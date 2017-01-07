Bedroom colour schemes
Choosing a bedroom colour scheme is important when deciding how you want your personal bolthole to make you feel. This may be reflecting a love of colour, a love of bright colours, opulent tones, or whites and neutrals.
If you want a calming feel to your bedroom colour scheme, then the nautical shades of blue and white complement each other beautifully. Choose subtly striped wallpaper for this coastal living room theme, teamed with white bed linen and a navy wool throw. Plump white pillows overlaid by cushions in contrasting shades of navy blue follow the coastal theme through. Alternatively go for all white bedlinen and accessories, experiment with fabrics and textures introducing embroidered bed linen, silk cushions and lace wallpaper.
Create order in the room with tailor-made storage and streamline shelving for essentials to avoid clutter. And if you enjoy the look and feel of natural wood, a bed with an oversized wooden headboard will look really effective. Mix up walnut, beech and birch with natural cotton bedlinen in shades of taupe and white, and finish the look with sisal and woven rugs for a wonderfully natural look.
If you love romantic bedrooms, add a touch of boudoir chic by opting for rich velvets and an opulent palette of greys and silver. Achieve some old-style glamour in your bedroom with an upholstered velvet bed and luxurious satin throws or bedspreads. A glass chandelier adds a wonderful centrepiece to a room, together with pewter or mirrored furniture and richly textured rugs.
A pop of colour is having a big impact on decorating styles at the moment. Introduce your favourite shade of hot pink or bold green into your bedroom colour scheme with colourful bedlinen, cushions, or for the really daring, a feature wall. Marry together two hot colours such as turquoise and pink and bring the room alive.
Green up
If your design eye is naturally drawn to a neutral palette for the bedroom, shake things up a little with a shot of glorious sage green. Use an elegant, rich shade of green-grey on the walls in your bedroom to instantly warm up the space and create a cosy, cocoon-like feel. If you don’t want to commit to all-over colour, consider breaking it up with foolproof white accessories and soft furnishings, such as this crisp white bed linen – a safe and versatile option.
Go for gold
Let the Midas touch take over with golden accessories, fabrics and wallpapers. Give a decadent metallic scheme a period feel with an Art Deco-inspired dressing table, cleverly paired with a contemporary mirror in a similar finish. Create a beautiful contrast with bright pops of red and pink, as seen on the stool and accessories. This will really help to lift the scheme and introduce an element of character and personality that befits a disco diva.
Dare to be different
Give your bedroom a fresh, timeless vibe with a cool, calm and collected blue and white palette. Who says you can’t use bold colours in country bedrooms? If you’re a true fan of blue, you’ll love this striking bedroom. Use indigo and navy blue as if they were neutrals and you will find you can combine them with just about any colour. Add in bold accessories and daring patterns without a second thought.
Try out trends
Look to design trends when it comes to planning and prepping your scheme. Colour is the easiest and most effective way of instantly creating a mood for every room in your home. Get it right, and you could be on to a winner. A well-thought out theme will help see you through from start to finish when designing a room. Combine multiple tropical tones to enhance a chilled out feel and add a hammock for a playful addition to a bedroom corner.
Stick to a tried-and-tested palette
The grey-on-grey trend shows no sign of fading. Explore the many depths of this colour palette by layering tones to create a scheme that looks cohesive and considered. Use grey in both its palest and deepest incarnations to create a rich, contrasting look that is harmonious and co-ordinated. Add a welcome splash of colour with bright pink and white bedding.
Create a summery feel all year
Give any room a bright, welcoming feel with uplifting, mood-boosting primrose. Try mixing tones, from sunflower to sand, and add in pale grey to keep the look cool and elegant. Improve definition with touches of crisp white and introduce pattern in the form of geometrics and chevrons for a sharp, contemporary finish.
Go big
Take one colour and don’t be afraid to run with it. Pick dramatic, exciting red with its warm nature for a north-facing bedroom. Pair it with white to help tone it down just a little and be confident – keep it looking contemporary rather than garish. Give the space an exotic feel by bringing in paisley folk prints and lush textiles.
Choose complementary colours
Try blue and orange for an energetic, playful bedroom combination. It’s a popular modern option. Inspired by a glorious sunset, use these complementary colours as a sure fire way to brighten your day. Include accessories and furniture in a similar palette to ensure the scheme is cohesive rather than chaotic. Finish off the look with a few paler pieces to give the space a modern edge that is entirely liveable.
Play with combinations
Add some bold colour to your bedroom to spruce it up a bit. It’s not just about splashing some colour in your bedroom, it’s how you use it that counts. Use this room as your inspiration and use a striking but unexpected and imaginative combination of yellow and pink to create an intense scheme that looks anything but dull. Set it against a white backdrop so the daring palette breathes life into a neutral scheme.
Rethink pink
Create a sophisticated boudoir with a grown-up shade of pink. Delicate nude pink is an elegant hue that’s perfect for a romantic feel. Its underlying beige tone prevents it being overly girly – make it modern by teaming it with fresh white on the furniture and walls. Hold back on the bold pattern, but add subtle texture with a Jacquard bedspread and oversized buttoned headboard for an indulgent, luxurious feel.
