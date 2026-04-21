I asked 4 interior designers what makes an entrance look and feel unwelcoming – these are the 6 things they all agreed on

Your entrance - from the front gate to the hallway - is the first impression of your home that your guests get and it’s the first thing you see when you come home. So naturally, you’d want it to feel inviting and warm. But there are things that make an entrance feel unwelcoming and you might not even realise it – I’ve asked 4 interior experts what those are and they all agreed that it tends to be a combination of the 6 factors below.

If your entrance is ‘guilty’ of one of these hallway mistakes, don’t worry – the pros have also shared how to fix them and decorate your hallway like an interior designer. ‘An entrance is the first sensory conversation a space has with you,’ explains Franky Rousell, founder and CEO at Jolie, a sensory-led interior design practice. ‘Before you've consciously registered anything, your nervous system has already taken a reading of the light, the temperature, the smell, the sound, and the feel underfoot. The most unwelcoming entrances are sensory-flat.’

But apart from avoiding sensory-flat hallway ideas, Franky also always advises her clients to ‘design the entrance for the moment they arrive home, not for the moment they leave’ – and by adopting that viewpoint you’ll achieve that welcoming look and feel in your entrance.

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‘Avoiding an unwelcoming entrance is really about creating a clear, calm arrival moment that feels intentional from the outside in,’ advises Holly Lamont, founder and creative director of interior design studio Holla Design. ‘It’s about keeping things practical but relaxed. Ultimately, it’s about ease. A hallway should feel like a natural continuation of the home, not a space you have to “fix” when you walk in.’

1. Avoid a messy and cluttered entrance

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Visible mess and clutter is not only unpleasant to look at from an aesthetic perspective (and it's the opposite of calming), but it’s also the most unwelcoming of looks for an entrance.

‘I find clutter and general mess in a hallway can make it look and feel unwelcoming and can instantly make your guests feel uncomfortable,’ says Francesca Leat, owner, director and head designer at Francesca Leat Interiors. ‘Shoes scattered on the floor with shopping bags to trip over are all a classic example as well as mountains of letters and paperwork dumped in a pile.’

The best way to avoid a messy entrance is by decluttering and investing in the type of storage that people with tidy hallways always have. ‘Look to hide mess and clutter away when you are entertaining. Storage is key when possible! Bench seats with integrated storage for shoes work well, as do console tables with baskets underneath or sideboards with drawers for keys and letters,’ Francesca recommends.

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2. Fix an unclear and unkept path and front door

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

As already mentioned, your entrance already starts outside with the pathway to your front door and your porch. So make sure that these areas also look put together to properly welcome you and your guests in.

‘From the outside, it often starts with a lack of clarity. If the front door is not clearly defined, the lighting is poor or the approach feels neglected, it can create a sense of hesitation before anyone even steps inside,’ Holly at Holla Design explains.

She continues by sharing her top picks that combat that, ‘It comes down to simple upkeep and definition. A well-maintained path, a front door that feels like a focal point and warm, well-placed lighting all help set a more welcoming tone straight away. Even small updates like a fresh coat of paint or considered hardware can make the entrance feel more cared for and immediate.’

3. Swap out harsh lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

I often talk about lighting having the ability to make or break a room as it’s responsible for creating ambiance – but the wrong lighting can completely strip a space of any ambiance whatsoever. This applies to your entrance, too – both on the outside and when it comes to hallway lighting ideas. But lighting is about balance – you don’t want harsh overhead lighting making your space feel clinical but an entrance that’s too dimly lit that you and your guests can’t properly see where you’re going is not good either.

‘Make use of any natural light through windows, and create a layered lighting scheme, supplementing any ceiling lights with floor and table lamps,’ says Helen Ashmore, design director at Laura Ashley. ‘This will allow you to have a cosy and welcoming glow on those darker evenings.’

4. Jazz up a bland hallway

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

As much as a cluttered entrance feels unwelcoming, the other extreme which is an overly tidy, clinical and bland hallway has the same effect. So you want to strike the balance and inject some personality, create a relaxed ambiance without cluttering the space.

‘Introducing an element of surprise such as an unexpected double-height ceiling, a bold material change, dramatic lighting, or a framed view, can make the arrival experience memorable, turning a functional threshold into a moment of delight that draws people further into the home,’ Holly at Holla Design suggests.

Helen at Laura Ashley continues, ‘Hallways that haven’t been given much attention, such as those with bare walls, no focal points, or nowhere to pause, can come across as impersonal and disconnected from the rest of the home’s design. First impressions are formed quickly, so giving a little thought to these details can really help create a warmer, more welcoming feel for anyone entering the space, including yourself.’

5. Don’t forget home fragrance

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

As soon as I enter my flat, I’m always greeted by a lovely scent – a blend of my best reed diffuser and the scented candles that I happen to have on display at that given time which emit a fragrance even when they’re not lit. It makes me feel relaxed and welcome in my own home and even the experts agree that the absence of a nice scent can make an entrance feel less welcoming.

‘The absence of scent is another factor in an unwelcoming entrance. Fragrance is a tool to be leveraged in residential design, and a signature fragrance in an entrance space will create an emotional anchor – you’ll smell it, and instantly feel at home,’ Franky at Jolie says.

6. Dress up the floor

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Last but not least, don’t forget about your hallway flooring ideas. Putting something soft on the floor like a hallway runner can really make a world of difference.

‘For the floor, a runner rug is transformative – not just aesthetically, but acoustically and texturally. The softness underfoot slows you down and helps regulate the nervous system as soon as you arrive through the door,’ Franky at Jolie says.

My top picks for a welcoming entrance

Helen at Laura Ashley concludes, ‘Ultimately, you want to create a space that reflects your personality and personal style, is functional, practical and creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere.’