Step inside this gorgeous waterfront abode and be whisked back in time to 1940s New England

Located in the quaint seaside town of Old Saybrook on Long Island Sound, this beautiful waterfront home once belonged to actress Katharine Hepburn. Not surprisingly for a property associated with such a Hollywood icon, it’s bursting with charm and elegance.

Read more: Take a look inside the Gatsby movie mansion

Long Island has long been a holiday favourite of the New York elite, and the grand properties and their opulent price tags directly reflect this upmarket luxury.

The 8,400 sq ft colonial-style building is set on an idyllic 1.5-acre plot on the waterfront. there’s even a private dock where Katharine’s one-time beau Howard Hughes used to land his seaplane.

Built in 1939, the three-storey house was seamlessly renovated in 2005. The work has filled the rooms with light while preserving the historical integrity and charm of the property. Thanks to the sensitivity of the restoration, the house maintains many of its original features, including gas fireplaces and hardwood flooring.

MPU 01 Desktop

The nautical colour scheme of white and pastel blue adds to the light and bright open-plan feel. And it creates a charming coastal vibe that reflects the property’s location.

The new sleek kitchen features white marble countertops, custom cabinets, an Aga and a large centre island.

Feeling inspired? Check out our Coastal living room ideas

The six bedrooms each have their own en-suite bathroom and spectacular views. Cosy window seats offer the perfect place curl up with a good book and admire the water below.

Downstairs, a spacious, screened-in porch with separate lounging and dining areas is the perfect spot for entertaining. Can you Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?!

Step outside on to a beautifully manicured lawn, where you can lounge or play croquet. We can just imagine relaxing here, sipping Long Island ice tea on those long summer evenings.

MPU 02

Get the look: New England style room ideas

The property is up for sale for $11.8 million with William Pitt.

One of 83 homes in a private community, the area is renowned for its golf course, swimming and boating. We can see why it would have appealed to sporty tomboy Katharine.

It’s the perfect spot for New York Upper East Siders to while away their long summer holidays. Or for Hollywood starlets to retreat to and read their next script. Bliss.

Image credits: William Pitt Sotheby’s Realty