Create a coastal retreat
Create a calm and relaxing bedroom in shades of coastal blue and white. Take a subtle striped wallpaper as your starting point and use it on a feature wall behind the bed to make it the focal point of the room. Use slimline shelves as a headboard to add tailor-made storage for bedside essentials and accessories. Line the back of the shelves with a co-ordinating small-scale paper in a tonal shade of blue. Finish with crisp white cotton bed linen teamed with accent cushions in French navy. Accessorise with white ceramics, driftwood, bleached wicker and shells.
Work with warm tones and wood
Wood isn’t just for rustic rooms. This chic bedroom combines polished walnut, oak and birch with natural linens, textured woollens, soft grey walls and sisal flooring for a grown-up, contemporary feel. Have an oversized headboard made in walnut veneer to anchor the scheme. There are clever concealed shelves behind the front panel to hide clutter. Layer the bed with natural linen bedding, knitted throws and tactile cushions so that it looks inviting and feels cosy. Mix wood finishes such as oak and birch for bedroom furniture and accessories – mid-toned woods like these work naturally together.
Paint in purple
After purple bedroom ideas? Cosy up with dusky shades of heather and grey. Soothing shades like these are perfect if you want a space to feel warm and relaxing. Let a vintage-style floral print be the starting point for your colour scheme. The purple background colour of the duvet is the strongest shade used in the room – don’t overuse it or the effect will be too garish. Take your other colours from the floral print, with its muted shades of heather, lilac, grey and soft beige, and use these for walls, flooring and accessories: heather and grey painted walls, a lilac throw on the bed and soft beige carpet and chair. Glass lamps hung low each side of the bed create subdued pools of light – perfect for a sleep-inducing scheme.
Get fancy with florals
Fancy a fresh new look in the bedroomfor spring? Then why not say it with flowers? The zesty yellow floral wallpaper is the star of the show in this bedroom. Teaming it with chic shades of grey, tones the whole scheme down and prevents the paper being overpowering. Keep other patterns to a minimum and go small-scale rather than large, such as the grey damask pillowcases and herringone throw. Balance the bold walls with simple, streamlined furniture, like the tailored headboard, plain side tables and upholstered ottoman.
Wow with white
Simple but oh-so sophisticated, an all-white bedroom scheme like this just oozes glamour.
Make an oversized lace-pattern wallpaper the starting point for the room. With a barely-there paper you can be bold with pattern – the bigger the better. Add a supersized headboard made from MDF painted glossy white for maximum shine. Attach floating shelves as bedside tables and add low-hung pendants to minimise clutter. All-white bed linen is a must for this look – just layer it up with pillowcases, cushions and throws with lace or crochet details. Different textures are the key to making the scheme three-dimensional rather than flat.
Play with a tropical trend
Team a palette of super-charged brights with black for a chic tropical look in the bedroom. The oversized pattern on the bed linen is the focus of attention in this bedroom. The ‘look-at-me’ design draws attention to the bed, while other patterns are kept relatively low key. Pick out key colours from the bed linen to co-ordinate your colour scheme, such as the fuchsia pink on walls, cushion and throw, turquoise pendant lights and ottomans, teamed with simple black-and-white furniture. Lastly, try creating a wallpaper panel behind the bed to frame the area. This subtle black-and-white patterned paper helps to balance the hit of bright colours.
Go for grey
Turn your bedroom into a luxurious retreat with a sophisticated palette of pewter and platinum. While the look is ultra-glamorous, the effect is easy to achieve if you keep to similar tones throughout the room. Mix shades and tints of the same colour, from dull pewter to polished platinum. Start with a statement bed, like this upholstered sleigh-style bed in a plush pewter velvet. A glass chandelier hung low over the bed helps to grab the attention, and will glisten and sparkle against all the metallic tones around the room. Carry on the luxe theme, with metallic wallpaper panels either side of the bed. Hang just one drop behind each bedside table, so even if it’s a pricey paper, you can get the luxe effect without spending a fortune.
Paper in patchwork
Try a patchwork feature wall to add character to your bedroom. When it comes to the bedroom, you’ll want a calming colour palette, especially with a busy effect like this, so soothing shades of duck-egg, taupe and grey are ideal. Create the patchwork effect with squares and rectangles of wallpaper in toning colours, making sure each section is different from its neighbour – even if you’ve fallen for an expensive design you’ll only need one roll, so this project needn’t cost a fortune. For a similar effect you could use paint instead of wallpaper. When it comes to furniture and accessories, less is more, so keep to simple shapes, unfussy styles and plain toning colours that won’t compete with your feature wall.
Make it Moroccan
Bring a taste of the kasbah to your bedroom with this vibrant North-African-inspired scheme. The striking Moroccan-style print on the bed linen is the inspiration for the colour scheme, with walls painted in vibrant pink and white with a patterned border for decorative detail – the one pictured here is from a fab selection by Henny Donovan. Choose exotic furniture and accessories in keeping with the theme, like the striking shaped headboard, embossed metal furniture and hanging lanterns. Add a decorative flourish with jewel-coloured lamps, contrasting cushions and a vibrant medallion rug beside the bed.
