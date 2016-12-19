Kitchen island ideas for every home style

Our kitchen island ideas will help you choose the perfect central unit. With the move towards larger, open-plan kitchen extensions, the kitchen island has become an essential feature. It can be long and slim, running parallel to the work area; neat and round in a compact room; or big and broad, housing a sink and appliances.

An island unit has lots to bring to a kitchen design scheme. It can provide extra prep space and form a boundary between the cooking zone and the living/dining area. A shaped island unit can also help direct the flow of traffic away from busy hotspots.

Almost all kitchen islands incorporate seating – even the smallest space can usually accommodate an overhang of worktop and a pair of bar stools, although more of us are opting for long kitchen islands with integrated low-level, table-style seating at one end.

Functions aside, the change of pace offered by a kitchen island often encourages a variation in material. You can afford to be braver here with a bolder finish or colour, or perhaps a more expensive material that would be prohibitive across an entire room. An island will define a kitchen, forming a division between dining and living spaces. For this reason, at least the facing part of the island should be in warm and welcoming materials to make a transition from efficient kitchen surfaces.

For a show-stopping centrepiece look to luxury materials, from deeply veined marble and mottled granites to exotic timber veneers and gleaming mirrored glass or burnished metal. There’s a trend towards more textured materials, think raw or rough-sawn wood, honed or flamed stone tops, as well as a contrast of colour or finish between the island and the rest of the kitchen. And don’t forget kitchen island lighting – it can turn a good-looking unit into a showstopper of a kitchen centrepiece.

Use an island to demarcate function Click or tap to zoom into this image
Use an island to demarcate function

Place an island ingeniously and it’s possible to separate the food preparation zone from an intimate dining area, whilst also preserving that all important open-plan feel. In this fabulously modern space, the creamy cabinetry and luxe hi-gloss textures bring a sense of cohesion to a wonderfully spacious, light and airy kitchen-diner, with colour and design leading the eye past the confines of the interior to the outdoor space beyond.

Similar dining chair
Heal’s

Image credit: Rachael Smith
Choose a multifunction design Click or tap to zoom into this image
Choose a multifunction design

Look closely at this classy, understated kitchen island and you’ll discover it serves a multitude of purposes – a place to wash, prep food, with a neat breakfast bar to eat at with tucked-under stools. It has integrated power points so you can plug in any kitchen appliances you need and even sports matching-wood alcove shelving for displaying pottery and books.

Image credit: David Giles
Make it modern Click or tap to zoom into this image
Make it modern

Keep the feel relaxed with a large, sleek and glossy island unit. This prime example sits serenely at the centre of its light and bright surroundings, complementing the modern kitchen scheme beautifully. The island provides a welcoming place to sit, eat and talk, with its extended bar and matching dark-chocolate seating. Keep your island worktop clean and uncluttered and add a pop of colour with bright lampshades suspended above.

Similar pendant
Habitat

Image credit: Fraser Marr
Go large Click or tap to zoom into this image
Go large

If you’ve got the space, why be afraid to use it? At the heart of this spacious open-plan kitchen is an immense island with a glossy white worktop and dramatic dark grey Shaker-style cabinetry. This multifunctional unit has everything, including the kitchen sink! There’s infinite space to prep food, abundant storage and even an integrated dining area. If you have a generous kitchen that craves a show-stopping centre piece like this, think big, useful and above all, striking.

Similar pendant
John Lewis

Image credit: Nicholas Yarsley
Foreground with colour Click or tap to zoom into this image
Foreground with colour

Go for a charming, bright blue kitchen island for a splash of stand-out colour in a neutral kitchen scheme. Compact and freestanding, this neat kitchen island sits comfortably in a smaller room and creates a graceful flow of movement around its space. With its fine black granite worktop and deep drawers with striking tan leather handles, there’s extra space for food preparation and room to store cutlery and other knick-knacks.

Similar paint
Homebase

Image credit: David Parmiter
Make entertaining easy Click or tap to zoom into this image
Make entertaining easy

Use your island to house a hob and a breakfast bar overhang for a truly sociable kitchen feature. This gorgeous example lets you be chef and entertainer all at once. There’s ample space on the hi-gloss worksurface for laying out tasting dishes and drinks and the addition of white stools and pendant lights makes this multi-purpose kitchen island super stylish too.

