for the bargain homeware (and meatballs). And right now, there’s even more reason to face the infamous one-way system and warehouse – the Ikea summer sale!

We’ve picked our favourites from the furniture, lighting and accessories on offer. Don’t miss out on these cracking pieces, available while stocks last until Sunday 1st July.

1. Blavik LED wall lamp



Not only does it come in a patriotic line of colours (red white and blue), this light is also rather clever. You can install it without drilling as you can mount the light to the wall using its suction cup or self adhesive backing. Perfect for renters!

In store now: Blavik LED wall lamp, was £8, NOW from £3.50, Ikea

Available on offer at Milton Keynes (£3.50) and Reading (£6.50) stores only.