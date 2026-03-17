What's the best way to a bigger kitchen – an extension or a remodel? It might seem obvious but I asked the experts, and their opinions might surprise you

Over the past few decades the status of the kitchen has risen more and more and these days we are definitely at a point where this is, for many people, the most important room in the house. Far from being a purely practical space, today it is viewed as the beating heart of the home – the social spot, somewhere to work from home, a place to eat meals and relax as well, of course, in which to cook.

For this reason, the number of homeowners seeking out the best ways to a bigger kitchen is higher than ever – certainly, for me, achieving a bigger kitchen was one of the main drivers behind my own extension project. That said, while we built an extension in order to provide the extra space we required ten years ago, we are now planning round two of our extension, and this time we plan on remodelling the existing space instead to fit our current needs.

If you are planning a kitchen extension in a bid to expand your current space, you should first ask yourself, is an extension or remodel going to be the better option for you? Step forward this expert-led guide to help you make the right decision.

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What’s the best way to a bigger kitchen?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)

If you are dreaming of a bigger kitchen, there are two main routes you can take – one is to work with what you have, rejigging its layout, perhaps opening it up to other spaces within your home, while the other is to build an extension, adding an entirely new element.

Both have their pros and cons and both will give you additional space. The best path for you may well be quite different to what will suit someone else and so sitting down and planning what you want from the new space, as well as looking at factors such as your budget, how long you plan on staying in your home and your future needs are hugely important.

' Ultimately, the best solution depends on your lifestyle, budget and long-term plans,' confirms Paul Dore, MD of County Stone Ltd. 'But you’d be surprised how much space you can unlock with the right layout and well-chosen finishes.'

Paul Dore Social Links Navigation MD at County Stone Ltd Paul is managing director at County Stone Ltd who has built a fantastic reputation for creatively responding to highly varied and often rather ‘different’ types of commissions and contracts both in the domestic and commercial markets.

Kitchen extension vs remodel – which is best?

(Image credit: Future)

There is no clear answer here but it is important to remember that while there are some truly inspiring kitchen extension ideas out there, an extension is not the only way to a bigger kitchen.

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'The assumption is often that you need to extend to get a bigger kitchen, but that isn’t always the case,' stresses Emily Newmarch, design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways. 'The best starting point is to look at how your existing ground floor is arranged. We’ve worked on projects where simply reconfiguring the layout, removing internal walls, widening openings, or even relocating the kitchen to a larger room, has achieved the desired open-plan feel without adding a single square metre.

'An extension will, of course, give you additional space and often more natural light, particularly with side returns or rear glazing,' continues Emily. 'But it also comes with added cost, planning considerations and a longer construction programme. A remodel, particularly one involving structural alterations internally, can sometimes deliver a similar transformation in a more cost-effective way.'

Emily Newmarch Social Links Navigation Design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways Emily is a design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways, a design and build company who create bespoke kitchens and thoughtfully planned interiors. Known for their holistic approach, the team considers not just the kitchen but the overall layout—whether it's a single room, an open-plan space or an entire home—to deliver beautiful, functional designs that enhance everyday living.

Kitchen remodels

(Image credit: Future)

First lets take a look at kitchen remodels, a way of rearranging your existing spaces with the aim of creating a kitchen that is not just bigger but that also fits in better with the way you want to use it.

'Homeowners often assume that if they want a bigger kitchen, an extension is the only answer, but that isn’t always the case,' picks up Paul Dore. 'In our experience working with homeowners for many years, some of the most successful kitchen transformations come from a clever redesign, rather than adding square footage.

'A kitchen remodel is usually faster, less invasive, and far more budget-friendly than an extension,' continues Paul. 'With thoughtful design, a remodel can completely change how a kitchen feels and functions, even if the room size stays the same. If you’re remodelling, the key is making every centimetre work harder. Simple changes such as knocking through to another room, relocating appliances, or swapping bulky units for integrated storage can instantly open things up.

'We often see great results from things such as replacing traditional corner cupboards with pull-out storage, using floor-to-ceiling cabinetry to maximise vertical space, introducing kitchen island ideas or a peninsula that combines prep, storage and seating, and even simply choosing light-reflective surfaces that visually expand the room.'