Similar bar stools
Argos

Image credit: Rob Sanderson
Raise it up Click or tap to zoom into this image
Raise it up

Make a statement and place your kitchen island on a platform. The clever use of multilevel flooring in this kitchen-diner helps separate the two areas with the Shaker-style kitchen units creating a functional food prep area. The island comes complete with additional preparation space, cupboards and a display shelf for pretty bowls and recipe books. Match it to your units for a super-streamlined feel.

Image credit: Richard Gadsby
Say it with drawers Click or tap to zoom into this image
Say it with drawers

Echo the homely feel of a country kitchen with a pastel blue centrepiece island. In an otherwise neutral scheme, this island adds a subtle injection of colour and draws the eye to its charming display of drawers and white knobs. An island isn’t just about the worksurface: this one is deep enough to house cupboards on the kitchen side and drawers on the entertaining side.

Bar stool
Ikea

Image credit: Brett Charles
Go for a contrasting shade Click or tap to zoom into this image
Go for a contrasting shade

Mix cream and brown units and bring in different textures to add an understated elegance to a kitchen. The sculptural copper pendants that hang above this smooth cocoa-coloured island with its sleek dark veneer doors and trio of cream leather breakfast bar stools, create a beautiful focal point. It goes to show that mix-and-match kitchen units can create a harmonious effect.

Pendant light
Tom Dixon at John Lewis

Image credit: Richard Gadsby
Turn a table into an island Click or tap to zoom into this image
Turn a table into an island

For an easy and affordable way to create a pretty and practical feature in a kitchen, upcycle a vintage table and use it as an island. Choose any paint colour you wish to transform your centrepiece, then add fresh flowers in glass bottle vases and an upcycled breakfast stool in contrasting colours to complete the look.

Similar clock
John Lewis

Image credit: Jamie Mason
Modern kitchen with statement copper pendant Click or tap to zoom into this image
Mark the importance of an island with feature lighting

Make your kitchen island stand out by going for an unusual colour and hanging a feature light above. This lilac and copper scheme brings colour and glamour to a room not readily associated with either. Colour-matched curtains in the dining area continue the theme with a second pendant light to match the first.

Pendant lights
Holloways of Ludlow
Curtain fabric
Designers Guild

Image credit: James Merrell
Go modern Shaker with a hit of colour Click or tap to zoom into this image
Go modern Shaker with a hit of colour

Choose a Shaker-style island in on-trend navy blue and create a country kitchen with a very modern twist. This design features a built-in sink, cupboard storage, a marble top, staging-style shelving and one side dedicated to breakfast bar seating. Combine with neutral wall units and a range cooker for the perfect mix of classic and contemporary.

Bar stools
Made.com
Kitchen cabinetry
Lewis Alderson

Image credit: Richard Gadsby for Beautiful Kitchens
Use a kitchen island as a room divider Click or tap to zoom into this image
Use a kitchen island as a room divider

In an open-plan kitchen/living/dining area, an island unit can be an easy way of defining a zone. In this light-filled space, the island serves to mark the transition from dining area (with cosy woodburner) and kitchen at the opposite end of the space. The island can be used to serve both spaces, with a rail for tea towels at one end and a display space on top.

Similar island
John Lewis
Similar dining table and chairs
Marks & Spencer

Image credit: Ashley Morrison
Let an island bring country style to a kitchen Click or tap to zoom into this image
Let an island bring country style to a kitchen

A rustic, butcher’s block-style mini island can turn a plain kitchen into a country-style one. The chopping board counter, stripped wood shelving and open wine rack of this part painted design all combine to change the feel of the kitchen in an instant. Accessories throughout are in a fun, retro style and help to bring the room together.

Similar island unit
John Lewis
Kitchen cabinets
Howdens

Image credit: Claire Lloyd Davies
Supersize an island to make a big impression Click or tap to zoom into this image
Supersize an island to make a big impression

If you have the space, fill it with a kitchen island. This produces a very modern kitchen design with an expansive countertop that serves as a casual eating spot as well as a practical worksurface for food prep. Emphasise its importance with a run of low-slung industrial-style pendants on high and leather-upholstered stools below.

