A hard working washing machine is a well-worth investment for any household, but a big investment nonetheless. If you’re looking to buy now is the ideal time. You can make your money go further with great deals on a best-selling model. Take a look at our best washing machine sales on the market right now.
Washing machines have evolved over the past few years, which makes buying the right one a little more complicated than choosing the first white box you see.
You have large ones, tiny ones, eco-friendly and ultra-smart ones you can control with your phone. So if you don’t know which one to buy, our list of the best washing machines on sale right now takes into account some of the UK’s biggest retailers.
Here’s our rundown of the best washing machine sales out there right now. Enjoy!
AO.com washing machine sales
Hoover H-WASH 300 H3W4102DBBE 10Kg Washing Machine: was £319, now £269, aco.com
A great choice for medium-sized households, this Hoover model has a 10kg drum. It has Quick Wash settings as well, which let you choose between 14, 30 and 60 minutes depending on how much laundry you want to clean. All your items will come out fresh and free from bacteria and allergens too, as it has the special Hygiene+ cycle.
LG J6 F4J610WS 10Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm: was £549, now £419, ao.com
This LG’s 10kg drum capacity is the ideal choice for large households. Whether you’re washing your favourite pair of jeans or a delicate silk blouse, its 6 Motion Direct Drive technology alters the movement of the drum depending on the fabric inside. The machine also uses gentle steam to remove up to 99.9% of allergens, so it’s great for sensitive skin too. Plus, you can control it with your android phone.
Haier HW100-B1439N 10Kg Washing Machine: was £379, now £329, ao.com
Another 10kg machine here. This Haier can clean clothes ina super-quick 15 minutes. But if you want more time spent on your laundry, then it has a hygienic Steam function that’ll help to reduce creases and get rid of bacteria as well.
Hotpoint NLCD1164DAWUKN 11Kg Washing Machine: was £529, now £429, ao.com
With a huge 11kg drum, large weekend washes will now be a quicker, easier chore. Its Economy Wash is great too, as it uses less water and energy to help you save money – whilst also being kind to the environment. And its Steam Hygiene technology removes 99.9% of bacteria and allergens.
Currys washing machine sales
LG AI DD V3 F4V309SNE 9 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine: was £479.99, now £349, Currys
LG’s DirectDrive technology helps you to save energy and be kinder to the planet. It delivers the same great washing results while also cutting energy use. If you’re in a hurry, this LG is ready to help. Quick wash cycle gives your clothes quick wash lasting only 14 minutes – perfect for those last-minute emergencies.
Bosch Serie 4 WAN28280GB 8 kg 1380 Spin Washing Machine: was £449.99, now £349.98, Currys
Bosch’s Serie 4 is perfect for larger families who have lots of clothes to wash. Its large display lets you keep an eye on the progress of each program, the spin speed, load recommendation and even the time remaining. Choose between the SpeedPerfect or EcoPerfect functions and let your machine run washes quickly or more efficiently.
Hoover DHL 14102D3 NFC 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine: was £349.99, now £279.99, Currys
This versatile DHL offers a great number of options to cover all your laundry needs – including delicates and wool. When you’re washing a smaller load, the machine can provide an ‘A’ rated wash in just 59 minutes. And with an Android smartphone you can control, monitor and manage the machine through the Hoover Wizard app.
Beko WEX940530W Bluetooth 9 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine: was £349.99, now £279.99, Currys
In a hurry? This Beko’s Super Quick program is ideal for smaller loads, getting your favourite top clean in just 14 minutes. For a larger load, the Quick program refreshes a full load in 28 minutes. Control this machine with the HomeWhiz app on your phone, with absolute ease.
Amazon washing machine sales
Whirlpool Supreme Care FSCR10432 Freestanding Washing Machine: was £599.99, now £544.92, Amazon
This Whirlpool machine delivers an impressive 10kg drum capacity, exceptional A+++ energy rating, 19 programmes and Drum Light for full visibility. Featuring ZenTechnology, experience one of the quietest spin cycles on the market at 68dB. its sixth sense technology assesses how dirty your laundry is, automatically adapts the cycle to suit, saving energy, water and time.
Candy GVS1410DC3 Freestanding Washing Machine: was £298.98, now £288.98, Amazon
This Hoover washing machine has a 10kg load capacity with a spin speed of 1600. Plus, it’s got an A+++ energy rating and an inverter motor for a reduced noise level. The CareDose system automatically dispenses the correct amount of liquid detergent and softener for up to 21 washes depending on the cycle selected saving you time money detergent and energy.
Miele WSA023 Freestanding Washing Machine: was £579, now £549, Amazon
Ever started a wash, realised you needed to put more in, but couldn’t? Miele’s AddLoad function on this machine allows you to add washing to the programme during the cycle. And with 12 wash programmes, it is custom-made for all your essential laundry needs.
Hoover DWOAD610AHF7 Freestanding Dynamic Next Washing Machine: was £429.99, now £408.98, Amazon
There are 16 wash cycles to choose from with this Hoover unit. It includes a full wash in only 59 minutes, 3 rapid wash options and an option to delay the start of the cycle for up to 24 hours. Connect to this machine via the Hoover Wizard app on your smartphone so you can choose and monitor your cycles as well as download additional programs.
John Lewis washing machine sales
LG F4V909WTS Freestanding Washing Machine: was £729, now £559, John Lewis
Perfect for those tricky, bulky items and long-overdue loads, this space-efficient machine offers a generous 9kg load capacity without taking up extra room in your kitchen, so you can wash more, less often. And at a massively reduced £170 off, this deal won’t hang around for long.
Miele WEG365 Freestanding Washing Machine: was £1199, now £999, John Lewis
Taking a large 9kg load, the WED365 is ideal for large, busy households. This advanced washing machine is reliable, modern and offers an extensive range of features including a maximum spin speed of 1400rpm for quicker drying times. The maximum noise of this machine when washing is 48dB when spinning it is 72dB, so it’s very quiet.
Siemens iQ500 WM14T488GB Freestanding Washing Machine: was £549, now £429, John Lewis
Taking a medium 8kg load, the WM14T488GB is ideal for small or medium-sized households. This advanced washing machine is reliable, modern and offers an extensive range of features including a maximum spin speed of 1400rpm for quicker drying times.
LG FH4G1BCS2 Freestanding Washing Machine: was £999, now £899, John Lewis
This LG has a HUGE 12kg load capacity so you can fit virtually your whole wardrobe in there (please don’t actually try this though). The Smart ThinQ app lets you download up to 20 specialised wash programs that update annually, while LG’s Smart Diagnosis helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
Which type of washing machine should I buy?
Well, it really depends on the size of the space you need to fill and what needs of yours have to be met.
One current trend is for washing machines to have large load capacities, high spin speeds and top energy ratings to make the washing process more energy efficient. AAA or A+AA (for energy efficiency, washing and spin-drying performance) rated washing machines may cost more but are more economical to run and leave your washing drier.
In terms of size, 6kg machines are in fashion and some even have drums that will hold from 7kg-10kg loads. Their clever designs mean many models with larger drums can still fit into a standard space. Don’t forget, with any size of the washing machine, it’s more economical to wash a full load than do lots of small washes.
