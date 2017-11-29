Ladder Christmas trees are set to be elevated to new heights for 2017!

Who'd have thought dressing a ladder as a Christmas tree would ever get off the ground?! The trend started to take off last year, but it looks set to reach new heights for Christmas 2017.

Until recent years, the household step ladder has been confined to the under-stairs cupboard or garage – only brought out for light bulb changes and loft hatch openings. But not any more, folks! This year, the ladder is having its moment in the seasonal spotlight. Check out your favourite social media platforms and you’ll discover countless weird and wacky ways to dress ladders for Christmas.

Instagram is bursting with inspiration for alternative Christmas tree ideas. Last year’s surprise hero was the ladder Christmas tree, with early signs showing it could be even bigger this Christmas.

If you’ve got a ladder, a set of fairy lights, some string and a selection of baubles, you’re all set to take on this quirky tree trend.

Looking for other wacky festive ideas? Upside down Christmas trees are apparently a thing this season

Ladder Christmas trees 🎄 #christmastree #ladderchristmastree A post shared by Michelle Radke (@keepin_it_green_n_clean) on Nov 22, 2017 at 9:18am PST

It’s shaped like a tree and has baubles hanging, which is enough for us to love this artistic creation. It would involve buying A LOT of baubles, but you can get hold of so many inexpensive sets now nowadays, so don’t let that deter you.

#getinthechristmasspirit #ladderchristmastree #mycreativemother A post shared by Zandri Cruywagen (@zcruywagen) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:35am PST

This design turns the whole tree-shaped thing on its head, by using the ladder side on. It’s fully dressed and actually quite effective, we’d say.

Our ladder Christmas Tree is back! Instead of a flamingo we have a duck and a deer on top! #christmastree #ladderchristmastree #setup #beforedecember #besttreeever @snarelev @linhstagram__ A post shared by Jane Durham (@jdceramics) on Nov 27, 2016 at 10:58pm PST

The footplate makes for the perfect spot for a bold tree topper. It’s Christmas QUACKERS!

Still prefer a more traditional tree? Check out our Best artificial Christmas trees to light up the festive season

#ladderchristmastree #merrychristmas A post shared by KeRene Keller (@dapartslady) on Nov 27, 2016 at 7:54am PST

Tinsel is back!! Wrap your ladder in tinsel and a set of lights to create an interesting festive display.

If you don’t own a step ladder but like the idea of this minimal trend, why not buy a rope ladder tree? Hung to a wall, this design takes up less space, making it even more minimalist than the real thing!

Buy now: Nordic Rope Ladder Hanging Christmas Tree, £18, Not on the High Street

Then there’s the ultra-minimal approach – a ladder with nothing but fairy lights…

Just finished my wrapping while watching #miracleon34thstreet. I forgot what a good movie it is 🎅🏼🎄#christmas #ibelieve #ladderchristmastree A post shared by Laura Underwood (@laoliver09) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:20am PST

Not much of a wow factor, but a great choice if you are looking for a quick Christmas fix.

Baubles suspended on colourful ribbons certainly perk up this rustic wooden ladder.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Another little corner of my new xmas window @delightdecor #glasshousecandles #christmaswindow #ladderxmastree #countrytouches #athertongiftshop #mydelightdecorchristmasdisplay A post shared by Country Touches (@countrytouches) on Nov 18, 2016 at 2:14am PST

The ladder tree trend went global last year, as demonstrated by this creation spotted in an Australia shop window. This display uses a towel ladder, so provided you have somewhere alternative to hang towels you could give yours a festive makeover.

There you go, that old set of steps suddenly doesn’t look so dull now does it? The jury is still out on this one, but we are certainly enjoying the imagination involved.

Video Of The Week

Will you be giving a new lease of life to an old ladder this Christmas? We’d love to see your pictures, tag us on Instagram @idealhomeuk #ladderchristmastrees