6 affordable ways to liven up bedroom walls

Revamp a bedroom with these striking yet affordable decorating ideas for walls

If your bedroom could do with a refresh, but you haven’t got the budget for a new decorating scheme, try simply adding a new feature to a wall instead. Take a look at our six top ideas for adding interest to bedroom walls…

1. Add texture with a 3D artwork

Break up plain walls and lift a bedroom scheme with a textural piece of art. This simple wooden cut-out design lends an exotic feel to a glamourous, hotel-style scheme. Choose a piece that is the right size to balance with the furniture in the room.

2. Frame the bed with statement pattern

Give your bedroom scheme some lasting impact by adding an area of striking pattern. If your budget is tight, just cover one feature wall or chimney breast in a patterned paper. The large-format bouquets in this bright design prove that florals can be used to great effect in contemporary schemes as well as country looks.

3. Create a jewellery display

Fixing a collection of wall hooks in different designs is an easy and low-budget way to make an attractive feature. Hang up your collection of necklaces and bracelets to create a pretty display above a console or chest of drawers. You could even stencil a patterned area to frame your display.

4. Put up a peg rail

This is an instant way to add more storage to your room, as well as breaking up large areas of block colour. Choose a peg rail in a contrasting shade to the walls and fix up several lengths of it end to end across a whole wall. Use it to hang up mirrors, pictures, scarves, handbags, laundry bags and small trinkets. Perhaps the quickest transformation ever?!

5. Spell out a message with word art

Sometimes the simplest design tricks are the most effective. Spelling out an uplifting, energising or soothing word or phrase can bring a whole new feel to a room. Paint letters in a contrasting colour to the walls to ensure they stand out.

6. Frame a sheet of gift wrap

The next time you’re shopping for gift wrap, consider it in a different light. Are there any designs that stand out to you? Gift wrap is amazing value compared to art prints, so if you find something beautiful, frame it so you can enjoy it every day.

How will you be decorating your bedroom walls?