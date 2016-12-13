30 images

Looking for pictures of beautiful kitchen extensions? Our showcase of light and bright kitchen ideas will inspire and help you create your perfect scheme, transforming a cramped layout into an inviting modern space for living, dining and entertaining.

A must-have in new properties and one of the top remodelling projects in period homes, the generous open-plan kitchen is now the epicentre for modern living. There are several ways to scale-up space, from combining adjoining rooms or adding a conservatory to building a completely new room or digging out the basement. Be under no illusions, all options require time and money but, once the dust has settled, it’s a decision few regret.

Planning and designing an extension

Recommendations are by far the best way to find a tradesperson in your area. Ask friends and members of the family whose projects you’ve admired. Few people will pass on the contacts of someone who has done a shoddy job.

Check out the boards and signage that building firms and architects put up outside their projects, if you’ve been impressed by the build. It’s also worth approaching the owner to see if they are happy with the work.

Search online – most industries have a professional body or web-based collective that lists its members along with contact details. For an architect try architecture.com, ciat.org.uk for an architectural technical designer, and find structural engineers at istructe.org. Visit mybuilder.com or ratedpeople.com to locate building-trade specialists.

Also try Trust Mark, which encompasses a wide range of trade bodies such as Federation of Master Builders, National Federation of Roofing Contractors and the electrical institution, NICEIC. It claims to check its member’s work, financial status and insurance, and also offers extra insurance and a complaints procedure.

Ask your kitchen designer – creating schemes for new renovations and extensions is now the norm, so they are well-placed to recommend a good builder or architect. You can also trust your designer to alert you to any bad eggs in your shortlist of contenders.

