This new Ikea hack will take your office from standard to stylish, and is so simple to do.

Everybody loves a good Ikea hack. The combination of a good value, good quality base and a bit of upcycling and personalisation is right up our street. So when we came across this new Ikea hack we were thrilled.

Spray-painting Ikea furniture to turn it into a unique and expensive-looking item has been on our radar for quite some time, but this new gunmetal look steps things up a gear.

Gunmetal is our colour crush of the moment – it looks great in a home office and gives the room a smart and statement industrial appearance. This hack involves a stationary trolley and an office chair, plus a piece of garden wire trellis for a crafty memo board (which we love!). You could also try this hack on a desk or shelving unit.

What you will need:

Ikea Raskog stationary trolley

Ikea Kullaber chair

Wire garden trellis

Metal primer spray

Gun metal metallic spray paint

Step-by-step instructions:

1. Assemble the Raskog trolley.

2. Move the metal frame out to a well-ventilated space and place on top of a large dustsheet or some old newspapers. You may want to cover the surrounding area with additional dust sheets or newspaper to protect from spray mist.

3. Wipe the frame with a clean and damp sponge or cloth and allow this to dry.

4. Holding the can approximately 30cm away from the metal frame, apply up to two coats of primer, leaving at least four hours between each coat.

5. Take your can of spray paint and shake thoroughly. Holding the can approximately 30cm from the frame, spray in a steady back and forth motion, slightly overlapping with each stroke. Apply several light coats a few minutes apart.

6. Leave to dry in a well-ventilated place for 24 hours.

7. Follow the same steps with the Kullaber chair and your garden trellis.

8. Place your item back in the study and accessorise with natural materials for a sleek, chic workplace.

And there you have it, your very own personalised, stylish home office. Not sold on gunmetal? You could also try it with a brass- or copper-effect spray paint.