Similar pendants
Ocean Lighting
Stools
Swoon Editions

Image credit: Veronica Rodriguez
Integrate an island into your kitchen Click or tap to zoom into this image
Integrate an island into your kitchen

Match a kitchen island to general kitchen cabinetry for a co-ordinated look that is perfectly streamlined. Then make it special by choosing vintage-style bar stools with oodles of personality. These industrial-style designs in iron and leather stand out against the country cream cabinets, turning the island into the focal point of the room.

Similar bar stools
Industville
Units
Yew Tree

Image credit: David Giles
Try a desk configuration for a tuck-under breakfast bar Click or tap to zoom into this image
Try a desk configuration for a tuck-under breakfast bar

Keep a space super-efficient by giving storage over to bar stools in the centre of a kitchen island. This design assigns corners and three sides to cupboards and creates a breakfast bar in the middle with seating that tucks under the countertop. Make this compact eating space special by hanging feature lighting above.

Pendant light
Liberty
Kitchen cabinetry
Cotteswood

Image credit: Polly Eltes
Mark out an island with wood Click or tap to zoom into this image
Mark out an island with wood

Dark stained wood can make an enormously impressive worktop for an island unit. Use it to contrast with worktops in the rest of the kitchen, such as the black granite shown here, but keep the paint finish on base units the same. This space switches to white for wall cabinets and dark wood for open shelves and freestanding storage. A winning combination.

Similar units
Magnet

Image credit: Lizzie Orme
Include an overhang and draw up a chair Click or tap to zoom into this image
Include an overhang and draw up a chair

Extend the worktop on a kitchen island to give yourself an extra bit of dining or work space. The island in this pretty country kitchen can be used as a homework station, as somewhere to perch with the laptop or as an extra spot to sit down and grab a sandwich. The worktop overhang provides the space for a high-backed bar stool to be tucked under and out of the way when not in use.

Bar stool
Neptune
Similar cabinetry
Harvey Jones

Image credit: Polly Eltes
Go for a large-scale show-stopper Click or tap to zoom into this image
Go for a large-scale show-stopper

In this spectacular but accessible design, Maurizio Pellizzoni has artfully layered luxury details to create a classic scheme full of stylish touches with an impressive island unit at its heart. This kitchen costs around £150,000, including utility room and appliances.

Bespoke island
Maurizio Pellizzoni

Keep it casual with a small freestanding island Click or tap to zoom into this image
Keep it casual with a small freestanding island

If you don’t have to incorporate utilities into your island, why not opt for a freestanding piece of furniture? You can easily reposition it, put it against existing units to extend your worksurface, and you can even take it with you when you move. 

Kitchen island
Ikea
Similar tiles
Topps Tiles
Be bold with orange and white Click or tap to zoom into this image
Be bold with orange and white

Recessed cabinetry stops this Mandarin island from feeling too imposing and is great if you don’t need the whole area of the unit for storage. White quartz worktops allow dark flooring to be used without the room looking heavy. This Crystal kitchen has glass doors to reflect light.

Kitchen
Team wood with white Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 23 of 64

Team wood with white

Soft rounded columns and bookmatched walnut veneer give this island extra impact. An adjoining breakfast bar has been made from the same composite as the island top, creating a multifunctional unit for food preparation and informal dining, complete with a wine fridge. 

Kitchen
Mowlem & Co
Pendant lighting
Wayfair
Mix up the materials Click or tap to zoom into this image
Mix up the materials

Mixing materials on an island adds interest and helps to highlight one particular area. Here, a drum cupboard made from cat’s paw character oak with a walnut chopping block stands out from the rest of the painted kitchen and is the perfect place for preparing food. 

Kitchen
Similar bar stools 
Seek out a slimline design Click or tap to zoom into this image
Seek out a slimline design

A slim breakfast bar lends an extra function to this violet laminate island. Finished in a different colour to the rest of the worktops for contrast, it sets itself apart from the working areas of the kitchen. The surface also extends from the unit and continues down to the floor for a sleek look. 

