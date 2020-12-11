We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A hard working washing machine is a well-worth investment for any household, but a big investment nonetheless. If you’re looking to buy now is the ideal time. You can make your money go further with great deals on a best-selling model. Take a look at our best washing machine sales on the market right now.

Washing machines have evolved over the past few years, which makes buying the right one a little more complicated than choosing the first white box you see.

You have large ones, tiny ones, eco-friendly and ultra-smart ones you can control with your phone. So if you don’t know which one to buy, our list of the best washing machines on sale right now takes into account some of the UK’s biggest retailers.

Here’s our rundown of the best washing machine sales out there right now. Enjoy!

Best washing machine sales 2020 – quick links

Best washing machine sales 2020

AO.com washing machine sales

Hoover H-WASH 300 H3W4102DBBE 10Kg Washing Machine: was £319, now £269, aco.com

A great choice for medium-sized households, this Hoover model has a 10kg drum. It has Quick Wash settings as well, which let you choose between 14, 30 and 60 minutes depending on how much laundry you want to clean. All your items will come out fresh and free from bacteria and allergens too, as it has the special Hygiene+ cycle. View Deal

LG J6 F4J610WS 10Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm: was £549, now £419, ao.com

This LG’s 10kg drum capacity is the ideal choice for large households. Whether you’re washing your favourite pair of jeans or a delicate silk blouse, its 6 Motion Direct Drive technology alters the movement of the drum depending on the fabric inside. The machine also uses gentle steam to remove up to 99.9% of allergens, so it’s great for sensitive skin too. Plus, you can control it with your android phone. View Deal Haier HW100-B1439N 10Kg Washing Machine: was £379, now £329, ao.com

Another 10kg machine here. This Haier can clean clothes ina super-quick 15 minutes. But if you want more time spent on your laundry, then it has a hygienic Steam function that’ll help to reduce creases and get rid of bacteria as well. View Deal Hotpoint NLCD1164DAWUKN 11Kg Washing Machine: was £529, now £429, ao.com

With a huge 11kg drum, large weekend washes will now be a quicker, easier chore. Its Economy Wash is great too, as it uses less water and energy to help you save money – whilst also being kind to the environment. And its Steam Hygiene technology removes 99.9% of bacteria and allergens. View Deal

Currys washing machine sales

Amazon washing machine sales

Whirlpool Supreme Care FSCR10432 Freestanding Washing Machine: was £599.99, now £544.92, Amazon

This Whirlpool machine delivers an impressive 10kg drum capacity, exceptional A+++ energy rating, 19 programmes and Drum Light for full visibility. Featuring ZenTechnology, experience one of the quietest spin cycles on the market at 68dB. its sixth sense technology assesses how dirty your laundry is, automatically adapts the cycle to suit, saving energy, water and time. View Deal

Candy GVS1410DC3 Freestanding Washing Machine: was £298.98, now £288.98, Amazon

This Hoover washing machine has a 10kg load capacity with a spin speed of 1600. Plus, it’s got an A+++ energy rating and an inverter motor for a reduced noise level. The CareDose system automatically dispenses the correct amount of liquid detergent and softener for up to 21 washes depending on the cycle selected saving you time money detergent and energy. View Deal

Miele WSA023 Freestanding Washing Machine: was £579, now £549, Amazon

Ever started a wash, realised you needed to put more in, but couldn’t? Miele’s AddLoad function on this machine allows you to add washing to the programme during the cycle. And with 12 wash programmes, it is custom-made for all your essential laundry needs. View Deal

Hoover DWOAD610AHF7 Freestanding Dynamic Next Washing Machine: was £429.99, now £408.98, Amazon

There are 16 wash cycles to choose from with this Hoover unit. It includes a full wash in only 59 minutes, 3 rapid wash options and an option to delay the start of the cycle for up to 24 hours. Connect to this machine via the Hoover Wizard app on your smartphone so you can choose and monitor your cycles as well as download additional programs. View Deal

John Lewis washing machine sales

Which type of washing machine should I buy?

Well, it really depends on the size of the space you need to fill and what needs of yours have to be met.

One current trend is for washing machines to have large load capacities, high spin speeds and top energy ratings to make the washing process more energy efficient. AAA or A+AA (for energy efficiency, washing and spin-drying performance) rated washing machines may cost more but are more economical to run and leave your washing drier.

In terms of size, 6kg machines are in fashion and some even have drums that will hold from 7kg-10kg loads. Their clever designs mean many models with larger drums can still fit into a standard space. Don’t forget, with any size of the washing machine, it’s more economical to wash a full load than do lots of small washes.

For more incredible deals on homeware, kitchenware and much more, be sure to check out our website.

Happy shopping!