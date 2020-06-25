We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the last few months, the nations new favourite hobby has seen sales of one particular kitchen item soar. It might be something you’re more accustomed to seeing on The Great British Bake Off or Downton Abbey. But cake stands and teapots have become the latest must-have kitchen accessory.

Recent events seem to have inspired the nations inner Mary Berry. If your Instagram feed is anything like ours, you’ve probably seen, if not made, more than your fair share of banana bread.

So it comes as no surprise that John Lewis & Partners has seen sales of cake stands increase by 67 per cent. However, we aren’t just looking for somewhere pretty to display our latest bake. John Lewis and Partners has revealed that many of us are opting to recreate the entire afternoon tea experience in our home.

Sales of teapots are also up by 32 per cent. Forget a plain old mug of tea, households are seeking out a more refined tea-drinking experience at the moment.

If you are looking to recreate your own afternoon tea at home, we can’t help you with the baking. But we can help make sure that your afternoon cuppa looks fit for the Ritz.

The William Edwards Sultan’s Garden tea set is beautiful, with a lovely botanical design will stand the test of time. We are particularly keen on the tea-for-one teapot set. Which will look lovely paired with a simple cake stand.

If you want to go for the full affair with a matching cake stand and tea set, consider looking at the John Lewis & Partners + Spode exclusive collaboration. Inspired by prints from the Spode Archives, the Zoological Garden range will elevate a simple tea break into something special.

‘Working from home and spending more time indoors allows for a slower pace of life, including increased tea breaks,’ explains Scott Bartle, John Lewis Partner & tabletop buyer. ‘We’ve noticed a rise in sales of cake stands and teapots as customers are wanting to recreate a traditional afternoon tea in their own homes.’

Will you be indulging in a spot of afternoon tea?