Kitchens 
Similar pendant light
Build an island from reclaimed floorboards Click or tap to zoom into this image
Build an island from reclaimed floorboards

Reclaimed materials bring a sense of heritage, helping an island fit comfortably in a period property. Update it with modern details, such as handleless doors and deep worktops. This bespoke island in antique Belgian oak floorboards has a fossilised Belgian Bluestone worktop.

Kitchen
Holloways of Ludlow

Pick a chunky composite stone island Click or tap to zoom into this image
Pick a chunky composite stone island

A chunky stone worktop has a wonderfully solid feel, but porous marble can be prone to stains and stone often comes with weight issues. Here, Calacatta Nuovo stone composite replicates the delicate veining of marble, as well as offering the option of an integrated sink.

Stone composite
Caesarstone

Install a table-style kitchen island in stainless steel Click or tap to zoom into this image
Install a table-style kitchen island in stainless steel

This stainless-steel central kitchen station includes a prep sink and two burners for a practical work table with industrial style. The crossed-leg design is eye-catching and different and opens up the kitchen space in a way that a more usual solid design never would.

Kitchen
Laurence Pidgeon

Consider a contemporary slant Click or tap to zoom into this image
Consider a contemporary slant

The distinctive shape and angular lines of this futuristic scheme are ideal if you’re looking for an ergonomic style. There’s plenty of drawer space at the front with wall cupboards behind kept to a minimum so that the island is centre stage.

Island
Porcelanosa

Image credit: Colin Poole/Dawie Verwey
Make a match with cabinetry Click or tap to zoom into this image
Make a match with cabinetry

Perfect for traditional or country-style schemes, this made-to-measure island is hand-painted in a Farrow & Ball Green Blue shade to blend with the rest of the kitchen units. Work space is maximised by the lack of a sink, while a plug socket means small appliances can be powered when needed.

Island
Landmark Kitchens

Image credit: Colin Poole
Create curves with a metal finish Click or tap to zoom into this image
Create curves with a metal finish

You don’t have to stick to a square design – instead, opt for an island that embraces your room’s dimensions. This island provides the majority of worktop space within the kitchen and is the focal point of the room. The breakfast-bar area is finished in a metallic shade that works well with the industrial style of the cabinetry.

Worktop
Bushboard

Fit open shelving behind cupboards Click or tap to zoom into this image
Fit open shelving behind cupboards

Keeping part of your island open, instead of enclosing it with doors, enables you to display crockery and recipe books, and keep them close to hand in both the kitchen or dining zone. This classic Shaker-style design has a timeless simplicity that means it blends in with rather than overshadows the kitchen.

Island
Harvey Jones

Seek out the sleek and slimline Click or tap to zoom into this image
Seek out the sleek and slimline

In an open-plan scheme, a large island helps to separate the kitchen and dining zones. This handleless walnut and oak design with Thyme QuartzStone worktop also acts as a storage centrepiece, with no added appliances.

Similar island
Schneider Designers

Worktop
Image credit: Colin Poole/Dawie Verwey
Choose classic elegance Click or tap to zoom into this image
Choose classic elegance

A generous island topped in marble is an absolute classic for a painted kitchen. You can add a prep sink or a hob, but many choose keep the island just as it is, giving total flexibility for prepping, cooking and serving. It can be a sociable spot for drinks parties too. Make sure the overhang for seating areas is generous enough for leg room and, if you are choosing marble, try to view the actual piece you are buying and remember, there are size restrictions with this kind of natural material.

Kitchen
Tom Howley

Go in the round Click or tap to zoom into this image
Go in the round

In an open-plan space, an island provides an important boundary between the working area and dining area, and it can help prevent both guests and children from getting under your feet. In a large space, curves are particularly good at guiding traffic around the kitchen with the bonus that there are no sharp corners to bump into. Curves look so dramatic too.

