Bedroom colour schemes

Choosing a bedroom colour scheme is important when deciding how you want your personal bolthole to make you feel. This may be reflecting a love of colour, a love of bright colours, opulent tones, or whites and neutrals.

If you want a calming feel to your bedroom colour scheme, then the nautical shades of blue and white complement each other beautifully. Choose subtly striped wallpaper for this coastal living room theme, teamed with white bed linen and a navy wool throw. Plump white pillows overlaid by cushions in contrasting shades of navy blue follow the coastal theme through. Alternatively go for all white bedlinen and accessories, experiment with fabrics and textures introducing embroidered bed linen, silk cushions and lace wallpaper.

Create order in the room with tailor-made storage and streamline shelving for essentials to avoid clutter. And if you enjoy the look and feel of natural wood, a bed with an oversized wooden headboard will look really effective. Mix up walnut, beech and birch with natural cotton bedlinen in shades of taupe and white, and finish the look with sisal and woven rugs for a wonderfully natural look.

If you love romantic bedrooms, add a touch of boudoir chic by opting for rich velvets and an opulent palette of greys and silver. Achieve some old-style glamour in your bedroom with an upholstered velvet bed and luxurious satin throws or bedspreads. A glass chandelier adds a wonderful centrepiece to a room, together with pewter or mirrored furniture and richly textured rugs.

A pop of colour is having a big impact on decorating styles at the moment. Introduce your favourite shade of hot pink or bold green into your bedroom colour scheme with colourful bedlinen, cushions, or for the really daring, a feature wall. Marry together two hot colours such as turquoise and pink and bring the room alive.

