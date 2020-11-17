We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday is just around the corner and lots of retailers are getting ready with early deals. It’s therefore a great time to snap up some offers on kitchen appliances, which will no doubt come in handy over the Christmas period. We’ve spotted a product loved by baking sensation Mary Berry, in a John Lewis Black Friday Magimix deal that’s not to be missed.

With the nation being at home more than ever, there’s never been a better time to splash out on kitchen essentials and with £30 off it’s hard to refuse.

John Lewis Black Friday Magimix deal

With various lockdowns in place and little else to do, we’ve rediscovered our love for baking this year and the Magimix Compact 3200 Food Processor from John Lewis caters to every kitchen need.

Magimix Compact 3200, SAVE £30, now £169.95, John Lewis

This multifunctional food processor is perfect for whipping up all kinds of treats and is really simple to use. It comes with an egg whisk, mini bowl and midi bowl, as well as various attachments for blending, whisking, mixing and slicing. This particular model is more compact than other processors, giving you more space in your kitchen. View Deal

What’s more, with Bake Off back on our screens, we are more determined than ever to get adventurous in the kitchen (did you see those incredible jelly cakes?!).

The Magimix Compact 3200 comes with an assortment of attachments to assist with all kinds of recipes. The BlenderMix attachment helps achieve smoothness for soups, pancake batter, milkshakes and smoothies, whereas the dough blade is perfect for making bread and the egg whisk is ideal for whipped cream and airy meringues. The machine also comes with both 2mm and 4mm slicing and grating disks – so your veggies can be as thin as possible.

As well as being popular with baking legend Mary Berry, the glowing reviews suggest the product is also a hit with customers. One person commented, ‘It took a long while to decide which food processor to purchase and finally decided on the Magimix 3200. Really pleased with this it’s quiet and quick. The bowls all stack together and the tools come in a neat storage box.’

More Magimix deals at John Lewis

Another brilliant Magimix offer that should be on any home cook’s radar is the Magimix 5200XL BlenderMix Food Processor, priced at £319.99, that comes with a Magimix spiral expert at no extra cost (which are usually around £100). It’s available in four classic colours: cream, black, red or silver.

Magimix 5200XL BlenderMix Food Processor, £319.99, John Lewis

This versatile food processor comes with a free Magimix spiral expert at no extra cost. It’s ideal for chopping, slicing, grating, blending and mixing. View Deal

With a baking fever sweeping the nation, there’s no knowing how long these brilliant deals will be around for – so best act fast if you plan on snapping one up. You wouldn’t want to miss out, after all.

May your meringues be airy and your cakes be moist!