Kitchen
Marazzi Design

Use angles to break up the space Click or tap to zoom into this image
Use angles to break up the space

Setting an island at an angle is a clever design trick that works especially well in a large space or a square-ish kitchen. It breaks up the rigid lines and brings part of the kitchen out into the room, but it is also great for the flow of traffic. See how there is a clear route from the entrance to the French doors in this kitchen that keeps traffic away from the range cooker. Mixed materials and elegant curves make for a striking focal point – this island has a winning combination of walnut and a painted finished in a shade of stone.

Kitchen
Baker & Baker

Transform a problem into a feature Click or tap to zoom into this image
Transform a problem into a feature

One issue that can arise when knocking down walls or extending is that you can end up with a supporting pillar or joist in the most inconvenient place. A good designer can turn a problem into a solution – and all the easier if you are planning a bespoke kitchen. This wrap around island fulfils several functions, providing a comfortable spot to entertain guests away from the hardest working elements of the kitchen. It’s a great use of space.

Kitchen
Chamber Furniture

Look for modern designs packed with functionality Click or tap to zoom into this image
Look for modern designs packed with functionality

Not just for prep, modern-day islands benefit from a mix of heights and materials. Why not add in work stations to really get the most out of the space? Here, there is hob cooking, a sink, and a comfortable seating area, with worktop materials suited to each task. Bringing functionality out into the centre of the kitchen gives plenty of workspace, leaving the back wall free for a run of tall cupboards providing plenty of storage space that is neatly hidden from view.

Kitchen
Puro Design

Mix materials for style and comfort Click or tap to zoom into this image
Mix materials for style and comfort

Mixing materials on an island creates a striking design feature that breaks up the space. It can have a practical application, too. Here, a tough glass worktop gives a totally splashproof work area around the sink, while warm wood is a much softer option for dining. Alternatively, think about choosing a contrasting colour for the island to make it pop against the rest of the kitchen cabinetry.

Kitchen
Roundhouse Design

Double up where space allows Click or tap to zoom into this image
Double up where space allows

In super-sized kitchens, a pair of islands makes the best use of space, putting extra work surface and storage just where you need it, whilst keeping everything in reach. This set-up works really well for larger households or for those who love to entertain. It’s a good idea to assign the islands distinct roles. One can be all about prep and cooking, while the other can be a more sociable hub for homework, casual drinks and serving meals.

Kitchen
Martin Moore

Use seating at your island Click or tap to zoom into this image
Use seating at your island

Bar stools are fine for breakfast or evening drinks but, when it comes to dining, you really do want to be comfortable. A dual height island offers the best of both worlds, with a tall island at the right height for prep and a lower level table attached. Mix and match shapes or materials or use a composite worktop for a seamless transition as seen in this stylish kitchen.

Kitchen
Brayer Design

Keep it dark and dramatic Click or tap to zoom into this image
Keep it dark and dramatic

Confident in your cooking and showmanship? Invite guests to pull up a chair and watch you in action. This island has added functionality with a sink and hob, while a well-planned lighting scheme creates mood in the kitchen and keeps the spotlight on the cooking. Always plan your lighting scheme right at the beginning of your kitchen project as it can influence the surface finishes you choose.

Kitchen
Kitchens International
Cabinetry
Poggenpohl
Worktops
Silestone

Embrace a classic look Click or tap to zoom into this image
Embrace a classic look

Classic designs never go out of style. Try opting for a generous-sized island ensuring there is good overhang for comfortable seating. Painting cabinetry in a soft hue and adding industrial elements such as metal bar stools and pendant lighting keeps the look bang up-to-date.

Similar bar stools
Cult Furniture

Add luxe Click or tap to zoom into this image
Add luxe

Contrasting textures are the key to creating a luxurious kitchen scheme. Think outside the box by adding texture in unusual places such as walls and flooring. Combining metals and stone also works well. Here, a bespoke island features a stone top while colour is picked out via seating and cabinetry.

Similar stone
Marble City

Love the grain Click or tap to zoom into this image
Love the grain

Natural wood can work beautifully to introduce a serene note of simplicity to kitchen schemes and can be the perfect antidote to hi-tech options. Introduce a farmhouse note to your kitchen with a sturdy oak island that combines function with easy style and complement it with an overhead rack for hanging copper pots and pans.

Similar island
Neptune

