Step inside a festive Victorian home in Kent

A Victorian house in Kent. The ground floor has a sitting room, an open-plan living space with kitchen, and two dining areas, plus a study and a WC. Five bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor, while the top floor has the master suite and a dressing room.
Living room
A circular sofa is a family-friendly option, while shots of lemon and lime add zest to the rich scheme.
Similar sofa
Michael Reeves Associates
Living area
The curved sofa creates a comfort zone in the centre of the open-plan space, and a striking cabinet acts as a screen between the formal dining room and the kitchen-diner plus living area.
Cabinet
Chamber Furniture
Similar rug
WovenGround
Breakfast room
The wood-block floor complements the wooden legs on the iconic Eames chairs. A large black pendant is a cool and contemporary feature.
Flooring
David Brown Wood Floors
Chairs
The Conran Shop
Kitchen
The white-painted oak and marble kitchen is both contemporary and cosy. The marble is glamorous but natural, while the Aga and built-in dresser fits perfectly into the scheme.
Worktops
Diespeker
Oak furniture
Chamber Furniture
Cooker
The metro-style black tiles behind the Aga have a subtle texture, while copper pans add to the cosy, rustic style of the kitchen.
Similar tiles
Ideas To Steal
Range cooker
Aga
Pans
Divertimenti
Dining room
The limestone fireplace is painted the same colour as the walls, giving a seamless look. The dark walls make the space club-like and inviting.
Chairs
Aram Store
Stove
The English Chimneypiece
Children’s bedroom
Green paint for the built-in cupboards and curtains with a leafy print to complement the wood flooring create a rainforest theme in this childs’ bedroom.
Rug
Ikea
Similar bed
Feather & Black
Cupboards
Chamber Furniture
Drum kit
John Lewis
Bedroom
The top floor of the house has been turned into a suite. A paint effect at the far end creates a faux brick wall to add character, while an enlarged window lets light stream in.
Bed
Zanotta
Bedlinen
The White Company
Bathroom
The white bath and walls add a crisp finish to this simple, modern bathroom. A wall-hung print breaks up the minimal scheme to create an attractive focal point.
Bath
Victoria + Albert
Flooring
David Brown Wood Floors
Basin
The deep aubergine colour on the cabinets creates an interesting contrast against the textured grey walls.
Vanity units
Chamber Furniture
Wall tiles
Surface
Mirror
Ayers & Graces