Pros of kitchen remodels

Cheaper than extensions

Faster to carry out

No planning permission required (unless you live in a listed property)

Kitchen extensions

(Image credit: Kitchens by Holloways)

Kitchen extensions have long been one of the most popular home upgrades out there – a way of not only increasing the size of what is now seen by many as the most important room of the house, but also giving it greater connection to the garden as well as bringing in additional natural light into previously gloomy spaces.

'A kitchen extension is ideal if you genuinely need more physical space – for example, to create an open-plan kitchen-diner or accommodate a growing family,' says Paul Dore. 'Extensions provide the space for dramatic layout changes, as well as adding features such as more natural light and better access to the garden to create that indoor-outdoor feel.

'However, they’re also incredibly disruptive and can be expensive, typically involving planning permission, structural work and longer build times,' continues Paul. 'We always encourage homeowners to explore remodelling first. A smart redesign combined with quality materials can completely transform a kitchen without the stress of major building works. If, after that, you find the space is still tight, then an extension becomes a worthwhile next step.'

Pros of kitchen extensions

Can significantly increase space within a house

Add value

Allow for the introduction of architectural features such as full-height and ceiling glazing

Work can be kept separate while carried out

Is an extension or remodel better for me?

(Image credit: Higham Furniture)

In order to decide which path to take to achieve a bigger kitchen, you first need to get a firm idea of what it is you want from the new space.

'The first thing to consider is what you’re actually trying to achieve. Are you looking for a kitchen-dining space? A full kitchen-living-dining room? Do you want a walk-in pantry, utility or boot room incorporated into the layout? It’s important to design from the inside out and be clear about how you want the space to function before deciding how far you need to extend,' explains Emily Newmarch.

'Sometimes the answer is a combination of both – a modest extension paired with a full internal reconfiguration,' continues Emily. 'An extension doesn’t have to just be ‘adding a box on the back’ – it can be an opportunity to rethink the entire ground floor so the home works better as a whole.'

Is an extension or a remodel more cost effective?

(Image credit: Future/ Anna Stathaki)

One of the main deciding factors for many homeowners is cost – in short, how do remodel and kitchen extension costs compare?

'Remodelling is significantly cheaper than extending. A new kitchen will usually range from several thousand pounds upwards, depending on finishes. Extensions, on the other hand, typically start in the tens of thousands, depending on the size and the amount of building work needed,' explains Paul Dore.

'In pure construction terms, a remodel will generally be more cost-effective than building an extension, simply because you’re not adding new foundations, roofing, glazing and external structure,' agrees Emily Newmarch. 'However, the more important question is added value rather than cost.'

Does a remodel or extension add more value to a house?

(Image credit: Andrew Beasley; Design: James Munro@Pace Architecture)

Looking at how to add value to your home with the work you intend on carrying out is a great way to help you make a final decision between each of these two routes.

'In terms of property value, extensions can add more value because they increase overall square footage,' says Paul Dore. 'However, a beautifully designed kitchen remodel, especially one featuring high-end finishes, can deliver an excellent return on investment too (recent figures from Which suggest a new kitchen adds between 5% and 15% to the value of a home) by making the home far more attractive to buyers.'

'If a remodel achieves the space you need, then it’s usually the smarter financial decision,' advises Emily Newmarch. 'But if the property genuinely lacks the footprint required for modern family living, an extension can add long-term value and dramatically improve light, flow and connection to the garden.'

FAQs

Can changing a kitchen layout add space?

One of the simplest and most cost-effective ways of remodelling a kitchen is to change its current layout.

'Kitchen layouts are everything,' states Paul Dore. 'Galley kitchens can be incredibly efficient when designed properly, while L-shaped kitchens offer flexibility and good workflow in smaller rooms. For larger spaces, U-shaped layouts or islands offer generous prep areas and storage without feeling crowded.

'Ultimately, the most important thing is flow. A well-planned kitchen should allow you to move easily between cooking, cleaning and storage zones,' continues Paul. 'Designers often refer to this as the ‘working triangle’, but I always say not to be tied to that – a good kitchen design is one that works for you and how you live, not how others say it should be designed.'

Whether you are extending or renovating, one of the best ways to create a connection with outdoors and bring in more natural light to a kitchen is through the addition of new patio doors. Both bifold and sliding doors make it possible to open up the space (when the weather allows).