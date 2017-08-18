John Lewis stay ahead of the Japanese trend with V&A inspired range

There is most certainly a strong Japanese undercurrent running through a lot of the new season homeware collections and John Lewis, as always, are ahead of the trend

Alongside the key autumn trends this year that reflect all the creature comforts of a woodland, with a hearty rustic feel, there is another trend emerging with a strong Japanese influence in many interior collections.

In stark contrast to rustic country, there are rich silky textures, fine calligraphy prints, stylised seascapes and graceful crane motifs decorating all manner of homeware.

John Lewis have taken inspiration from the V&A for a new series of decorative pieces. ‘The influence of Japan is far-reaching; from it’s cultural traditions, design, food and craftsmanship. We see Japanese influences in so many aspects of how we think, live and look,’ says Philippa Prinsloo, Head of Design at John Lewis. ‘The V&A has one of the world’s most comprehensive collections of Japanese art and design so it was really inspiring to explore when designing this collection.’

Konoha and Kumo cushions, £45; Kaiyo Wallpaper Panel, £80

‘The natural world is central to Japanese aesthetics – during the creative process motifs evolved into geometric patterns that cross from plate to plate (as seen below) or twist and turn in the background of textiles and wallpaper,’ Philippa explains. ‘The designs have been updated through the delicacy and intricacy; the detail, colour and refinement of the pieces. We looked at all objects from as small as a Netsuke to as powerful as the dress of a samurai warrior.’

Related: Japanese Gardens – designs ideas that will transform your outdoor space

The Collectors cabinet is a beautiful piece of furniture that emanates Japanese craftsmanship. The rich wood tone is complimented by the brass legs and intricate pattern detailing adding interest to the back.

Display cabinets have been creeping back into fashion over the past few years. They gallantly followed the bold drinks trolleyand add a certain air of sophistication to any room. They are seen here perfectly displaying the new tableware from the range.

Fitzhenry Collectors’ Cabinet, £999

The tabletop collection features unique illustrations inspired by the V&A art exhibits. The decorative china has a strong sense of Japanese design, seen from the use of the elegant crane which is a mystical creature in Japan, used to symbolise good fortune and longevity.

Yama Side Plates, £65 set of 4; Mizu platter, £55; Tobu cup & saucer, £25

The key to lighting when it comes to Japanese style is keeping it ambient and mood enhancing at all times, not a spotlight in sight! The light designs themselves can often be large scale but they cleverly conceal bulbs so the light emitted is never bright and always soft so as not to overpower. We love how this stunning light not only gives off an ambient glow, it casts the most impressive silhouette on the surrounding wall while doing so.

Jones Wall Light, £75

If you’ve been left feeling inspired to embrace a Japanese style for your home, be sure to keep a look out for this new collection. It hits stores and online at the end of this month!