In the British garden calendar, March is a time to buck up your garden design ideas and step outside to begin tidying your outdoor space. With the days getting longer and the temperature rising gradually, your garden is bound to be starting to grow with a vengeance this month. This means that there is plenty of gardening work to be done if you want your summer garden to be blooming with bright flowers – in beds and planters – and a table filled with seasonal fruit and vegetables when the British Summertime rolls around.

With the arrival of the notoriously ferocious March winds, you’ll want to keep an eye on your plants – anything growing in exposed areas of your garden, particularly young plants and climbers will need to be well-supported to prevent damage. And, while this weather may put you off wanting to step outside into the garden, it’s time to spend a little time on lawn care and garden clearance.

Whether it’s trimming unruly hedges, giving your lawn its first mow of the year or removing weeds from grass and flower beds, the idea of spring cleaning is not restricted to your indoor space! A little landscaping and work in the greenhouse now will save you extra effort later, so with that in mind, here are a few of the essential garden maintenance jobs you need to get to grips with in March.