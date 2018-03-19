Morrisons home collection launches today – with fabulous pieces under £10

Despite it still feeling like winter, spring is here – for our homes at least! As new season collections finally arrive in stores it's the perfect time to brighten up our homes

We’re huge fans of on-trend buys to help update homes on a budget. The new Morrisons home collection launches today and it’s ticking all the boxes.

With over 1,500 new products there’s something to refresh every room in our homes. The new range features everything from bedding and towels to lighting and kitchenware. Being so new it’s not all available online yet, but keep an eye out for it over the next few weeks.

Here’s our pick of the best buys from the new Morrison home collection…

Update bedrooms

A new set of bedding is the perfect way to instantly transform bedroom decor. A change of bed linen can add pattern and colour to update your bedroom without having to redecorate or spend vast amounts of money; especially when stores like Morrrisons offer beautiful designs at brilliant price points.

While bargain hunting still look for the best possible quality. When it comes to dreamy bed linen opt for the highest thread count for your money. This new set is 100 per cent cotton with 180 thread count, which is outstanding value for just £18! Other key items to watch out for: Mohair Throws, £15 and the Classic stem Lamp, £15

Buy now: Grey Floral Print Double Duvet Set, £18, Morrisons

Update living rooms for less

Nothing says spring has sprung quite like flowers and butterflies, which the new Morrisons home collection has in abundance. Lighten up your living room without leaving your wallet feeling light, with this botanical print pendant shade for just £7!

Hang several flora and fauna framed etchings in a cluster to create a pretty feature wall. The filled glass frames start from just £8 each, making a gallery style wall totally affordable. Update an existing sofa by adding a flutter of new cushions, adorned with delicate botanical illustrations. The Butterfly and Floral printed cushions are £8 each.

Update bathrooms on a budget

The bathroom collection offers a contemporary hotel vibe. The Egyptian Cotton towels are simple yet stylish in navy blue, slate grey or brilliant white. Co-coordinating accessories in indigo blue and brass help to add a sleek finish to bathrooms.

Video Of The Week

Things to look out for from the bathroom range: Egyptian cotton towels, from £4; Indigo bathroom accessories, from £3.50 each; Brass Geo Tealight Holder, £3.50.

Happy new season shopping!