Wickes have just added an on-trend green kitchen to their extensive range. The newly launched Forest Green colourway for the Chester kitchen design is sure to be a huge hit with design conscious customers, looking to create a vibrant yet natural atmosphere for their kitchen.

‘We’re always listening to our customers to ensure we keep our fingers on the pulse when it comes to new trends, colours and materials,’ explains Paul Bangs, Category Director of Kitchens & Bathrooms at Wickes. ‘Which is why we are excited to launch the Chester Forest Green colourway.’

Welcoming the outside in, this restorative green colour scheme is sure to predicted to be a new best-selling shade.

Are green kitchens set to overtake the popularity of striking navy and modern grey kitchens?

New Chester Forest Green kitchen

Tapping into the growing interior trend for darker, brooding tones this sophisticated shade helps to add personality with a sense of balance and renewal.

‘We’ve seen customers fall in love with our Midnight coloured kitchens and believe this new rich shade will have the same impact’ says Paul at Wickes. ‘Perfect for those customers looking to make their kitchen not just functional but interior and style led.’

Bold green kitchen cabinets can contrast seamlessly against white walls, as seen above – to soften the look. Alternatively, to create a stronger statement, the striking shade of green can be made to match the walls.

When it comes to styling darker hues, introducing soft pastels and metallics can help. Acting as the ideal way to add a softness and beautiful contrast.

New Forest Green joins Wickes’ collection of Showroom Kitchens, with the total portfolio now offering 44 trend-led kitchens to choose from.

Is the dream a green kitchen? Maybe now in the time to think about adding some colour to the heart of your home.