Joules launches a new sofa range for DFS

We simply love the new coastal and country sofa ranges that feature the distinctive colour and florals that Joules is famous for

This autumn the lovely lifestyle style brand Joules, who we know best for homeware such as throws, cushions and kitchen accessories, has teamed up with the established sofa company DFS, to launch what can only be described as a colourful and classic combination of gorgeous seating.

Read more: Velvet sofas – Our pick of the best

Tapping into their signature concepts of rich colour, attention to detail and classic British quality, Joules have partnered with DFS to produce four new styles of sofas, armchairs and footstalls which encompass timelessly classic design with coastal and country themed upholstery.

‘At Joules we’re always looking at new ways to delight our customers and meet their lifestyle needs all with bringing a touch more colour to their lives,’ says Laura Douglas, Head of Concept at Joules. ‘We’re excited to do just that through our first ever sofa collection in our unique Joules designs.’

We’ve got you a sneak peak of the new collection – scroll down to choose your favourite beautifully British style:

For a stylish refresh and a strong colour injection choose the elegance of the Windsor chesterfield.

Coastal lovers will adore the smart stripes of Burnham, which have both subtle and striking fabrics.

Floral print Cambridge is perfect for a bold explosion of country charm.

Whilst the quirky partridge print Ilkley will add British character and warmth to your living room scheme.

For more living room inspiration, check out our living room decorating ideas

DFS’ Design Director Philip Watkin says: ‘We’re thrilled to have collaborated with Joules on this new collection. Joules’ distinct design identity was an exciting invitation for us to play with colours, prints, and hidden details. Each piece in the range is designed to provoke a smile, reawaken a room and give any space a breath of fresh air. All whilst staying true to the British heritage and quality DFS and Joules are both known for.’

Buy now: The Joules Collection will be available at DFS from November 2017, with prices starting from £998.

Talking of attention-to-detail, did you spot the famous Joules sitting hare?